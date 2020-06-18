 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The National Drug Stockpile is now stuck with 63 million doses of obvious tag
    Food and Drug Administration, Rheumatoid arthritis, doses of hydroxychloroquine, study of the drug, Drug Administration, Illness, late March, federal government  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared


Maybe the people who couldn't get refills because their insurance company rerouted them can now get some free doses.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When does the executive order come out mandating Americans take a dose?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, at least Donnypants earned another $50K or whatever from his minor shareholding in a pharma company.  No grift too large, no payout too small for this man!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared

Maybe the people who couldn't get refills because their insurance company rerouted them can now get some free doses.


Free? FREE?!? You unamerican commie! We don't do free here, you pay or you die just like God intended!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks, the side effects of the obvious tag are Florida.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much the Trump Donors made selling that stuff and if purchasing it was mandatory.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect there's a lot of shiat the government stockpiles that it finds out it doesn't need.  I would love to see what all they have and how they surplus it.

BizarreMan: When does the executive order come out mandating Americans take a dose?


I miss the good old days, when Republicans had a principled objection to executive overreach.  Of course, those days will return immediately upon the election of a Democratic president, so I probably won't have to wait long.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be the only drug right wingers get for covid until it's all used up. Then maybe they can have some actual medicine.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the money. Who got PAID for those 63 million useless doses?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The food stands at Tulsa will be selling them for $10/pill this weekend.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: enry: HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared

Maybe the people who couldn't get refills because their insurance company rerouted them can now get some free doses.

Free? FREE?!? You unamerican commie! We don't do free here, you pay or you die just like God intended!


Government pays a wholesaler 10 cents a pill to get rid of the things, wholesaler sells them to CVS for 20 cents a pill. CVS sells them to Medicare by way of your nana for $1 per pill. **Star spangled banner plays**
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: Follow the money. Who got PAID for those 63 million useless doses?


They were donated by pharma companies  like Sandoz.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared


It's never lupus.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the patients who actually take the drug for its intended purpose will be able to get some or if it will just get flushed.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: I suspect there's a lot of shiat the government stockpiles that it finds out it doesn't need.  I would love to see what all they have and how they surplus it.

BizarreMan: When does the executive order come out mandating Americans take a dose?

I miss the good old days, when Republicans had a principled objection to executive overreach.  Of course, those days will return immediately upon the election of a Democratic president, so I probably won't have to wait long.


I suspect that the vast majority of principles have fled the party over the last decade or two. So, no, they won't come back. What will come back is disingenuous arguments contradicting statements they themselves made a few months ago in an attempt to gaslight the public.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given we now see how utterly farked up our public health system is, we better hang onto all these doses for the inevitable malaria outbreak in our southern states.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I suspect there's a lot of shiat the government stockpiles that it finds out it doesn't need.  I would love to see what all they have and how they surplus it.


The Belgian government had the army stockpile millions of masks after SARS. They were never used and the use-by date has come and gone. I suspect there will be hearings later on to determine why exactly they weren't replaced and whom they can put the blame on. If there's one thing we were lacking because everyone needed them suddenly, it was a couple million masks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Make the trumps eat it all
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: NutWrench: Follow the money. Who got PAID for those 63 million useless doses?

They were donated by pharma companies  like Sandoz.


Someone somewhere got paid.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared


Malaria. We would have accepted malaria.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enry: HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared

Maybe the people who couldn't get refills because their insurance company rerouted them can now get some free doses.


With this crew of miscreants it's more likely that there will be a 'federal storage surcharge' on their next refill.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

turboke: FLMountainMan: I suspect there's a lot of shiat the government stockpiles that it finds out it doesn't need.  I would love to see what all they have and how they surplus it.

The Belgian government had the army stockpile millions of masks after SARS. They were never used and the use-by date has come and gone. I suspect there will be hearings later on to determine why exactly they weren't replaced and whom they can put the blame on. If there's one thing we were lacking because everyone needed them suddenly, it was a couple million masks.


If it's like the U S government, some GS15 decreed there should be a stockpile and the GS11s and 12s scurried like mad to hire contractors to do the work.  Task complete, the warehouse secured and full of equipment, the guppies did a PowerPoint on it, had a celebratory lunch and went back to the job they were hired to do: Surf USAJOBs for their next promotion.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...but think of the beautiful shareholder value that was created in these trying times...
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared

It's never lupus.


Except that one time it was lupus...
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yawn...  Maybe we should donate the donated drugs? SMH.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter; Javanka got paid already.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: HugeMistake: On the plus side, if there is ever a widespread outbreak of lupus in America, we'll be well prepared

Maybe the people who couldn't get refills because their insurance company rerouted them can now get some free doses.


This is actually a good idea that someone should champion.

hubiestubert: ...but think of the beautiful shareholder value that was created in these trying times...


Yeah, I know - it was just a dream.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I miss the good old days, when Republicans had a principled objection to executive overreach.  Of course, those days will return immediately upon the election of a Democratic president, so I probably won't have to wait long.


Let's keep 'em that way for the next few decades, too.
 
