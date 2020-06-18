 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Researchers have achieved a 95% successful pollination rate with a bubble gun. Imagine what they could accomplish with some laser lights and a fog machine   (bbc.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can we just save the bees?

/or at the very least keep them from returning to their home planet?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Insects may not survive.
Earth will turn into one big greenhouse.
Trantor?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, that's a much better solution than altering our behavior and not destroying the planet.  Yep, we've certainty "whacked that mole" of a problem, and there will certainly be no further unintended consequences of our actions.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

