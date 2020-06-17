 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Uh, everything is under control. Situation normal. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So a shift change. Ha!
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah but its not like the APD has a credibility problem or something like that

Statements like this only add fuel to the fire
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Easier to defund them when they don't have anyone to defend.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The very fact that they felt it necessary to issue a press release stating "all is well" is itself proof to the contrary. This is like Prince Albert II issuing a Princely Decree announcing that the Casino is not currently engulfed in flames, or Ford announcing that their headquarters is not currently being stampeded by a herd of wild elephants and one baby zebra.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BaghdadBob.jpg
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CNN just reported there are 65 calls waiting for a response right now and a mass call-out is planned for tomorrow mornings shift
 
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Fraternal Order isnt much for the high road is it?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this is how a police force responds to a cop being charged with murder for murdering someone, you need new cops.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exactly. Everything on my scanner is pretty quiet in zones 5 and 6. If their reaction to one of their own murdering someone is to get mad and walk off the job, well, bye


Exactly. Everything on my scanner is pretty quiet in zones 5 and 6. If their reaction to one of their own murdering someone is to get mad and walk off the job, well, bye
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't this racketeering?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If members of an organized violent gang don't report to work is that a bad thing?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they want to do that..Fine, just like any other union shop, they should have that. But I bet you anything
there is a clause in their contract that any grievance has to go through the process fully. And if they don't
follow the procedure and do what they are doing, they can be fired...I bet you anything that the union people
don't want that, because that's the gravy train for them.The union bosses will do whatever they have to do
to keep the whole thing from blowing out..
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, Atlanta finally has a mayor that isn't backing down from anyone, not even the police. I can't wait to see what happens.
there is a clause in their contract that any grievance has to go through the process fully. And if they don't
follow the procedure and do what they are doing, they can be fired...I bet you anything that the union people
don't want that, because that's the gravy train for them.The union bosses will do whatever they have to do
to keep the whole thing from blowing out..


Well, Atlanta finally has a mayor that isn't backing down from anyone, not even the police. I can't wait to see what happens.
 
alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess we will see if not having police is a good thing come tomorrow.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ever watch a post-apocolapse movie?
there is a clause in their contract that any grievance has to go through the process fully. And if they don't
follow the procedure and do what they are doing, they can be fired...I bet you anything that the union people
don't want that, because that's the gravy train for them.The union bosses will do whatever they have to do
to keep the whole thing from blowing out..

Well, Atlanta finally has a mayor that isn't backing down from anyone, not even the police. I can't wait to see what happens.


Ever watch a post-apocolapse movie?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fire the f*cks, they obviously aren't interested in doing their jobs properly.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure the police department records all their calls and is willing to provide proof that officers are calling in sick. Must be that liberal COVID hoax

/ I'm sure
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I saw a prolapsed asshole once. A cop named Volpe did it to an innocent man named Abner.
there is a clause in their contract that any grievance has to go through the process fully. And if they don't
follow the procedure and do what they are doing, they can be fired...I bet you anything that the union people
don't want that, because that's the gravy train for them.The union bosses will do whatever they have to do
to keep the whole thing from blowing out..

Well, Atlanta finally has a mayor that isn't backing down from anyone, not even the police. I can't wait to see what happens.

Ever watch a post-apocolapse movie?


I saw a prolapsed asshole once. A cop named Volpe did it to an innocent man named Abner.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Spittake.gif
there is a clause in their contract that any grievance has to go through the process fully. And if they don't
follow the procedure and do what they are doing, they can be fired...I bet you anything that the union people
don't want that, because that's the gravy train for them.The union bosses will do whatever they have to do
to keep the whole thing from blowing out..

Well, Atlanta finally has a mayor that isn't backing down from anyone, not even the police. I can't wait to see what happens.

Ever watch a post-apocolapse movie?

I saw a prolapsed asshole once. A cop named Volpe did it to an innocent man named Abner.


Spittake.gif
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess this would be the time to start rioting and looting if you're into that sort of thing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this point, its just getting laughable.

You know that feeling, when things are so farked up beyond all hope of redemption that you just drop whatever, sit back, and start laughing.  Its not funny, but you can't stop.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, Atlanta Police Department: You have the right to remain silent. Anything you tweet can be used against you in the court of the American people.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spoiler alert: everything will be fine.


Spoiler alert: everything will be fine.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I guess this would be the time to start rioting and looting hiring some decent cops if you're into that sort of thing.

FTFY
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Community leaders en mass need to get their protest under tight control... you can farking devastate this blue protest right now, by being extra peaceful and making it quiet as possible.

I really hope the full list of call out and everyone who show ups makes it out... this shows who has the communities back and makes it easy as hell to cut the cancer.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

You know that feeling, when things are so farked up beyond all hope of redemption that you just drop whatever, sit back, and start laughing.  Its not funny, but you can't stop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

But doctor... I am Pagliacci.

You know that feeling, when things are so farked up beyond all hope of redemption that you just drop whatever, sit back, and start laughing.  Its not funny, but you can't stop.

[Fark user image 500x206] [View Full Size image _x_]


But doctor... I am Pagliacci.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are counter-tweets going up now in those neighborhoods demanding that the community self-police and reign in any sudden desire to be asshats for the very purpose of pissing on the police and showing the world that chaos will not in fact rule in their worthless absence.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those damn reactor leaks again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I think it's called being in a union.


I think it's called being in a union.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frederick: The Fraternal Order isnt much for the high road is it?


No, organized crime never is. It's not every day you see the bad guys say "I'm taking my bullets ball and going home!!" Sniffflesniffle.

Buh-bye!  ... now knowing Atlanta, I hope that the good citizens of every color are well armed and ready and prepared to take out any white supremacists who might turn out looking to start trouble.
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frederick: The Fraternal Order isnt much for the high road is it?


This is just down the road. How long before cops, or ex-cops, transition to provocateurs. They seemed more than pleased walking side-by-side with somegroups..
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aww, little babies didn't get to dress up in their cosplay riot gear and club anyone wearing/being black.
They took their batons and tonfas and pepper spray and eye-blinding rubber bullets and went home.
 
