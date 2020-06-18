 Skip to content
(CNN) The next Coronavirus hotspot is going to be where you'd expect
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twenty-one states are seeing an upward trend in new coronavirus cases and health experts continue to stress the importance of taking precautions to reduce the virus's spread. Despite the rising number of cases, the White House has downplayed the risks, with President Donald Trump saying in an interview with Gray TV on Wednesday that the virus is "dying out."

So basically half of the country is seeing a rise in cases.  Here is something that cannot die out fast enough.

Trump
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The numbers are going to continue to rise all through the south.  And they will continue to ignore it because they CAN'T back down now and tell people to stay home.  Trump was saying last night on Hannity that it is disappearing and will just...fade....away.  They're pretending it's over and they're going to kill more and more people because to do anything is admitting defeat. Somehow they will have to blame democrats.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: The numbers are going to continue to rise all through the south.  And they will continue to ignore it because they CAN'T back down now and tell people to stay home.  Trump was saying last night on Hannity that it is disappearing and will just...fade....away.  They're pretending it's over and they're going to kill more and more people because to do anything is admitting defeat. Somehow they will have to blame democrats.


edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have a niece in Florida who's been out on the boat with a bunch of girlfriends and then some bar or something. The missus gave her a hard time about it. Niece explained they are very careful at work (realtor) and they did social distancing and masks and whole bunch of other stuff to protect themselves and clients.

Missus tried to point out that the virus doesn't punch a time clock and goes where it pleases, not just the office.

Gal is smart but not on this issue. I hope she doesn't get it. She's young, she's invincible, and she's clueless sometimes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your mom?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: The numbers are going to continue to rise all through the south.  And they will continue to ignore it because they CAN'T back down now and tell people to stay home.  Trump was saying last night on Hannity that it is disappearing and will just...fade....away.  They're pretending it's over and they're going to kill more and more people because to do anything is admitting defeat. Somehow they will have to blame democrats.


It's a campaign strategy. Not a very good one, but it's a strategy.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
edmo:Gal is smart but not on this issue. I hope she doesn't get it. She's young, she's invincible, and she's clueless sometimes.


People as a rule only start to smarten up once they've accumulated some scars to remind them that life ain't no bowl of cherries. I wish you niece the best of luck when it comes to dodging this bullet.
 
joeparker5433
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Your Mother's butt?
 
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's my virus passing lassie, down in F-L-A
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: The numbers are going to continue to rise all through the south.  And they will continue to ignore it because they CAN'T back down now and tell people to stay home.  Trump was saying last night on Hannity that it is disappearing and will just...fade....away.  They're pretending it's over and they're going to kill more and more people because to do anything is admitting defeat. Somehow they will have to blame democrats.


Just like the Confederacy. It's a profound subsocietal attitude. Subsocietal. Is that a word?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the freedumb hating hellhole, Illinois, with our anti-freedumb lockdown, we have a 3 percent positive rate and declining numbers.

I wonder how that happened.

You can't explain that.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get worried when the sports restarts and Disney either have an abrupt stop or delay.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putin's puppet Donald Trump and Donald's Puppet DeSantis have decided that the only way this doesn't hurt them is if they create a new reality where it doesn't exist or it is harmless. That's why the full blown propaganda attacks on reporting and even testing! "If we didn't test there would be very few cases" argument

It's an all-out war on facts and truth designed to run out the clock until November after which time, it won't matter how many are dead and dying. The only that was important, the election, will be over.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Raymond Perjurytrap: The numbers are going to continue to rise all through the south.  And they will continue to ignore it because they CAN'T back down now and tell people to stay home.  Trump was saying last night on Hannity that it is disappearing and will just...fade....away.  They're pretending it's over and they're going to kill more and more people because to do anything is admitting defeat. Somehow they will have to blame democrats.

[Fark user image image 425x185]

[Fark user image image 425x184]


Isn't that how the claims that racism is over work? "You got what you wanted and we're bored of it, now bring back Blue Bloods so we can keep pretending racism is over and jacking off the cops."
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Florida is a good guess but I'd put my money on Oklahoma right now (what with 20,000 covidiots jammmed into an arena to hear a self propelled six foot cheeto with bad balance spew lies and bile tomorrow evening and all).

If stadium based sports resume with fans allowed attend, all bets are off.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As as I'm concerned, Floriduh never stopped being a "hot spot." It seems their governor has been lying about the numbers all along and they're reaching a point where lying about it does no good. You can't cover up or deny increased hospitalizations or deaths for very long.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"As far as" is what I meant to type there. LOL
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
* Doesn't work with wishing away disease.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mollari: Florida is a good guess but I'd put my money on Oklahoma right now (what with 20,000 covidiots jammmed into an arena to hear a self propelled six foot cheeto with bad balance spew lies and bile tomorrow evening and all).


Yes and no.  Most of those idiots, who have the comfort of prideful ignorance, are going to go come and spread outbreaks into all the surrounding red states.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sacrificing themselves for the economy.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Meanwhile in the freedumb hating hellhole, Illinois, with our anti-freedumb lockdown, we have a 3 percent positive rate and declining numbers.

I wonder how that happened.

You can't explain that.


It's because we did what we do best.

We stayed home and drank.

\ Some got high
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Volcano Bay in Orlando...
