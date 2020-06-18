 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Stupid white George Floyd protester faces 80 years in jail after customized Etsy T-shirt reveals she's a flamethrowing bomb rioter who likes to burn police cars   (the-sun.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Protest, Law enforcement agency, Civil disobedience, United States Department of Justice, United States, Massage, First Amendment to the United States Constitution  
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
View Full Size

Keep the immigrants.
Deport the fat chicks.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Criminal damage to property is still criminal damage to property if you are a rioter or everyday Jane.  She might get lucky if they can explain away that it was an "heat of the moment thing"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ink.
Prone to making bad decisions
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Criminal damage to property is still criminal damage to property if you are a rioter or everyday Jane.  She might get lucky if they can explain away that it was an "heat of the moment thing"


So she just whipped up a molatov cocktail in the heat of the moment?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 306x610]
Keep the immigrants.
Deport the fat chicks.


Some of us like the fat chicks though, can we just remove this one in particular?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Criminal damage to property is still criminal damage to property if you are a rioter or everyday Jane.  She might get lucky if they can explain away that it was an "heat of the moment thing"


She fought well, like a solider. 

Now, I hope she does her time the same way.

/I've got $50 for her commissary
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid white people.
 
skreeonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please remember going forward that there is a difference between protesters and rioters? It's not a difficult distinction to make, any 4-year old can do it.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until someone burns up a couple police cars.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size


I don't think breasts are supposed to be down there.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's what we call a Schmendrick.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massage therapist, and classy forearm tattoos - the winning BPD combo.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Stupid white people.


stupid american people. leave us smart canadians out of it
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fellow white people.  I know you think you are helping the BLM movement with these kinds of violent actions.  Let me assure you, you are not.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we fix that headline and remove the word "protestor" and replace it with arsonist/rioter/jackass, etc.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a massage therapist, likely out of work. You know what they say about "idle hands".


/a massage therapist
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Merltech: Criminal damage to property is still criminal damage to property if you are a rioter or everyday Jane.  She might get lucky if they can explain away that it was an "heat of the moment thing"

So she just whipped up a molatov cocktail in the heat of the moment?


All of us ladies carry a couple of molatovs in our purse, just in case.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80 years as the possible penalty for torching 2 cop cars.  If only we cared as much about black lives as we did cop cars.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 306x610]
Keep the immigrants.
Deport the fat chicks.

Some of us like the fat chicks though, can we just remove this one in particular?


I accept your proposal.

/and they say compromise is dead.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with young white women and arson?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Tom Morello going to pay her legal fees?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raymond Perjurytrap:

So she just whipped up a molatov cocktail in the heat of the moment?

if you RTFA, she took a piece of burning police barricade that was on fire in the one police car and threw it into the second, not on fire police car, causing 2nd car to burn.  so its not like she had a molatov cocktail she brought to the protest.  

/still a real stupid thing to do ms tattoo lady.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crzybtch: Raymond Perjurytrap: Merltech: Criminal damage to property is still criminal damage to property if you are a rioter or everyday Jane.  She might get lucky if they can explain away that it was an "heat of the moment thing"

So she just whipped up a molatov cocktail in the heat of the moment?

All of us ladies carry a couple of molatovs in our purse, just in case.


"Don't leave your home without it."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly cops still have some of the old model.
View Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn, some want to come down from the stands, pour gasoline on the field, and set it ablaze themselves.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: 80 years as the possible penalty for torching 2 cop cars.  If only we cared as much about black lives as we did cop cars.


If she was a cop that killed a black person, she could be looking at as much as 20 years.

Cop Cars Matter
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: What is it with young white women and arson?


The ladies like to burn shiat down. Ever had a pissed off girlfriend?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

probesport: What is it with young white women and arson?


From now on all young white women will be racially profiled as arsonists.  All traffic stops will include trumped up charges of resisting arrest.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lock her up.

is anyone working this hard to identify the cops who've been brutalizing the protesters?

doubtful.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skreeonk: Can we please remember going forward that there is a difference between protesters and rioters? It's not a difficult distinction to make, any 4-year old can do it.


