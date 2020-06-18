 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law.com)   Since the Governor says reports of rising Covid-19 reports is simply due to increased testing, time to start bringing back in person jury trials ... cough cough   (law.com) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Access, unlimited access, William Shatner, high quality, attorneys, demand premium content, practice areas, CLE requirement  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cases are there whether you count them or not.  Knowing where they are helps control them.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah.  I've never shiatcanned a jury summons but I would in that case.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, by this logic, if we get rid of pregnancy tests, nobody will be pregnant.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone is going past the speedy trial deadline due to COVID-19 suspending jury trials.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you, dear reader, are not scared shiatless by the fact that accused persons have been deprived of their absolute right to a speedy jury trial, then you aren't paying attention.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the increase in testing is because there is an increase in people not feeling so good.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have enough testing in place to know if your numbers are really going up or down then you are NOT READY TO REOPEN.

How hard is that to understand?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If you, dear reader, are not scared shiatless by the fact that accused persons have been deprived of their absolute right to a speedy jury trial, then you aren't paying attention.


It might make for some good case law if anyone found themselves in that position.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: If you don't have enough testing in place to know if your numbers are really going up or down then you are NOT READY TO REOPEN.

How hard is that to understand?


Depends on whether or not their salary depends on their not understanding.  Seems there is a quote about just that, not sure if it applies.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There wouldn't be so many criminals if there weren't so many laws.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully believe that if an asteroid were on a collision path to earth, that with enough warning, the GOP would build a gigantic thruster and attach it to the planet to push the Earth closer to the asteroid.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: RussianPotato: If you, dear reader, are not scared shiatless by the fact that accused persons have been deprived of their absolute right to a speedy jury trial, then you aren't paying attention.

It might make for some good case law if anyone found themselves in that position.


I am actually very fearful of the case law that is going to be developed.  I imagine the courts are going to give the governments more power to delay trials due to "public health concerns" which will be a backdoor to shredding the right to a speedy trial.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had jury duty the week after the first death in Oregon. I kept waiting to get a phone call or text saying not to come but there I was the next week, stuck in a room, close quarters with 200+ strangers all day for two days. Fortunately I wasn't selected although even if I was the court room would have been an improvement.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: RussianPotato: If you, dear reader, are not scared shiatless by the fact that accused persons have been deprived of their absolute right to a speedy jury trial, then you aren't paying attention.

It might make for some good case law if anyone found themselves in that position.


You mean like Barker v. Wingo, 407 U.S. 514 (1972) which makes most speedy trial decisions a balancing test.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This has been a failure of public policy and enforcement, everything is a guideline or a recommendation, signs on doors of restaurants "there is no requirements to wear masks"
 
sdd2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
California court rules COVID-19 emergency court shutdowns didn't violate right to speedy trial
Severity of virus justified shutdown, court ruled.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sdd2000: You mean like Barker v. Wingo, 407 U.S. 514 (1972) which makes most speedy trial decisions a balancing test.


Florida is a little more strict than that: https://casetext.com/rule/flori​da-cour​t-rules/florida-rules-of-criminal-proc​edure/pretrial-motions-and-defenses/ru​le-3191-speedy-trial

There are hard time limits on criminal cases that don't have any balancing tests. Without making a demand; misdemeanors have 90 days from arrest, 175 days for felonies. Either can make a written demand within the first 60 days after arrest and trial must begin within 50 days of the demand.

Going past those deadlines means the defendant can file a "notice of expiration" and the court has 5 days after that to schedule a trial within 10 days. Pass that last deadline and the case is dismissed with prejudice.

There are exceptions in that rule but I'm not certain that coronavirus is a valid excuse. Circumstances can include "unexpected illness, unexpected incapacity, or unforeseeable and unavoidable absence of a person whose presence or testimony is uniquely necessary for a full and adequate trial," but that doesn't apply to the jury, so trying to claim they can't seat a jury because of coronavirus doesn't fall into that category.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sdd2000: California court rules COVID-19 emergency court shutdowns didn't violate right to speedy trial
Severity of virus justified shutdown, court ruled.


Christ, what assholes. "Oh, it's no problem for you to be locked up in jail for a few more months to wait for trial.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sdd2000: You mean like Barker v. Wingo, 407 U.S. 514 (1972) which makes most speedy trial decisions a balancing test.

Florida is a little more strict than that: https://casetext.com/rule/florid​a-court-rules/florida-rules-of-crimina​l-procedure/pretrial-motions-and-defen​ses/rule-3191-speedy-trial

There are hard time limits on criminal cases that don't have any balancing tests. Without making a demand; misdemeanors have 90 days from arrest, 175 days for felonies. Either can make a written demand within the first 60 days after arrest and trial must begin within 50 days of the demand.

Going past those deadlines means the defendant can file a "notice of expiration" and the court has 5 days after that to schedule a trial within 10 days. Pass that last deadline and the case is dismissed with prejudice.

There are exceptions in that rule but I'm not certain that coronavirus is a valid excuse. Circumstances can include "unexpected illness, unexpected incapacity, or unforeseeable and unavoidable absence of a person whose presence or testimony is uniquely necessary for a full and adequate trial," but that doesn't apply to the jury, so trying to claim they can't seat a jury because of coronavirus doesn't fall into that category.


