(KCBY Coos Bay)   Cat in scat caught, scats   (kcby.com) divider line
9
    CSB, Oregon police, Constable, public park, chief rescues cat  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops have a shiatty job sometimes.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat Lives Matter.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat Scats Bro?
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooh 80s reference time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... a throughly pissed off, shiat covered cat.  In a confined space.  Possibly paniced.

You are going to need at least grade 4 kelvar gloves for that.  Or possibly a full suit of plate-mail.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scat scat scat!!!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cat In The Crap.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd be fired. And, I'd be fine with it.
I don't even like wiping my own ass.
 
puffy999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd be fired. And, I'd be fine with it.
I don't even like wiping my own ass.


That little town has already terminated enough of their cops for no reason... I think this guy could have thrown firecrackers in there and kept hisnjob.
 
