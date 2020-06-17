 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Well, looks like we're boned   (scmp.com)
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA: "Humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19, according to new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists."

I think if this was true, we'd be seeing a resurgence in Italy by now. So this is probably the wrong way to interpret their results.

But if it is true, probably ain't no vaccine coming -- all we can hope for is better antiviral drugs, or some other treatment.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.


Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.


CV cause ~30%ish though
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.

CV cause ~30%ish though


There is no money in vaccinating against the common cold.

There is a shiat-ton of money on the line over COVID-19.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.

CV cause ~30%ish though


Fewer than 20% are coronaviruses. There are 200 different known viruses that cause the common cold. And about 20% of common cold organisms are still unknown. Source: Mayo Clinic.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

null: GardenWeasel: dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.

CV cause ~30%ish though

There is no money in vaccinating against the common cold.

There is a shiat-ton of money on the line over COVID-19.


Imagine a vaccine that not only worked on Covid, but eliminated the need for OTC cold medication. It would never make it to market.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: null: GardenWeasel: dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.

CV cause ~30%ish though

There is no money in vaccinating against the common cold.

There is a shiat-ton of money on the line over COVID-19.

Imagine a vaccine that not only worked on Covid, but eliminated the need for OTC cold medication. It would never make it to market.


Vaccines are specific to organisms, not symptoms.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Better research shows that protective antibody production is likely immune-response-dependent--that is, the more severely your body responded to the infection, the greater number of protective antibodies were produced. Either way, it points to the same issue: getting it once doesn't necessarily protect you from reactivation or reinfection--especially if you never presented with severe symptoms over a long enough period of time.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

null: There is no money in vaccinating against the common cold.


There absolutely is, but "the common cold" is attributable to numerous viruses with numerous subtypes.  Rhinovirus alone has about a hundred subtypes, and each would need its own vaccine.

The whole "there's no money in the vaccine" is complete and utter bullshiat propagated by conspiracy theorists. Some diseases are rare enough not to warrant them for being unable to trial effectively due to low incidence or non-applicability to developed nations, but with widespread incidence, vaccinating against all colds would easily make you one of the richest people on the planet.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: GardenWeasel: dodecahedron: GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.

Rhinoviruses cause most common colds.

CV cause ~30%ish though

There is no money in vaccinating against the common cold.

There is a shiat-ton of money on the line over COVID-19.


Anyone who could vaccinate against the common cold would be an instant billionaire. There's no vaccine because "the common cold" is what we call any mild upper respiratory infection, and humans are susceptible to hundreds of different mild upper respiratory infections, each of which would need a different vaccine.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

snowjack: FTFA: "Humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19, according to new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists."

I think if this was true, we'd be seeing a resurgence in Italy by now. So this is probably the wrong way to interpret their results.

But if it is true, probably ain't no vaccine coming -- all we can hope for is better antiviral drugs, or some other treatment.


We're not seeing a resurgence in Wuhan either, and Wuhan had it before Italy did. But the antibody half-life of two or three months or so implied by the article still might be perfectly believable.

There isn't a second explosive wave because China and Italy both crushed their transmission curves with stringent you-cant-even-go-outside lockdowns, have made permanent shifts including increased social distancing and widespread mask wearing, and travel and tourism are still at a bare minimum. All of those -- plus any surviving antibody immunity -- could easily combine to push R0 to 1 or below, at which point the virus is moribund. As long as each infected person on average infects fewer than one person, the virus goes away even if there's no vaccine and no lasting immunity.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pkjun: snowjack: FTFA: "Humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19, according to new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists."

I think if this was true, we'd be seeing a resurgence in Italy by now. So this is probably the wrong way to interpret their results.

But if it is true, probably ain't no vaccine coming -- all we can hope for is better antiviral drugs, or some other treatment.

We're not seeing a resurgence in Wuhan either, and Wuhan had it before Italy did. But the antibody half-life of two or three months or so implied by the article still might be perfectly believable.

There isn't a second explosive wave because China and Italy both crushed their transmission curves with stringent you-cant-even-go-outside lockdowns, have made permanent shifts including increased social distancing and widespread mask wearing, and travel and tourism are still at a bare minimum. All of those -- plus any surviving antibody immunity -- could easily combine to push R0 to 1 or below, at which point the virus is moribund. As long as each infected person on average infects fewer than one person, the virus goes away even if there's no vaccine and no lasting immunity.


