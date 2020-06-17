 Skip to content
(Twitter)   China brings in several hundred soldiers and artillery on the contested border area with India. Subby thinks they are shaolin monks experts in kung fu and the artillery is just for fireworks... yeah thats the ticket   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting.
The disputed border regions are gun free zones. Guess it doesn't count if the guns are 40 miles away.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am beginning to sense an inverse correlation between the the presence of a Twitter link and language skills used to compose the accompanying Fark headline.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just what we need.  A war between two nuclear armed powers.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh those? They're for, uh, avalanche control.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've heard the region described as a geographical problem. There aren't enough resources to maintain a regionally significant population, towns are a few hundred people and pushing the resources at that. The plateau is as harsh as the Siharra, and they won't back down because it's full of a half billion years of interesting mineral deposits.
 
