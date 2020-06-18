 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Cops release photos of privileged woman who started the Wendy's fire   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, setting of fires, Fire, arson crime, distraction, message, demonstrators, protesters  
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*Clicks Link*
Not photos in article, only an auto play video.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BadReligion: *Clicks Link*
Not photos in article, only an auto play video.


Fark user imageView Full Size


From AJC.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Note it's currently internet rumor and police might have been using encrypted channels but we'll see.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(sobbing) She just wanted to talk to the manager!
 
corq [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe


Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would they investigate a white lady committing arson in the middle of a peaceful black race riot?

They have to ensure the masses stop resisting being murdered, in broad daylight, on camera.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.


The last time this happened in NYC crime went down. Kinda backfired for the union there
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


I'll go with cop's girlfriend, but only if the cop is already married and this is his side piece trying to win him for good.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Note it's currently internet rumor and police might have been using encrypted channels but we'll see.


Here the cops do use digital trunking repeaters and they do require some kind of decryption key.  Frankly that there are any clear transmissions anymore at all surprises me.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has to explain what "privileged" means in this context. Words change meaning almost every day and it's hard to keep up.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bohnanza: Somebody has to explain what "privileged" means in this context. Words change meaning almost every day and it's hard to keep up.


It's the equivalent to "Successful and Attractive."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bohnanza: Somebody has to explain what "privileged" means in this context. Words change meaning almost every day and it's hard to keep up.


White. What else would it be?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.


Twenty small town just mobilized Meat Team Sixes to their TGIFridays to prepare, in response to your post.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Bohnanza: Somebody has to explain what "privileged" means in this context. Words change meaning almost every day and it's hard to keep up.

It's the equivalent to "Successful and Attractive."


Also articulate.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


Technically, "smash the state" arson would qualify as Black Bloc direct action rather than Antifa nazi-punching.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.


You ever see an entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.


don't forget your cover letter
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: I'll go with cop's girlfriend,


Why, was she wearing "Irish sunglasses"?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video does not deliver.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still no video of the lynchings?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just wanted a well done burger.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.

don't forget your cover letter


Ugh.  That's the worst part about working here.  Whenever I make a mistake, I've got 8 different bosses coming by to talk about it.  First Soros comes by, and then Gates, and then Obama, and then Lena Dunham.  I don't even know who Lena Dunham is, but apparently she's the highest ranking liberal in America and everyone does what she says.  I had no idea.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Champion of the Sun: still no video of the lynchings?


What's your point?
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was there not a police presence at that Wendy's already?  It getting burned down was 100% gonna happen if the police weren't there.  Huh.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.

Technically, "smash the state" arson would qualify as Black Bloc direct action rather than Antifa nazi-punching.


Clearly trying to save us from the Wendy's oppression.  How about just "generic brain-dead leftist"?
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Champion of the Sun: still no video of the lynchings?

What's your point?


Well, we've seen every arsonists entire night's journey edited together through multiple private and public surveillance cameras like an episode of CSI, but all these dudes hung themselves in public and we don't know what happened.

Seems like the morons in this country who purposely don't get it because of their underlying racism can't see the parallels.
 
Willis13
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


Why not all of them?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flo?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


I'm gonna go in on militia biatch but put me down for a smaller side bet on cop gf
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: BunkyBrewman: Champion of the Sun: still no video of the lynchings?

What's your point?

Well, we've seen every arsonists entire night's journey edited together through multiple private and public surveillance cameras like an episode of CSI, but all these dudes hung themselves in public and we don't know what happened.

Seems like the morons in this country who purposely don't get it because of their underlying racism can't see the parallels.


Also, I'd like to add, even if all of the hangings were suicides, it still shows racism that the cops can work this fast to get video of an arsonist but 5? black men have been found hanging from trees in 10 days and we know nothing.  Because like the guy I'm replying to, cops don't care about black people.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


Whatever happened to simple "anarchist?" In my day, people wanted to fark shiat up because it was fun. Now it's all so political. I blame MTV.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


How would one put down a million on the Generic Antifa and who would referee and/or define?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: How was there not a police presence at that Wendy's already?  It getting burned down was 100% gonna happen if the police weren't there.  Huh.


They kept the Dunkin from burning down.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe


at least they aren't shooting people
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Elegy: Note it's currently internet rumor and police might have been using encrypted channels but we'll see.


If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koinbahd: corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.

You ever see an entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student?


Under. Rated. Post.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.


this post made me very happy and i thank you for authoring it, dear sir slash madam. i will send you nudes of my wife.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: Somebody has to explain what "privileged" means in this context. Words change meaning almost every day and it's hard to keep up.