Unless there's a massive reservoir somewhere, waiting to pounce.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless, in no way will Al Abama start teaching survival of the fittest.

Or the smartest.

/ overheard a Trumptastic supporter talking about how stupid Texans are handling this
// Who was countered by ... But Al Abama is worse.
/// when we are wiped out, we will be like the dinosaurs and future beings will speculate.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: overheard a Trumptastic supporter talking about how stupid Texans are handling this
// Who was countered by ... But Al Abama is worse.


How does one completely shiatty response act as a retort to another completely shiatty response?

"it-it- the f - it -flam - flames. Flames, on the side of my face, breathing-breathl- heaving breaths. Heaving breaths... Heathing... "
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boe: "...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.


Based on data from China. No thanks.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's OK.  I've always wanted to be a fillet.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pkjun: snowjack: FTFA: "Humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19, according to new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists."

I think if this was true, we'd be seeing a resurgence in Italy by now. So this is probably the wrong way to interpret their results.

But if it is true, probably ain't no vaccine coming -- all we can hope for is better antiviral drugs, or some other treatment.

We're not seeing a resurgence in Wuhan either, and Wuhan had it before Italy did. But the antibody half-life of two or three months or so implied by the article still might be perfectly believable.

There isn't a second explosive wave because China and Italy both crushed their transmission curves with stringent you-cant-even-go-outside lockdowns, have made permanent shifts including increased social distancing and widespread mask wearing, and travel and tourism are still at a bare minimum. All of those -- plus any surviving antibody immunity -- could easily combine to push R0 to 1 or below, at which point the virus is moribund. As long as each infected person on average infects fewer than one person, the virus goes away even if there's no vaccine and no lasting immunity.


So in other words, to beat this thing we might have to exercise social discipline, collective will, and maturity as a people.
So like Subby says - we're boned.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Boe: "...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.

Based on data from China. No thanks.


Here at fark, it's not the veracity of the claim that matters, it's wether or not you believe it to be true.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
HIV kills COVID-19
/I should post that on Facebook for lulz
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: vudukungfu: overheard a Trumptastic supporter talking about how stupid Texans are handling this
// Who was countered by ... But Al Abama is worse.

How does one completely shiatty response act as a retort to another completely shiatty response?

"it-it- the f - it -flam - flames. Flames, on the side of my face, breathing-breathl- heaving breaths. Heaving breaths... Heathing... "


The provincial are always running a competition against other provinces.  A common refrain on Fark is that a lot of people in New York died, therefore, don't wear a mask in Texas... or something.  It's not really clear, besides that Texas is better than New York.

Springfield rules.  Shelbyville sucks.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, anyone who doesn't accept that this is at least a strong possibility, is a fool.
Smart people hope for the best and plan for the worst.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks Xi. Way to thin out the masses.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Watching COVID-19 spread around with people not wearing protection reminds me of how STDs spread around in the 80's. The sad part is you don't even have a fun part at the start to make up for the misery you go through and 9 times out of 10 it's usually someone being an arse who won't mask up or keep their distance so it's all hassle and no fun.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: HIV kills COVID-19
/I should post that on Facebook for lulz


DAMNIT ALL!!!

And I already got my AIDS vaccine already :-(
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Boe: "...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.

Based on data from China. No thanks.


This.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Researchers behind the non-peer-reviewed paper..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Watching COVID-19 spread around with people not wearing protection reminds me of how STDs spread around in the 80's. The sad part is you don't even have a fun part at the start to make up for the misery you go through and 9 times out of 10 it's usually someone being an arse who won't mask up or keep their distance so it's all hassle and no fun.


The 2 primary factors in the spread of Covid19 are

how dense the population is
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Thanks Xi. Way to thin out the masses.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just keep catching the rona till you die
Happy happy fun times
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Boe: "...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.

Based on data from China. No thanks.


No thanks what? Nothing is being requested of you.
If this is true, it's true. And if it is we will have to deal with it.
And if we are smart, we will start preparing to deal with it, instead of pretending it isn't possible.
If it turns out not to be the case, great - but there's no assurance of that at this point.
This is hardly the only dataset that indicates that Covid may not establish much long term immunity, and it will be years before we know with any real certainty.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's possible, but many places are showing much higher antibody rates.  NYC at 25%.  Boston at 10% (and Chelsea at 33%).  Bergamo at 57%.  So who's making a mistake?
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's possible, but many places are showing much higher antibody rates.  NYC at 25%.  Boston at 10% (and Chelsea at 33%).  Bergamo at 57%.  So who's making a mistake?


not all antibodies are equal
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they speculate that 25% of health care workers were exposed, and because only 4% have antibodies, versus 2.5% known to have contacted the virus, they decided to write clickbait in hopes it would go viral?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: portnoyd: Boe: "...non peer reviewed..."  stopped reading right there.

