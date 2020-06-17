 Skip to content
(E! Online)   By Xenu, they got him
    Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Dumbass.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
I don't think he will be able to hyde from this.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Good.

Not that I really want to anymore, but I couldn't watch That 70's Show knowing that piece of shiat did that.

It's really one of those shows that really only requires one viewing, if that.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
What? You mean that Scientology didn't have his accusers forcibly removed to their desert compound to be imprisoned and disposed of before they could testify?

I guess he wasn't that important to them after all.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I remember reading this three years ago. I had the same reaction today as I did then to this part:

"...the case didn't move forward after the Church of Scientology intervened and submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists who denied the woman's account...In Scientology, reporting another Scientologist to law enforcement is considered a "suppressive act" and can lead to immediate expulsion from the organization."

Fark them, and fark Masterson.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Masterson is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.

Three months??
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Mila Kunis unavailable for comment.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/that​-​70s-show-actor-danny-masterson-charged​-with-raping-3-women/
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It does warm my heart to see the old rapey boys club of Hollywood getting theirs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
So we're arresting people for doing bad stuff now? Cool.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
Hoping there's no miscavige of justice this time.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

bloobeary: What? You mean that Scientology didn't have his accusers forcibly removed to their desert compound to be imprisoned and disposed of before they could testify?

I guess he wasn't that important to them after all.


Well, at least one of his victims mysteriously disappeared.

And I wouldn't be surprised if Scientology has significantly infiltrated the LAPD or the LA County DA's office. Don't forget they successfully took over a good chunk of the IRS.
 
Mister Buttons
30 minutes ago  
Meh, my submission was way too late, but how did subby miss using the "Dumbass" tag?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
30 minutes ago  
It'd be pretty damn funny if he plead in exchange for dirt on Miscavige.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
Coming soon to Fox: That 70s Release Date.
 
God-is-a-Taco
29 minutes ago  
But was it legitimate rape? Thetans have ways of shutting that down.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
I guess that scientology stuff must not work very well for clearing out the body thetans. Maybe try drinking clorox next time, I hear that works great, and keeps the covids away too.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
28 minutes ago  

bloobeary: What? You mean that Scientology didn't have his accusers forcibly removed to their desert compound to be imprisoned and disposed of before they could testify?

I guess he wasn't that important to them after all.


He's no Tom Cruise.
 
The Minstrel Boy
28 minutes ago  
Don't worry, guys. He's a scientologist! They'll spring for an army of shark-lizard lawyers to get him less than a year in prison, if anything at all.
 
Mister Buttons
27 minutes ago  
Nevermind.

I see the mods have changed it from "News" tag.

/Carry on.
 
bigfire
27 minutes ago  
So what they are saying is that he Brock Turner'd some people?  Yeah, that's not cool to Brock Turner somebody.
 
6nome
26 minutes ago  

cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming


What ever happened to separating the art from the artist?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
25 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Hoping there's no miscavige of justice this time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hand Banana
25 minutes ago  
The Cosby Show, Roseanne, That 70s' Show, by the time it's all said and done the only show left I'll be able to comfortably enjoy will be Mr. Rogers.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


// couldn't find one of Fes just saying "you son of a biatch!"
// I say good day!
 
darkeyes
24 minutes ago  
What is it with actors from 'That 70s Show' and cults?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Masterson is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.

Three months??


Probably a docket backlog due to the shut down

Bails already been set, so if he can swing the bond he can go home and wait. But yeah, a normal guy would most likely be screwed, it seems no one is getting a speedy trial any more
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: The Cosby Show, Roseanne, That 70s' Show, by the time it's all said and done the only show left I'll be able to comfortably enjoy will be Mr. Rogers.


Yeah, about that.....
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: [66.media.tumblr.com image 250x168] [View Full Size image _x_]

// couldn't find one of Fes just saying "you son of a biatch!"
// I say good day!


I said good day you son of a biatch.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
Best use of Dumbass tag EVAR
 
fngoofy
22 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?
I haven't seen any testimony.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Nevermind.

I see the mods have changed it from "News" tag.

/Carry on.


You can tell everyone it was because of your suggestion.
/it probably was
 
camarugala
21 minutes ago  

cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming


As it should have after they viewed the pilot.
 
rcain
20 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?
I haven't seen any testimony.


What are you talking about? They arrested him, booked him and set bail. Arraignments been set, and he's on track to stand trial

Perhaps you failed at basic civics
 
kliq
20 minutes ago  

cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming


There was something about those early seasons that resonated with me...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?
I haven't seen any testimony.


Quiet, Mr. Cruise.
 
eiger
20 minutes ago  

6nome: cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming

What ever happened to separating the art from the artist?


That 70s Show was art?
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
He's being arraigned on my birthday. Happy birthday to me!
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
19 minutes ago  
That 70s Show - Hyde in Jail
Youtube iD0vKbsAR2Y
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: The Cosby Show, Roseanne, That 70s' Show, by the time it's all said and done the only show left I'll be able to comfortably enjoy will be Mr. Rogers.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
18 minutes ago  
Rapey Thetans.
 
Flappyhead
18 minutes ago  

6nome: cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming

What ever happened to separating the art from the artist?


Don't know, I never subscribed to that philosophy.  Charlie Bronson has won numerous awards for his paintings and poetry, but I'll never look at any of them because he's a violent, racist psychopath.
 
Mister Buttons
18 minutes ago  

kliq: cman: That 70s Show needs to be pulled from syndication and streaming

There was something about those early seasons that resonated with me...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]


She died a few years ago a drugged out mess. :/
 
