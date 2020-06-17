 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Aunt Jemima will be joined by Uncle Ben and Mrs. Butterworth in the annals of racist marketing history, trifecta complete   (marketwatch.com) divider line
46
    More: Followup, African American, Aunt Jemima, Slavery, Aunt Jemima syrup, Black people, Anna Robinson, Black community, complete brand  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 1:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your morbid obesity is so farking woke.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mrs Butterworth? Racist?

I mean if New England nanny with a crappy kinda North Atlantic BBC english accent is racist...sure, why not?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.

NEXT!...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
how the fark is this shiat racist?

they made bank, right?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What about Uncle Jemima's Pure Mash Liquor?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You are next, Chiquita Banana lady.

Then,

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And as expected ... the comments to the article are cancer.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they're whitewashing Mrs Buttersworth and Aunt Jemima?

Huh. Must have used some PEARS SOAP
images.theconversation.comView Full Size


PEARS SOAP, it's matchless for the complexion of your skin!
 
Skeezix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Mrs Butterworth? Racist?

I mean if New England nanny with a crappy kinda North Atlantic BBC english accent is racist...sure, why not?


I never thought of her as being black.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Mrs Butterworth? Racist?

I mean if New England nanny with a crappy kinda North Atlantic BBC english accent is racist...sure, why not?


Yeah, this is really getting out of hand now. Why would people wait until now to complain? Well the media tells you to be angry about it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Skeezix: I never thought of her as being black.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and let's get rid of that racist little friar product mascot as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I suppose you never saw any similarities there, either
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like Aunt Jemima. But it was always odd to me that it persisted until now.

/I like Uncle Ben's as well.
//Why are they still available?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#AllSyrupsMatter
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pancake mix.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a shame kids of the future won't be able to say "ain't ya mama on the pancake box."

//no, it's not
//should've been done years ago
//still think Mrs. B is hot
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should see what they looked like when I was a kid

/Things change
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: So they're whitewashing Mrs Buttersworth and Aunt Jemima?

Huh. Must have used some PEARS SOAP
[images.theconversation.com image 850x622]

PEARS SOAP, it's matchless for the complexion of your skin!


And before this goes green the above is SATIRE on the racist products from the past that have survived to today. There is nothing uncommon about the pictured advertisement - what's uncommon is that these three products have survived this long.

"It's been around forever" doesn't mean shiat when your entire product image is based around racism.

farking Volkswagen has moved on, this should be a no brainer.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You should see what they looked like when I was a kid


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syrup company went out of business.

Those poor saps.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guy here. Replace the logo with this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and we'll call it even.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Onion: Quaker Oats Replaces Historically Racist Aunt Jemima Mascot With Black Female Lawyer Who Enjoys Pancakes Sometimes
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Skeezix: I never thought of her as being black.

[Fark user image image 493x498]

Oh, and let's get rid of that racist little friar product mascot as well.

[Fark user image image 316x400]

/I suppose you never saw any similarities there, either


I have never been drunk enough that I confused those two, neither while mixing drinks nor while eating breakfast thereafter.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: You are next, Chiquita Banana lady.

Then,

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 245x206]


And don't forget these:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fightin​g​_Whites

/That one is actually kind of funny
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
blackhistorycollection.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That perfectly shaped bottle of Mrs. Butterworth will always be found in the anals of me, though, if you know what I mean.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Skeezix: optikeye: Mrs Butterworth? Racist?

I mean if New England nanny with a crappy kinda North Atlantic BBC english accent is racist...sure, why not?

I never thought of her as being black.


Slow eh?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I get the racism.  It seems Little Swiss Miss, the suntan kid, land o the lakes butter, aunt Jemima, and Uncle Ben are now toast... but the old white dude of Quaker Oats is still going strong.  I mean whatever I guess, until people start complaining that all products with faces on them are all old white dudes after they take all the other ones away.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got 2 boxes of Uncle Ben's on the shelf.
Good rice.
Bad marketing,
but hey, it worked great for years.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well I'm glad our long national nightmare is over.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: I'm not sure I get the racism.  It seems Little Swiss Miss, the suntan kid, land o the lakes butter, aunt Jemima, and Uncle Ben are now toast... but the old white dude of Quaker Oats is still going strong.  I mean whatever I guess, until people start complaining that all products with faces on them are all old white dudes after they take all the other ones away.


You know how I know you've never been to quaker village?
You don't get the joke.
No oats for you.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: I'm not sure I get the racism.  It seems Little Swiss Miss, the suntan kid, land o the lakes butter, aunt Jemima, and Uncle Ben are now toast... but the old white dude of Quaker Oats is still going strong.  I mean whatever I guess, until people start complaining that all products with faces on them are all old white dudes after they take all the other ones away.


Not heard anything about Swiss Miss. The suntan kid showed her bum, which is kinda pedophiliac. The Land O Lakes butter was a bunch of mostly white people using a Native American woman to sell their product, and Jemima and Ben are racist stereotypes of black people.

This isn't really that hard.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like the end to racism is right around the corner now.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Skeezix: optikeye: Mrs Butterworth? Racist?

I mean if New England nanny with a crappy kinda North Atlantic BBC english accent is racist...sure, why not?

I never thought of her as being black.


Well, what with her obviously kinky hair and such...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Seems like the end to racism is right around the corner now.


🤔🧐😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.

It's farking corn syrup. Diabetic poison. An obese slave is the perfect mascot.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hear the Romanians are upset about Count Chocula.

/And what do we do about Spic & Span?
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I Browse: Black guy here. Replace the logo with this...

[Fark user image image 244x206]

...and we'll call it even.


I propose a compromise:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Land o' Lakes indigenous person was first.  How is four people a trifecta?
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wikipedia led me to quite a rabbit hole of products that there just aren't enough WTF's in the world for.
Stuff that makes Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben look 5000% wholesome in  comparison. Like THIS. (NSFW, but you already knew that, right?)


Smoke OR chew it says at top, but clearly labeled for smoking at the bottom. As if the name and image weren't enough.

And this... I - i have no words. I get why people just forget about this stuff and move on, but confronting it head on is better than sticking your head in the sand and feigning ignorance. I haven't felt this disturbed since i delved deep into Ben Garrison's work and saw his unabashed antisemitic efforts, the obvious difference is that his "art" wasn't used to sell bacon.
 
Joxette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Betty Crocker has had several image upgrades through the years, so what's the problem here? It's not like there won't be anymore rice, syrup or pancake mix. Why are people actually fighting this?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how the fark is this shiat racist?

they made bank, right?


Anna Short Harrington and her descendants did not.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.Fey: Skeezix: I never thought of her as being black.

[Fark user image 493x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh, and let's get rid of that racist little friar product mascot as well.

[Fark user image 316x400]

/I suppose you never saw any similarities there, either



Frangelico is an Italian liqueur. The packaging is intended to resemble a Franciscan friar's habit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
LOL

Real progress would be selling those brands to entrepreneurs that match the icons
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.