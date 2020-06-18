 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Dude who claims he's had sex with 'plenty' of chicks all through lockdown is definitely not exaggerating. Oh no (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, "being a selfish and careless douche" is a lifestyle choice?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You wouldn't know them, they're all from Canada.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy like that is probably more at risk of a STD than the Rona.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Plenty" of woman with bob and vagene.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicks? Was it this guy?

southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinnochio's nose says he's lyin'.
 
zzottt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sexes constantly with Rosie and her sisters. Dude does it nightly with a 10 of those fine girls
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, "being a selfish and careless douche" is a lifestyle choice?


Women love it.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herpes is now a pandemic.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tiny all he can do is penetrate newly hatched chickens?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no naughty nanny pics
I am disappoint
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead dogs in front of daycare centers do not count sir.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So he should have no issue facing any fines or imprisonment, correct? I mean, as described he's broken several rules and regulations and proudly admitted to it.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because being an asshole with no care for anyone but yourself is SOOOOOOOOOOOO attractive in a partner!  Glad he's broadcasting this so that women know who to avoid.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, "being a selfish and careless douche" is a lifestyle choice?


YES!
Haven't you been paying attention.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You wouldn't know them, they're all from Canada.


sexy-youtubers.comView Full Size

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ yeah, Canadians are pretty well unknown these days...
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is her maiden name Palmer?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, "being a selfish and careless douche" is a lifestyle choice?


I prefer the word rake because it makes me feel fauxpisticated
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, boring article... but there was a link to this gem:

A former V8 Supercar driver turned porn star accused "Indian followers" of stealing her X-rated snaps in a vile racist rant.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember when I was young and had sex almost every night
On Monday I talked to a girl, almost hooked up
Tuesday went out almost had sex
Wednesday gave a girl a ride, almost had sex with her
Thursday saw that girl from high school.in the video store
Friday went to a bar nearly got one of the girls to go home with me
Saturday night went yo a dance, lots of hit chicks
Erc
 
stevecore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yea.  Ok.  That dude has tons of sex...

If it's true, I just ate lunch and I'd rather not see what these "friends" look like
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, "being a selfish and careless douche" is a lifestyle choice?


I think it's moreso available, willing, and not fat.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I remember when I was young and had sex almost every night
On Monday I talked to a girl, almost hooked up
Tuesday went out almost had sex
Wednesday gave a girl a ride, almost had sex with her
Thursday saw that girl from high school.in the video store
Friday went to a bar nearly got one of the girls to go home with me
Saturday night went yo a dance, lots of hit chicks
Erc


That's lifted from Jack Lalanne.  When he was around 90, he was asked about his sex life, and he said, 'My wife and I have sex almost every night! Almost on Monday, almost on Tuesday, etc..
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not sure how he's getting all those women with that resting douche face problem.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not with someone else's lady bits.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought Frank Stalone was way older than 38.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I totally ignored lockdown from the start and travelled hundreds of miles to meet friends, just to break the horrifying routine of forced imprisonment," he said.

He felt the need to disengage from the experience he wasn't having?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: EvilEgg: You wouldn't know them, they're all from Canada.

[sexy-youtubers.com image 850x1276]
[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x1000]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1062]

/ yeah, Canadians are pretty well unknown these days...


Gotta love those Canadian bags of milk.

/it does a body good
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Girls talk and ovulate

if you don't have one it's hard to get one

if you have one it's hard to get two

if you have two it's easy to get three

if you have three just turn around

and man there's seven

all wanting you
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Super spreader?

What's he spreading now? Besides coronavirus and herpes and the sypth, of course.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's what she said.

Sorry. I just couldn't hold it back any longer.


That's what he said.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Soooooo, how many were over 18?
 
