 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   You remember Robert Fuller? One of the five black men last week who 'committed suicide' by hanging themselves from a tree in public? Yeah, deputies just killed his half brother. Bonus: They nearly killed the woman he supposedly kidnapped   (abc7.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Los Angeles County, California, Kern County, California, Police, Antelope Valley, Palmdale, California, half-brother of Robert Fuller, San Bernardino County, California, Terron Jammal Boone  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 10:50 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hits j6st keep coming
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're up to 5 now?  I only knew of 2.

wtf, America...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
White cops killing black people is based on fear and ignorance. Last few weeks cops have been even more afraid.

...

Gonna get worse before it gets better.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?


What, now you want the cops to actually AIM when they're shooting? What next, actually not shoot at the slightest provocation?
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: edmo: Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?

What, now you want the cops to actually AIM when they're shooting? What next, actually not shoot at the slightest provocation?


It would also be nice if it didn't take 25+ shots to take down one suspect and wounding the supposed "victim" of the kidnapping.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?


Until there's an inquiry and the facts come out, it can't be assumed that it was the cops that shot her.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: Bootleg: edmo: Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?

What, now you want the cops to actually AIM when they're shooting? What next, actually not shoot at the slightest provocation?

It would also be nice if it didn't take 25+ shots to take down one suspect and wounding the supposed "victim" of the kidnapping.


Extremely common to empty the mag, more out of panic and adrenaline than anything else, it's why the military trains for months before deployment - to give you the tools to control that panic, these guys get a couple weeks of job training and a gun.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the guy actually got out of the vehicle and started shooting then I don't think there is an issue... but yeaaaa I doubt that is what really happened.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darkmayo: If the guy actually got out of the vehicle and started shooting then I don't think there is an issue... but yeaaaa I doubt that is what really happened.


Let's hope there is clear video.

/ Not betting on it.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darkmayo: If the guy actually got out of the vehicle and started shooting then I don't think there is an issue... but yeaaaa I doubt that is what really happened.


A VERY full and transparent investigation is warranted.  At the very least, I'd like to know their reasons for following and stopping him if he wasn't who they were even looking for.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They say the suspect opened the door and began firing at deputies and they then returned fire.

My folks taught me that when shooting at cops to cooperate and keep your hands in view otherwise they might shoot back.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xanadian: We're up to 5 now?  I only knew of 2.

wtf, America...


I think you mean wtf lying subby.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given the way things have been. A black man shooting at cops trying to stop him seems a natural reaction.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xanadian: We're up to 5 now?  I only knew of 2.

wtf, America...


Yeah, I thought it was "only" two, as well, which was already enough to set off the bullshiat detector.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not that long ago, when police rescued a woman and child from an armed kidnapper and abuser, they were heroes.

Now, they are terrorists.

Progress!
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All across the country major cities are defunding police departments and hiring caseworkers to repond to calls.  This is a great start in the right direction to ensure public safety.  We need a blue sweep of all 3 branches this november to ensure thst all departments are defunded.  We can finally promote the general welfare with a robust social services program.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sorry... at what point did we find ourselve in this Tarantino movie?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: They say the suspect opened the door and began firing at deputies and they then returned fire.

My folks taught me that when shooting at cops to cooperate and keep your hands in view otherwise they might shoot back.


This is the smartest thing I've read today.

I also make sure to show my hands when I'm trying to bend control rods and ensure a meltdown.

My parents taught me that.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The police are the new mob.  The entire Fuller family...hell, anyone, black or white, with the last name Fuller...is in danger.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darkmayo: If the guy actually got out of the vehicle and started shooting then I don't think there is an issue... but yeaaaa I doubt that is what really happened.


Kinda this but...

stuffy: Given the way things have been. A black man shooting at cops trying to stop him seems a natural reaction.


Also this.

I mean, if that's what he did, then yeah shooting back is understandable much as I'm not impressed with cops lately.  On the other hand, I do totally understand if that's what he did regardless of anything else.

On the other other other hand, could just be he was actually a violent guy.  I'm not willing to give the cops the benefit of the doubt, but I'll wait for their version of the story then wait for someone who isn't the cops to either prove or disprove it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Not that long ago, when police rescued a woman and child from an armed kidnapper and abuser, they were heroes.

Now, they are terrorists.

Progress!


Although I'm still not quite sure what went down, so I guess details pending.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Let's hope there is clear video.


There might not be body camera footage but there will almost certainly be patrol car camera footage. I don't know of anywhere but the absolute smallest departments that don't have in-car cameras that start recording 60 seconds prior to the lights being turned on.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IlGreven: The police are the new mob.  The entire Fuller family...hell, anyone, black or white, with the last name Fuller...is in danger.


Mostly from people in the family it seems.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: xanadian: We're up to 5 now?  I only knew of 2.

wtf, America...

I think you mean wtf lying subby.



https://www.ajc.com/news/people-color​-​have-died-recent-string-hangings-acros​s-country/dwYcL9kK7vRYn4Zqw0f1gL/

Six total.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At this point, if you're black and you live in a Democrat run state/county/city you should be packing your shiat and fleeing to a Red State.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darkmayo: If the guy actually got out of the vehicle and started shooting then I don't think there is an issue... but yeaaaa I doubt that is what really happened.


Other than...

Let's see if we can put ourselves in his shoes for a moment...

- cops are nearly in open revolt to the idea of being held accountable to their actions
- my brother got lynched last week, and the cops are lying theough their teeth
- I have cops following me, ordering me to pull over for no farking reason
- oh jesus, I'm next... I'm not going without a damned fight!

Now, I'm not saying the brother was lynched, but the cops seem strangely resistant to the idea.  And I'm not saying the guy didn't get pulled over without good reason.  But even if the guy did nothing wrong (up to the point he pulled a gun), I know I'd be farking paranoid of the cops if I were him.  Hell, I'm a middle aged white guy with no criminal record, and those bastards make me twitchy when I get ulled over...  I can't imagine being in his shoes.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only one gang I know of can get away with lynching
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Given the way things have been. A black man shooting at cops trying to stop him seems a natural reaction.


Self defense
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Is that SOP, shoot everyone in the vicinity of the guy with a gun?

Until there's an inquiry and the facts come out, it can't be assumed that it was the cops that shot her.


FTA:

They say the suspect opened the door and began firing at deputies and they then returned fire.

Investigators say the woman who was in the driver's seat is not the victim in the assault case. She was shot in the chest and is expected to survive her injuries. The 7-year-old girl was uninjured.


Unless the suspect suddenly turned around and decided to shoot her, I'm saying it was a cop's bullet.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.