Based on data from China. No thanks.

No thanks what? Nothing is being requested of you.
If this is true, it's true. And if it is we will have to deal with it.
And if we are smart, we will start preparing to deal with it, instead of pretending it isn't possible.
If it turns out not to be the case, great - but there's no assurance of that at this point.
This is hardly the only dataset that indicates that Covid may not establish much long term immunity, and it will be years before we know with any real certainty.


Because it is non-peer reviewed, which is standard scientific method.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rcain: Rapmaster2000: It's possible, but many places are showing much higher antibody rates.  NYC at 25%.  Boston at 10% (and Chelsea at 33%).  Bergamo at 57%.  So who's making a mistake?

not all antibodies are equal


Some antibodies are more equal than others.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bowen: pkjun: snowjack: FTFA: "Humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19, according to new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists."

I think if this was true, we'd be seeing a resurgence in Italy by now. So this is probably the wrong way to interpret their results.

But if it is true, probably ain't no vaccine coming -- all we can hope for is better antiviral drugs, or some other treatment.

We're not seeing a resurgence in Wuhan either, and Wuhan had it before Italy did. But the antibody half-life of two or three months or so implied by the article still might be perfectly believable.

There isn't a second explosive wave because China and Italy both crushed their transmission curves with stringent you-cant-even-go-outside lockdowns, have made permanent shifts including increased social distancing and widespread mask wearing, and travel and tourism are still at a bare minimum. All of those -- plus any surviving antibody immunity -- could easily combine to push R0 to 1 or below, at which point the virus is moribund. As long as each infected person on average infects fewer than one person, the virus goes away even if there's no vaccine and no lasting immunity.

Unless there's a massive reservoir somewhere, waiting to pounce.

[Fark user image image 251x201]


Damn, maybe Mexico will pay for a huge wall after all! Canada will be happy to chip in too.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: HIV kills COVID-19
/I should post that on Facebook for lulz


Do you want this to be you?

Fark user imageView Full Size


'Cause that's how you get this to be you.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rcain: Rapmaster2000: It's possible, but many places are showing much higher antibody rates.  NYC at 25%.  Boston at 10% (and Chelsea at 33%).  Bergamo at 57%.  So who's making a mistake?

not all antibodies are equal


Care to explain?  I'm genuinely curious because the explanations for false-positives at this point are slim.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Article's author totally dropped all the subtlety and went full-throttle on his pandemic porn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Because it is non-peer reviewed, which is standard scientific method.


So? The only thing the article says is that it is possible that Covid does not confer significant immunity of very many people, and that is a possibility at this point in our almost zero knowledge of this bug.
It is one of the possible contingencies that needs to be acknowledged and planned for.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This (non published) study says 2-8.5% don't get antibodies and the antibodies of the one who do get them are stable for at least 2 months (the length of the study).

https://www.google.com/amp/s/medicalx​p​ress.com/news/2020-06-covid-immune-res​ponse-stable-months.amp
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: vudukungfu: overheard a Trumptastic supporter talking about how stupid Texans are handling this
// Who was countered by ... But Al Abama is worse.

How does one completely shiatty response act as a retort to another completely shiatty response?

"it-it- the f - it -flam - flames. Flames, on the side of my face, breathing-breathl- heaving breaths. Heaving breaths... Heathing... "


That was one of the best lines in that movie. Madeleine Khan was awesome.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Coronaviruses don't get vaccines. See: the common cold. Enjoy the new normal.


This isn't true. SARS had a vaccine ready.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: rcain: Rapmaster2000: It's possible, but many places are showing much higher antibody rates.  NYC at 25%.  Boston at 10% (and Chelsea at 33%).  Bergamo at 57%.  So who's making a mistake?

not all antibodies are equal

Care to explain?  I'm genuinely curious because the explanations for false-positives at this point are slim.


Instead of treating me as your unpaid internet servant, how about taking the time to read the article and do some googling?
 