Please see https://www.floridasupremecourt.org/c​o​ntent/download/633282/7195631/AOSC20-2​3.pdf
and in particular
IV. SUSPENSION OF TIME PERIODS IN CERTAIN RULES OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE A. Speedy Trial.14 All time periods involving the speedy trial procedure in criminal and juvenile court proceedings shall remain suspended through the close of business on Monday, July 6, 2020. This suspension shall be applied in the manner described in Sullivan v. State, 913 So. 2d 762 (Fla. 5th DCA 2005), and State v. Hernandez, 617 So. 2d 1103 (Fla. 3rd DCA 1993). The suspension of time limits under the speedy trial procedure restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous orders and this order.B. Persons Arrested for First Degree Murder.15 With regard to persons arrested for first degree murder, all time periods under Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 shall remain suspended through July 2, 2020. The suspension of the time limits of Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous order and this order.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spikes are outpacing testing. That is why you can't blame testing for the increased cases.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Please see https://www.floridasupremecourt.org/co​ntent/download/633282/7195631/AOSC20-2​3.pdf
and in particular
IV. SUSPENSION OF TIME PERIODS IN CERTAIN RULES OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE A. Speedy Trial.14 All time periods involving the speedy trial procedure in criminal and juvenile court proceedings shall remain suspended through the close of business on Monday, July 6, 2020. This suspension shall be applied in the manner described in Sullivan v. State, 913 So. 2d 762 (Fla. 5th DCA 2005), and State v. Hernandez, 617 So. 2d 1103 (Fla. 3rd DCA 1993). The suspension of time limits under the speedy trial procedure restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous orders and this order.B. Persons Arrested for First Degree Murder.15 With regard to persons arrested for first degree murder, all time periods under Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 shall remain suspended through July 2, 2020. The suspension of the time limits of Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous order and this order.


Christ, this is depressing.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess it IS possible that we are testing more asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people in Florida, and that is the reason that even though cases are climbing rapidly, we are not seeing more hospitalizations. At the beginning of the pandemic you had to be falling off the gurney in order to get tested. There is also the lag time possibility. Who am I kidding, we are screwed.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just got called for a Federal jury in Asheville, over 150 miles from my home. Letter says expect to be gone for up to four weeks. Jury nullification time, here I come!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sdd2000: Please see https://www.floridasupremecourt.org/co​ntent/download/633282/7195631/AOSC20-2​3.pdf
and in particular
IV. SUSPENSION OF TIME PERIODS IN CERTAIN RULES OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE A. Speedy Trial.14 All time periods involving the speedy trial procedure in criminal and juvenile court proceedings shall remain suspended through the close of business on Monday, July 6, 2020. This suspension shall be applied in the manner described in Sullivan v. State, 913 So. 2d 762 (Fla. 5th DCA 2005), and State v. Hernandez, 617 So. 2d 1103 (Fla. 3rd DCA 1993). The suspension of time limits under the speedy trial procedure restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous orders and this order.B. Persons Arrested for First Degree Murder.15 With regard to persons arrested for first degree murder, all time periods under Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 shall remain suspended through July 2, 2020. The suspension of the time limits of Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.133(b) and 3.134 restores additional days equal to the number stated in the previous order and this order.

Christ, this is depressing.


Speedy trial rules have been suspended in Florida for hurricanes and flooded courthouses in the past. Now at what point the balance tilts in favor of the accused may well be the subject of some litigation, but I would strongly bet that at this point defendants will lose this battle.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: Just got called for a Federal jury in Asheville, over 150 miles from my home. Letter says expect to be gone for up to four weeks. Jury nullification time, here I come!


Call the court, my guess is that your jury notice will be voided.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: sdd2000: California court rules COVID-19 emergency court shutdowns didn't violate right to speedy trial
Severity of virus justified shutdown, court ruled.

Christ, what assholes. "Oh, it's no problem for you to be locked up in jail for a few more months to wait for trial.


"Due to the public health crisis, we are going to suspend habeus corpus and your right to a jury trial, so you can sit in a crowded jail and enjoy the full blast of the public health crisis."
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well those Death Penalty cases aren't going to just convict themselves!
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sdd2000: EVERYBODY PANIC: Just got called for a Federal jury in Asheville, over 150 miles from my home. Letter says expect to be gone for up to four weeks. Jury nullification time, here I come!

Call the court, my guess is that your jury notice will be voided.


I'd bet not.  It's the feds.  They're above everything and they know it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: Just got called for a Federal jury in Asheville, over 150 miles from my home. Letter says expect to be gone for up to four weeks. Jury nullification time, here I come!


If you truly believe in the right of jury nullification, you aren't helping anyone by using that to get out of jury duty.

The last jury I served on I was the alternate and I was going to vote to acquit (would have resulted in a mistrial, probably, if I couldn't convince the other 11). I was dismissed to leave with the judge telling me he would call me if there was some reason to replace one of the regular jurors. I left down the elevator with the public defender and I told him what I would have done if I had been a regular juror. His eyes got wide when he realized he could have struck one of the other jurors to have me upgraded to a regular juror if he had known what I was willing to do.

Not sure it would have helped the guy on trial, because they probably would have brought him to trial again after a mistrial.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.