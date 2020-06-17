 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Prince Charles still tasteless   (bbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince, Prince Charles, Royal family, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, NHS staff, Nicholas Witchell, 71-year-old prince  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Clearly. Look at who he married.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's lucky; English Food!  HAR!
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just in a bad mood, but man, these days everything seems stupid...everything.  Nothing seems real, but everything seems stupid.

Thank god for weed.

Yes I read the article and it pissed me off, because it seemed stupid.  I don't usually feel that way about....things. And stuff.

Everything's stupid. I'm suing Trump for making everything stupid.  I'm sure it's his fault.  Even the virus is his fault.  I don't know how, but it IS!  fark I hate everything now.
 
crinz83
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
keyassets-p2.timeincuk.netView Full Size

                                 "BUT I COULDN'T HAVE 'DEALT' IT, MUMMY!"
 
Arsayalalyur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I imagine he'd be kinda gamey, actually.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

almejita: Maybe I'm just in a bad mood, but man, these days everything seems stupid...everything.  Nothing seems real, but everything seems stupid.

Thank god for weed.

Yes I read the article and it pissed me off, because it seemed stupid.  I don't usually feel that way about....things. And stuff.

Everything's stupid. I'm suing Trump for making everything stupid.  I'm sure it's his fault.  Even the virus is his fault.  I don't know how, but it IS!  fark I hate everything now.


Having trouble? It's always something. You'll bounce back like a rubber ball.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

crinz83: [keyassets-p2.timeincuk.net image 630x450]
                         "BUT I COULDN'T HAVE 'DEALT' IT, MUMMY!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's some nasty bird poop on your shoulder Mom."
"Oh dear, I thought it was a brooch."
 
englaja
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My prince has post-Coronavirus olfactory anosmia syndrome!

How does he smell?

Awful!
 
almejita
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: almejita: Maybe I'm just in a bad mood, but man, these days everything seems stupid...everything.  Nothing seems real, but everything seems stupid.

Thank god for weed.

Yes I read the article and it pissed me off, because it seemed stupid.  I don't usually feel that way about....things. And stuff.

Everything's stupid. I'm suing Trump for making everything stupid.  I'm sure it's his fault.  Even the virus is his fault.  I don't know how, but it IS!  fark I hate everything now.

Having trouble? It's always something. You'll bounce back like a rubber ball.


Ramones Wart Hog Live.
Youtube MmZSeHLu8ew
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.