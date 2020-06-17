|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Here's what true believers ask Drew about his time travels
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-06-17 5:09:59 PM (20 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
197 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 5:39 PM (39 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hope everyone's week is going well. We ran a 24-hour adblock test yesterday and today to see what impact it had on ad revenues. Thanks for bearing with us on that. Thanks also to everyone who took us up on our offer for free BareFark for those with a need. As I've said in the NotNewsletter before about adblock, I totally understand there are many reasons for needing it and we're fine with you using it - however if your adblock use is just casual, we thank you for whitelisting us. And thanks to the 100+ folks who picked up BareFark during the test, we really appreciate it!
So my time travel tweet from May 1st is still going viral and jumping platforms. I thought I'd share the most common time travel questions I've been getting. Lots of "will I be famous?" and "will everything be OK again?" - I've been saying yes to the latter. The strangest consistent questions have been about BTS (I admit I had to look that one up), and lately about whether or not we're all going to die on June 21st because of the Mayan Calendar (no). The number one question I've been asked, by far, is "When will One Direction get back together?" Probably whenever the first one of them runs out of money, I figure.
The Fark and Schnitt podcast is still on hiatus this week, but hopefully things will calm down enough next week for us to do the next episode. Then again, the way 2020 has been going, the only three things left on my 2020 Apocalypse Bingo card are Robot Uprising, Busy Hurricane Season, and Alien Invasion.
The Fark Livestream is still going, however. Next episodes are 5:30 p.m. Eastern today (Wednesday), sometime tomorrow, and I think we're doing movie night again Friday evening. I'll post links as details present themselves.
Speaking of the livestream, last Friday evening, we tested out embedding the Twitch player on Fark. For some reason it fired up and autoplayed audio for a lot of folks. We don't know why that happened, we set it to start muted but for some reason it didn't. This seemed to happen mainly for Chrome and Android users. We're still trying to figure out why that happened, sorry about that!
Be well, be safe, be excellent to each other.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
johnsoninca was unhappy with a bully's racism
Boo_Guy knew who set an Atlanta Wendy's on fire
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence illustrated gilgigamesh's greatest fear
EvilEgg felt for the person who wrote a bunch of thank-you notes to the Austin Police Department
potierrh explained why law enforcement officers slashed tires at Minneapolis protests
outtatowner could see how a busybody found her vocation
nekom had a different take on the Wendy's arson
Tanqueray shared the general opinion of burning down that Atlanta Wendy's
Fart_Machine pointed out that the story Al Roker's Forecast shared could've been so much worse
Nana's Vibrator described another crime committed by the [Filipino] man who was called out for stenciling a BLM message on a wall
Smart:
NotCodger gave police a reason to destroy every tire in the world
edmo had a sobering thought about the many instances of police brutality that have been captured on video since protests against police brutality started after George Floyd's murder
pkjun gave advice that should be obvious, but apparently isn't for some people
TelemonianAjax analyzed the Thin Blue Line flag
pkjun argued that sometimes there are reasons people "just happen" to catch others' bad behavior on video
Devolving_Spud noticed something police officers often do when they know onlookers are taking video
Dinjiin pointed to something that factored into deciding to leave the Republican Party
I Ate Shergar tried to dash any hopes that the world is about to end
Squid_for_Brains has had some experience with staring down awful men
shabu offered to help people who didn't have time to watch Dave Chappelle's new video
CSB Sunday Morning: "Do you know who I am?" - Unexpected encounters with famous people
Smart: Winterlight met a legend between SLO and LAX
Funny: libranoelrose chowed down with a player in The Locker Room
Funny (honorable mention because it's not a celebrity): MythDragon respected the command hierarchy of the PX line
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: flucto explained how a puppy earned her name (with cute puppy photo)
Smart: bostonguy shared a photo of a Black Lives Matter demonstration that started with just one person
Funny: Joliebleu disapproved of a certain form of self ornamentation
Funny: levitcleos suggested a nickname for flucto's puppy
Funny: It_Really_Does_Glisten wished to register a complaint about a TotalFark Discussion headline
Funny: farkingismybusiness took a BuzzFeed quiz very seriously
Smart: croesius took a great photo for a future Farktography contest
Smart: WickerNipple apparently doesn't think Fark is social
Smart: Munden suggested a name for a puppy who is "too sweet" to be a police dog
Side note: I did a survey and discussion about what I include in the TotalFark Discussion section of the Fark NotNewsletter. You can give it a read, and contact me through Farkback or email if you have thoughts or questions about it.
Politics Funny:
Mike_LowELL reacted when a doctor from the World Health Organization made a statement (that has since been walked back) about asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19
vudukungfu explained why it makes sense for K-pop fans to take over hateful hashtags on Twitter
Dahnkster pointed out that the Confederacy will still be represented at NASCAR races
edmo shared a Trump tweet that might not be real
nekom quoted the wise words of Megyn Kelly
Politics Smart:
bloobeary addressed Dilbert creator Scott Adams' complaints about Black Lives Matter protests
Ken S. hoped that Mitt Romney joining a protest march to the White House could lead to another moral stand
Lord Bear had an idea to get cops to stop appropriating the Punisher logo
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers continued a spicy headline
MattytheMouse looked at recent progress that's happened as a result of protests
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
west.la.lawyer showed us what it takes to make perfect rotisserie chicken
Private_Citizen gave a Confederate memorial the frame it deserves
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a modern Moses
GardenWeasel made good use of the world's largest "Calvin peeing" decal
Yammering_Splat_Vector literally scaled down the architecture
Yammering_Splat_Vector memorialized a man who suffered from racism rather than men who fought for it
RedZoneTuba demonstrated the proper way to cross a glass-bottomed bridge
Large Marge sent me showed that the skyway wasn't the only thing getting crossed in this thread
DarkJohnson came to the gran finale (more on this below)
Large Marge sent me brought back a classic Fark urban myth
jaylight2003 figured this man should win again
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
DarkJohnson did a week-long, one-Farker, multi-thread, 18-'shop tennis match. Here they are, in order - hopefully I don't miss any:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
Fartist Friday: Create a brand logo for your user name
hail2daking made a displeased royal
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show us a work of art you've made and tell us the story behind it
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
it's lisa e. won Farktography Contest No. 788: "Y M C A" with a defiant celebration
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
· · ·
20 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 20 of 20 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|