Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the accident
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the occident

It's ok though, the helicopter company has Occidental Insurance.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, we know. Half of the various the threads' posts were people speculating as much.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fly West, young man!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 Was he even looking at a single instrument? He couldn't have been, if he was using his instruments as any pilot should be in that thick of fog he would have known he wasn't ascending.

This motherfarker decided to hot shot a VFR flight in insanely thick fog. WTF
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NTSB: Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have been disoriented in fog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Disoriented?  And here I was thinking that the pilot flew into terrain deliberately.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmmm..  ya think?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: Hmmm..  ya think?


Some people have a beef with that.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For comment, we go to Nic Cage, reporter at large

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It gets really stupid when you realise there are pilot apps that run on an ordinary iPad that will show you synthetic vision in cloud or fog, including mountains and will show you red if you're heading towards terrain.
Behind the scenes: ForeFlight Synthetic Vision
Youtube El7gNRimP_0
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NTSB, Fark Division, checking in.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nawww man, he found the ground like a pro.

/Pro, like Shaq shooting free throws.
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When it comes to mountains, it IS possible to be ascending and descending at the same time.
 
soupafi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to ride in a Helicopter
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It feels like this happened a year or two ago.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fog and mountains
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

soupafi: You couldn't pay me enough to ride in a Helicopter


What if it's either getting in the helicopter, or having you skull taken as a trophy by an alien sport hunter?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Watubi: When it comes to mountains, it IS possible to be ascending and descending at the same time.


Mind. Blown.
 
soupafi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Was he not flying on insturmants?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Zobayan may have "misperceived" the angles at which he was descending and banking, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

the pilot could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles," one report stated.

I don't know anything about flying but would your instruments tell you this stuff?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Disoriented?  And here I was thinking that the pilot flew into terrain deliberately.


That would have been more interesting, than, this whole story.
Don't get me wrong. I feel for this loved one's. They lost, big time. As did every single person in that helicopter and their families. That said, accidents from traveling happen quite a lot and I don't get as much press.  And for all intents and purposes we accept a travel is dangerous. In fact I'm literally everything else is less dangerous than driving.
So, sorry, I could go an other 40 years without hearing about this rich dude dying in his expensive helicopter.

/
Joe DiMaggio Don't give a F about me
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the occident

It's ok though, the helicopter company has Occidental Insurance.


It's a Western thing
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the occident

It's ok though, the helicopter company has Occidental Insurance.


But I have to say, it's pretty unusual to use both "orient" and "occident" in the same sentence like that
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Badmoodman: Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the occident

It's ok though, the helicopter company has Occidental Insurance.

But I have to say, it's pretty unusual to use both "orient" and "occident" in the same sentence like that


What happens when someone gets disoccidented?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Nawww man, he found the ground like a pro.

/Pro, like Shaq shooting free throws.


To me on a personal level, it's perplexing that professional ball players Miss free throws.
Their job is literally playing basketball and they missed free throws.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Zobayan may have "misperceived" the angles at which he was descending and banking, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

the pilot could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles," one report stated.

I don't know anything about flying but would your instruments tell you this stuff?


If he were looking at them, yes.  With that said, spatial disorientation is a mind job as your inner ear, eyes and brain are all fighting each other.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

soupafi: You couldn't pay me enough to ride in a Helicopter


I'd do it for 100K. Up front. And, I need to spend it first.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Billy Liar: Badmoodman: Kobe's pilot may have become disoriented in the fog before the occident

It's ok though, the helicopter company has Occidental Insurance.

But I have to say, it's pretty unusual to use both "orient" and "occident" in the same sentence like that

What happens when someone gets disoccidented?


Didn't the Vapors write a song about that?
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I found this to be a helpful explanation.

Kobe Bryant Crash-- Risk by the Numbers
Youtube lpGl2_fVr2Y

/low hours private pilot
//helicopters? No thanks!
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah fog, no kidding. The interesting part will be the contributing factors. They're always there. That's where the conspiracies and books and movie deals all spring from.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Zobayan may have "misperceived" the angles at which he was descending and banking, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.

the pilot could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles," one report stated.

I don't know anything about flying but would your instruments tell you this stuff?


Yes, but he was probably focused on outside and flying using visual references. It takes a second or two to transition to instruments. Trying to do that as you fly into fog just a few hundred feet above the ground is really tough.

From the earlier report, it seems the helicopter was equipped for and the pilot certified to fly in instrument conditions. Why he didn't abandon visual and try to get an instrument clearance will probably never be known.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speaking personally, I'd never fly with a Kobe pilot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*emerges from earthbound tomb*
What, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident?! What year is this? Where am I?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No farking shiat, subby.


waxbeans: soupafi: You couldn't pay me enough to ride in a Helicopter

I'd do it for 100K. Up front. And, I need to spend it first.


Damn, I didn't know that was an option. Now I feel dumb for paying for helicopter flights.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was probably disoriented for a moment just after the accident too.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ric romero school of journalism sat its very finest...
 
