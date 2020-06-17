 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Today's "Took you long enough" contest winner is the Fulton County DA office.
kobrakai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fry that farking pig
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Fry that farking pig


Marine1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: ACAB


Q:

What about the one who arrested Jake Paul?

We temporarily upgrading him to 'douche' or 'rogue'?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jayphat: That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.


You think that's bad, one of cops is going to testify against him.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Felony murder in Georgia- "(c) A person commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, he or she causes the death of another human being irrespective of malice."

The state's not required to prove that the killing was intentional, just that the intent needed for the underlying felony assault.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know that shot right at the end of This is America where Donald Glover is running as fast as he can with a look of absolute fear in his eyes? I've been thinking about that a lot lately.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Murkanen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad this went green because it shows things might very well be changing with regards to excessive use of force by police.

I don't remember taking the swipe at Drew though.  I must have put that in subconsciously.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Fry that farking pig


Spit roasted turns out better IMO,

saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's see... Floyd and Brooks, both with murder charges. I wonder if this is enough to make the rest of them stop and think for a minute or two. They have good incentive to do so.

Or will it take five more. Ten? Who knows. They are not known for speed learning.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There were reports of the officer picking up shell casings afterwards. Has that been confirmed or debunked?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Breonna Taylor killers are still free and still have a job as cops.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know subby. They got to this pretty damn quickly, as far as these things usually go. I can buy that they were getting all their evidence and shiat straight first.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Let's see... Floyd and Brooks, both with murder charges. I wonder if this is enough to make the rest of them stop and think for a minute or two. They have good incentive to do so.

Or will it take five more. Ten? Who knows. They are not known for speed learning.


They just won't be acquitted until after the protests are forgotten.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is nice and all, but I want to see an actual conviction.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm.  I'm predicting a new, larger set of riots when the two officers beat the rap next summer.

Is a taser a deadly weapon?

Even if not, could it cause one of the officers to be knocked unconscious so he could take their real firearm?

Did the officers know that the taser was fired twice?

Members of the jury, lets forward one frame forward, now another, now another, now back again.

Also, the gloves don't fit!
 
canaryfarmer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jayphat: That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.


The reveal of that photo got a pretty audible reaction from the entire room, it sounded like.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welp, that's one way to ensure ex-officer Rolfe maintains a clean criminal record.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jayphat: That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.


The officers waited 2-3 minutes after the shooting to even bother checking for a pulse.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

canaryfarmer: jayphat: That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.

The reveal of that photo got a pretty audible reaction from the entire room, it sounded like.


It did, I was watching it. The family and their attorney was in the room and didn't know about that, which is why his widow never made a statement afterwards.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: ACAB


HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This won't even begin to end until we see cops in jail.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the first article I've seen that answers the question of whether the taser had any remaining shots.

The entire case will probably turn on the factual question of whether the officer knew it was out of shots.  If he knew the taser was done as the DA alleges, he should be done for.

I wish there was a link to the actual charging document.  I would like to look at the felony murder charge.  Unlike Minnesota, Georgie does not allow a felony murder charge to be predicated on an underlying charge of assault.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whoaaaaaa, not cool dude.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well presented points leading to the charges filed for both officers.  Hopefully, they will be tried and found guilty.

I don't care if the LEO community at large is butt hurt; they can adapt or quit; ushering in a new crew of LEO trained to respond appropriately to the situation at hand, not like goddamned mercenaries late from the employ of Erik farking Prince.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I don't know subby. They got to this pretty damn quickly, as far as these things usually go. I can buy that they were getting all their evidence and shiat straight first.


It's certainly an improvement over the 4 months it took them to arrest and charge Ahmoud's killers.  It still took them almost a week, despite having video evidence and pictures, for them to get off their asses about this.  Normally something this clearcut gets "We're looking for your help to locate this individual" blasted on the local news within half an hour of getting access
to the video.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Scapegoat. Plain and simple.

That dumbass child abuser* did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

This is the exact script to get shot. If white me would have done the same thing (which obviously I wouldn't have because I'm not a violent dumbass) I fully would expect to get shot.

*assuming reports of his rap sheet are correct
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eligible for the death penalty.

Mind, I'm against the death penalty. I don't like State sponsored murder. Nevertheless, when child rapists are executed, you won't find me at a protest with a lighted candle. Similarly, ...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jayphat: That blown up still image of the cop kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground shot in the back dying is a DAMNING picture.


Near proof that the shooting was for contempt of cop, not self defense.

Not that there was much doubt.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think the firing and charging of Rolfe are appropriate; but I think this DA has a HUGE uphill battle on his hands with multiple cases given the charges he filed today weighed against the charges he filed just a few days ago.

Firstly, a Taser that has been "fired twice" is still capable of being used against a person, there are two methods a Taser can be used, by firing the probes and being used as a "drive stun" mode (where the Taser, sans cartridge is placed directly on a person). Both cause pain. The probes, if spread far enough, cause neuromuscular incapacitation, the drive stun mode is used for pain compliance, like getting a person to loosen their grip on a throat, steering wheel, etc.

secondly, in a Probable Cause Affidavit filed by this same DA just a few days ago he referred to the use of a Taser as "deadly physical force." Either a Taser is "deadly physical force" or it's not. The legal standard for it cannot change depending on whose hand the Taser is in. If it's "deadly physical force" when it's used by a police officer; then it has to be deadly physical force in the hands of somebody else who uses it against police.