What is important is how the words make you feel.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Elegy: Note it's currently internet rumor and police might have been using encrypted channels but we'll see.

If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.


Public Servants, my ass.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.

this post made me very happy and i thank you for authoring it, dear sir slash madam. i will send you nudes of my wife.


If you need some new ones, let me know... biatch is ALL about BIE...

/BIE is a legend
//it has never occurred in the history of fark
///EIP
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.


I'm guessing that they will rush back into work like they did in NYC when it turned out Crime went down.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Call her a terrorist.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Militia woman:     5:2
Cops Girlfriend    7:1
Generic Antifa     8:1
Insa Whore         2:1

Place your bets.


What if it's an insane cop's girlfriend?

What's the over/under on that?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dr_iacovone: Rapmaster2000: Speaking as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of Antifa, I recognize her from Antifacon at the CHAZ Ramada last summer.  I'm in the Heartland Division, so my job is to book hotels at Comfort Inns across Real America and then organize busloads of Antifa Superterrorists out to loot and pillage the Gas N' Sips and local diners of The Heartland.  So I can't comment on which division she works for.  My job is actually pretty pedestrian.  I spend a lot of time on the phone with travel agents and filling out expense reports for catered vegan lunches.  Mr. Soros demands everything in triplicate.

don't forget your cover letter

Ugh.  That's the worst part about working here.  Whenever I make a mistake, I've got 8 different bosses coming by to talk about it.  First Soros comes by, and then Gates, and then Obama, and then Lena Dunham.  I don't even know who Lena Dunham is, but apparently she's the highest ranking liberal in America and everyone does what she says.  I had no idea.


Mentally I replaced Lena with Jeff and for a fleeting moment it felt as though I had the power to bend reality itself.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koinbahd: corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.

You ever see an entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student?


You ever see and entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student while 1 stood by and watched, the principal covered for it? Upset Karens burned down the local Sephora and looted the Lululemon store. As tensions grew, the Karens attacked teachers and wanted to defund schools citing that their snowflakes are perfect and it is the teacher's fault if their kid skip classes, get into fights with other students, talk back or push their teachers, and then get detention. #FreeDennisTheMenace! Meanwhile, all of the other teachers found it hostile and impossible to teach, especially considering the normal shiat they put up with from the Karens and little shiats on a routine basis so they decided to strike. Meanwhile rapey McGrabby Hands and his ilk continue doing what they do and we are all worse off for it. Oh, and the Karens decided to take over a Yoga Studio, Nail Spa, Cheesecake Factory, Hair Salon, Discount Wine store, and Botox facility in the suburbs led by a YouTube DIY "glam-up" artist Karen going by the handle HouseHunny. This free-zone is policed by other Karen's that ironically keep out any non-Karens and have been seen arguing with each other to speak to their manager confused because there now is no manager to speak with.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: koinbahd: corq: Elegy: So new story - tonight the police district in Atlanta where this happened apparently closed up shop and stopped responding to calls. I listened to the scanner for 30 minutes tonight and heard... nothing. Two calls about something inconsequential.

Story is already starting to hit the ATL Press I believe

Yeh, the "Blue Flu" is the usual response to something the unions don't like. Kinda been expecting this elsewhere, Atlanta may as well be the first stop on the tour.

You ever see an entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student?

You ever see and entire school worth of teachers quit in protest because another teacher was caught molesting a student while 1 stood by and watched, the principal covered for it? Upset Karens burned down the local Sephora and looted the Lululemon store. As tensions grew, the Karens attacked teachers and wanted to defund schools citing that their snowflakes are perfect and it is the teacher's fault if their kid skip classes, get into fights with other students, talk back or push their teachers, and then get detention. #FreeDennisTheMenace! Meanwhile, all of the other teachers found it hostile and impossible to teach, especially considering the normal shiat they put up with from the Karens and little shiats on a routine basis so they decided to strike. Meanwhile rapey McGrabby Hands and his ilk continue doing what they do and we are all worse off for it. Oh, and the Karens decided to take over a Yoga Studio, Nail Spa, Cheesecake Factory, Hair Salon, Discount Wine store, and Botox facility in the suburbs led by a YouTube DIY "glam-up" artist Karen going by the handle HouseHunny. This free-zone is policed by other Karen's that ironically keep out any non-Karens and have been seen arguing with each other to speak to their manager confused because there now is no manager to speak with.


Like how republicans view public schools?
 
