(Guardian)   If we meet Dame Vera Lynn again, it won't be here - she's passed at age 103   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Godspeed, Dame Vera, and thank you.

Dr. Strangelove - Ending
Youtube s4VlruVG81w
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vera, what has become of you?
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
some sunny day has come at last.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
103 years is a long long time to be in this world but this is still sad (if not unexpected).

Thank you, Dame Vera.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd Vera
Youtube MummZBgO3Ek
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: 103 years is a long long time to be in this world but this is still sad (if not unexpected).

Thank you, Dame Vera.


Sitting here trying to think of what to type ... this was perfect.

RIP
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTeiY​N​_Vq6E

Godspeed Ma'am and profound thanks.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Vera, what has become of you?


Does anyone here remember Vera Lynn?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anybody here remember Vera Lynn?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully she's now enjoying watching the bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a lovely voice

We'll Meet Again
Youtube 8Nzy1cfnKh4
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Cipher: We'll Meet Again (READ DESCRIPTION)
Youtube e72hjAdMlQI
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Vera, what has become of you?

Does anyone here remember Vera Lynn?


Who let this riff-raff into the room?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Vera, what has become of you?


She went apeshi---

Wait. Wrong icon.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP.
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
'We'll meet again': Vera Lynn's anthem of hope through the ages
Youtube 6X1D2h8AheU
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: JasonOfOrillia: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Vera, what has become of you?

Does anyone here remember Vera Lynn?

Who let this riff-raff into the room?


comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There ain't nothing like a dame.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: There ain't nothing like a dame.

Nothing in the world. Rest well.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In before the Pink Floyd references.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even in her late 60s the voice was still wonderful.  Such great songs too.

Dame Vera Lynn 'The White Cliffs Of Dover' + 'We'll Meet Again' 1984
Youtube Px6GKO95WU4
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Hopefully she's now enjoying watching the bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover.


No bluebirds in the UK. Songwriter fact-check fail.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bring the boys back home!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But for a 40 year old Pink Floyd album, nobody would remember Vera Lynn.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'We'll Meet Again' - Katherine Jenkins brings the nation together in song | VE Day 75 - BBC
Youtube SKSc8BLXAJ8
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But for a 40 year old Pink Floyd album, nobody would remember Vera Lynn.


But, does anybody else in here feel the way you do?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time to go.
 
Elzar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RIP Drop Kick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys UNTIL THE NEXT TIME (official video)
Youtube -O_cOnGrpY8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But for a 40 year old Pink Floyd album, nobody would remember Vera Lynn.


Bullsh*t.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Time to go.


Chengra, thank you for everything
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But for a 40 year old Pink Floyd album, nobody outside of England and under 65 would remember Vera Lynn.


FTFY.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vera, Vera, what has become of you?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ms Lynn had a fine run on this mud ball.  Rest easy.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But for a 40 year old Pink Floyd album, nobody would remember Vera Lynn.


Robyn Hitchcock has a song called, "The Yip Song" where the chorus mentions Vera Lynn.  That's how I know who she is.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She did to the brassiere industry what Clark Gable did to the undershirt industry.
 
