(Business Insider)   Black Lives Matter protests have been ongoing across the country for three weeks -- but do not appear to correlate with any increased rate of coronavirus   (businessinsider.com) divider line
30
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When I went everyone protesting was wearing masks, FWTW
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why, it's almost as if the general majority of the BLM protesters are aware of the inherent risks involved in being in large crowds and are taking the necessary precautions, such as wearing masks and not licking doorknobs!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Outdoor rallies with masks seem to be pretty safe overall. Trump should take note...but he won't.

The DNC should try to figure out how to do their convention outdoors in a stadium or something.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's almost as if wearing those masks and taking precautions instead of whining about how oppressed you are because you can't get your hair did with those Debbil Garments on the face has something to do with it. And the cops DO tend to wear face shields when they interact with the crowds...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Most of the protests though, almost everybody has masks on.  Some of the ones in Boston have been with social distancing followed.  Looks really weird from the news chopper footage.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Many of the protesters were treated with 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile; this will probably enter clinical trials shortly, probably around early November.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Masks and personal hygiene FTW.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anything that will protect you from tear gas will be way better than a typical cloth mask.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wejash: Outdoor rallies with masks seem to be pretty safe overall. Trump should take note...but he won't.

The DNC should try to figure out how to do their convention outdoors in a stadium or something.


The DNC should still have a virtual convention and I hope they're well along into planning it.

Even an outdoor convention with masks doesn't help with people traveling in from all across the country and packing hotels nearby, and possibly restaurants as much as local guidelines allow.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Give it a few weeks and we shall see.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

homeless_need_help: Many of the protesters were treated with 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile; this will probably enter clinical trials shortly, probably around early November.


Honestly I would laugh my ass off if it actually did have an incidental clinical effect against the virus, because it's entirely plausible; although it makes people cough and is generally very bad for you, its irritant and mild carcinogenic effects might jumpstart the immune system in exactly the way it needs jumpstarting during early infection.

So in a way, the police could have been making the protesters safer than themselves when it comes to COVID, and that truly would be poetic justice.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: wejash: Outdoor rallies with masks seem to be pretty safe overall. Trump should take note...but he won't.

The DNC should try to figure out how to do their convention outdoors in a stadium or something.

The DNC should still have a virtual convention and I hope they're well along into planning it.

Even an outdoor convention with masks doesn't help with people traveling in from all across the country and packing hotels nearby, and possibly restaurants as much as local guidelines allow.


Drive in theaters. Across the country. That's where I would try to go with it.

Then again, I'm a moran, or I've been told.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: NeoCortex42: wejash: Outdoor rallies with masks seem to be pretty safe overall. Trump should take note...but he won't.

The DNC should try to figure out how to do their convention outdoors in a stadium or something.

The DNC should still have a virtual convention and I hope they're well along into planning it.

Even an outdoor convention with masks doesn't help with people traveling in from all across the country and packing hotels nearby, and possibly restaurants as much as local guidelines allow.

Drive in theaters. Across the country. That's where I would try to go with it.

Then again, I'm a moran, or I've been told.


Just to follow up on my post, it doesn't have to be an existing drive in. Put up a giant screen in the back of a shopping mall parking lot. No one is parking in those far away spaces.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: NeoCortex42: wejash: Outdoor rallies with masks seem to be pretty safe overall. Trump should take note...but he won't.

The DNC should try to figure out how to do their convention outdoors in a stadium or something.

The DNC should still have a virtual convention and I hope they're well along into planning it.

Even an outdoor convention with masks doesn't help with people traveling in from all across the country and packing hotels nearby, and possibly restaurants as much as local guidelines allow.

Drive in theaters. Across the country. That's where I would try to go with it.

Then again, I'm a moran, or I've been told.

Just to follow up on my post, it doesn't have to be an existing drive in. Put up a giant screen in the back of a shopping mall parking lot. No one is parking in those far away spaces.


Pop up drive ins happened here in the Phoenix area and they were great. There's a LOT of empty commercial retail space that have big parking lots...

Also, I'm still feeling good after the Dion Johnson protest almost 2 weeks ago. Almost everyone had masks and people were handing them out to those who didn't.

The real sickness is racism and we're still a long ways off from a cure to that too but what's been happening is a pretty damn good start.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's as if everything that Republicans, and their propagandists spew are lies crafted by an enemy who sees advantage in our division.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're currently conducting a massive nationwide experiment where the experimental group wears masks and the control group prays to Donald Trump.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or justice.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes a popular Fox News talking point
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned that protesters often wear masks?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: It's as if everything that Republicans, and their propagandists spew are lies crafted by an enemy who sees advantage in our division.


Coronavirus is a Republican hoax? I knew it!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phony_Soldier: Has anyone mentioned that protesters often wear masks?


From every piece of footage i saw of said protests everyone involved in them were wearing masks, so i assume that helped.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's because we're all high on weed. Lots and lots of weed.
I've been getting a lot of black chick action too. Droppin my marshmallows in that hot chocolate.
Aw yeeeeahhhh.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good news. This means we can all go out and congregate as long as most of us wear masks.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Went to the march in Hollywood on Sunday and probably 99% were wearing masks. Stopped at In & Out in OC and families were hanging out in the outdoor dining area without masks.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: When I went everyone protesting was wearing masks, FWTW


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a big ten-four chief!

Who could've imagined, masks are extremely effective at preventing the spread of droplet-borne infectious diseases?

BuT mAsKs aRe tYrRaNy!!
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Give it a few weeks and we shall see.


It's been several weeks. These are large numbers, the mean incubation time of 5 days applies.

If there were going to be a ton of spreading events associated with the BLM protests, we'd have 4 "generations" of contact traces saying so by now.
 
chapman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Except Houston
 
DemonEater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least locally I'm still waiting a bit to call it a success.  Our protests started on 5/28 and they were only a couple hundred at first.  They ramped up, but our big 3000 person protest wasn't until 6/6.  Give those people a week to develop symptoms and another week for all the cases to be reported to the health department, and that means we won't have a full picture until about this coming Saturday.  Stragglers may be trickling in for another week after that.

The lag time is the worst thing about tracking this disease.  By the time you know what the picture actually was, it's two weeks after the numbers you're looking at were infected, and you have only a guess at what actually happened today.

However, it doesn't LOOK so far like BLM moved the needle at all.  Neither did Memorial Day.  That said, the needle is very firmly farking buried in the end of the dial by people crowding into bars, so it doesn't matter we're all gonna die anyway.
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DemonEater: At least locally I'm still waiting a bit to call it a success.  Our protests started on 5/28 and they were only a couple hundred at first.  They ramped up, but our big 3000 person protest wasn't until 6/6.  Give those people a week to develop symptoms and another week for all the cases to be reported to the health department, and that means we won't have a full picture until about this coming Saturday.  Stragglers may be trickling in for another week after that.

The lag time is the worst thing about tracking this disease.  By the time you know what the picture actually was, it's two weeks after the numbers you're looking at were infected, and you have only a guess at what actually happened today.

However, it doesn't LOOK so far like BLM moved the needle at all.  Neither did Memorial Day.  That said, the needle is very firmly farking buried in the end of the dial by people crowding into bars, so it doesn't matter we're all gonna die anyway.


Same here, Austin protest, estimated 6,000 on June 7th. I think that was the largest and we're already seeing increases.

I'll hold the celebration until the 21st. I would love to see that the masks were that effective though. It's one more nail in their coffin. Unfortunately, they're Americans, so it's a big coffin and needs a lot of nails.
 