All crowds are just a handful of steps away from a rioting mob. It is frequently said even here on Fark that the intelligence of a group of people is inversely correlated with its size.

But then I don't see evidence of peaceful protests in most cases. I see violent protests, typically with the violence done to protestors. The desire of the organizers has little to do with the outcome. The minute one person raises a hand against another, it is violent. The minute tear gas or pepper balls or fire hoses or police dogs are unleashed, violence enters the picture.

Only one side is generally charged with it though.

Property is not man. Property serves man. That is from MLK Jr defending rioters and looters. Violence against property is nothing compared to violence against a person.
 
kyex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another karen, this one pissed at police. Im thinking that if you see certain white women you best just run away, they be crazy.
 
interwoven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those look like they could be Fire Resistant gloves. If so that will throw a wrench in the spur of the moment defense.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lock her up!

/seriously, lock her up.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow...White Supremacists are really going all out to hide themselves. Making and selling 'Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists' T-shirts, getting tattoos and mingling in the the peaceful BLM protestors....that's dedication.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [the-sun.com image 306x610]

I don't think breasts are supposed to be down there.


Some women can get away with going braless, this is not one of them.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the same girl?   She should be charged for lying on her LinkedIn page as well.

View Full Size
 
View Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lennavan: 80 years as the possible penalty for torching 2 cop cars.  If only we cared as much about black lives as we did cop cars.


You do know that car fires don't happen in a vacuum, right?

Like, they can set other things on fire like buildings, and people.  Causing, I don't know, a lot of dead or burned people, or something like that.

But hey, lets burn shiat for:  Reasons.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Violence against property is nothing compared to violence against a person.


That 'property' belongs to someone/employs workers. Burning it down to the ground is violence against those people...taking away their livelihood.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lennavan: 80 years as the possible penalty for torching 2 cop cars.  If only we cared as much about black lives as we did cop cars.


I think it is more about setting off explosive devices with no regard to human life.

Even if setting police cars is justified, Molotov cocktails tend to splatter and toss glass fragments, so she is just not putting the cop lives in danger, but everyone else in the picture including those who may just trying to protest peacefully.
 
151
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

interwoven: Those look like they could be Fire Resistant gloves. If so that will throw a wrench in the spur of the moment defense.


To me, they look like "cut gloves", resistant to knives, like what butchers with not great knife skills wear.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

interwoven: Those look like they could be Fire Resistant gloves. If so that will throw a wrench in the spur of the moment defense.


farkin A. You might be right. They do look like Ove Gloves.  Maybe not these exact palm grips, but the texture and edge look similar. 

View Full Size
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
View Full Size


Leftism is like meth.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
George Carlin, on why he didn't have any tattoos:  "Don't make it easy for the cops to ID you."
 
moresugar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: lennavan: 80 years as the possible penalty for torching 2 cop cars.  If only we cared as much about black lives as we did cop cars.

You do know that car fires don't happen in a vacuum, right?


Well, yeah, because fire needs oxygen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Wow...White Supremacists are really going all out to hide themselves. Making and selling 'Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists' T-shirts, getting tattoos and mingling in the the peaceful BLM protestors....that's dedication.


Those of us that support the protesting, do not support the morons that decide to turn it into a riot.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: BolloxReader: Violence against property is nothing compared to violence against a person.

That 'property' belongs to someone/employs workers. Burning it down to the ground is violence against those people...taking away their livelihood.


You might say that "property serves man", which he did. You illiterate fark.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: BeotchPudding: Wow...White Supremacists are really going all out to hide themselves. Making and selling 'Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists' T-shirts, getting tattoos and mingling in the the peaceful BLM protestors....that's dedication.

Those of us that support the protesting, do not support the morons that decide to turn it into a riot.


That may be true for you but not true at all in general. Go back to any of the riot threads and read posts from all the people cheerleading arson and looting.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: You do know that car fires don't happen in a vacuum, right?


Because, physics.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: She's what we call a Schmendrick.


ikh shtimen
 