What the DA should have done, is consult with experts on police use of force and at Taser prior to charging the police officers in the previous case, and never said that the use of a Taser was "deadly physical force." Their actions alone in that case warranted a charge of battery (or assault) or even an aggravated battery charge given the use of a weapon. There was no need to refer to it as "deadly physical force" to sustain the charge.

Obviously the DA had no way of knowing that this case would happen in the same jurisdiction a few days later; but the sworn statement to the court in that PCA is going to be used by Rolfe's attorney's to fight the murder charge on a self defense argument.

I want to believe this is a charge they're bringing because they believe they have enough to convict; but I have a feeling it's a charge filed to quell the protests that would have happened had they not charged; or not charged so high.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Scapegoat. Plain and simple.

That dumbass child abuser* did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

This is the exact script to get shot. If white me would have done the same thing (which obviously I wouldn't have because I'm not a violent dumbass) I fully would expect to get shot.

*assuming reports of his rap sheet are correct


stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: Welp, that's one way to ensure ex-officer Rolfe maintains a clean criminal record.


He's going to have to rely on jury nullification for that. He's toast on a felony murder charge.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a case I don't think they can win.  The mayor recognized when she said this shouldn't have led to a death that the shooting likely falls under what cops are allowed to do when threatened by a guy with a taser after he started to fight the officers.

It is a good case for why there needs to be a level of community service officers who don't carry guns or tasers who are truly focused on serving the community.  You can't steal a taser or a gun from a cop that doesn't have one.
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SanityIsAFullTimeJob:

Spoken by the long time unemployed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Felony murder in Georgia- "(c) A person commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, he or she causes the death of another human being irrespective of malice."

The state's not required to prove that the killing was intentional, just that the intent needed for the underlying felony assault.


Nice cherry pickin.

For one, you missed the "in the commission of a felony" part.  That means killing someone while committing a felony like armed robbery or rape.

Here, have all of the details on the law.

(a) A person commits the offense of murder when he unlawfully and with malice aforethought, either express or implied, causes the death of another human being.

(b) Express malice is that deliberate intention unlawfully to take the life of another human being which is manifested by external circumstances capable of proof. Malice shall be implied where no considerable provocation appears and where all the circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart.

(c) A person also commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, he causes the death of another human being irrespective of malice.

(d) A person convicted of the offense of murder shall be punished by death, by imprisonment for life without parole, or by imprisonment for life.

While everyone celebrates him getting charged with murder he does not fit the state's definition and, as such, should not be convicted of it.  He didn't pull out his service weapon until after the taser was fired at him so there goes malice aforethought.  The only court that would convict him of murder involves a kangaroo.

Had they charged him with voluntary manslaughter they may have got the charge to stick
 
max_pooper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Subtonic: I don't know subby. They got to this pretty damn quickly, as far as these things usually go. I can buy that they were getting all their evidence and shiat straight first.

It's certainly an improvement over the 4 months it took them to arrest and charge Ahmoud's killers.  It still took them almost a week, despite having video evidence and pictures, for them to get off their asses about this.  Normally something this clearcut gets "We're looking for your help to locate this individual" blasted on the local news within half an hour of getting access
to the video.


I don't understand how police departments and district attorney's office think that slowly rolling charges against police officers in cases where video evidence is damning is a good idea. It's time they learn when a cop is caught on video using excessive force the procedure should be arrest first ask questions later. A murderous cop is armed and dangerous and needs to be taken off the streets as soon as possible like any other armed and dangerous murderer.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SanityIsAFullTimeJob:

That dumbass child abuser* did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

None of the things you listed are considered capital offenses with immediate execution as punishment.
 
Nhaima
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Scapegoat. Plain and simple.

That dumbass did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

This is the exact script to get shot. If white me would have done the same thing (which obviously I wouldn't have because I'm not a violent dumbass) I fully would expect to get shot.


Missing from list:
Ran away
Shot in back

Also your expectations do not make something just or unjust. Shooting someone in the back while they are fleeing seems rather unnecessary, regardless of whether you think you would be or not.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
someonelse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Scapegoat. Plain and simple.

That dumbass child abuser* did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

This is the exact script to get shot. If white me would have done the same thing (which obviously I wouldn't have because I'm not a violent dumbass) I fully would expect to get shot.

*assuming reports of his rap sheet are correct


jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Scapegoat. Plain and simple.

That dumbass child abuser* did everything he could have possibly have done to get shot.

Resist arrest
Start fighting with officers
Steal officer's weapon
Hit officer
Fire officer's weapon at officer

This is the exact script to get shot. If white me would have done the same thing (which obviously I wouldn't have because I'm not a violent dumbass) I fully would expect to get shot.

*assuming reports of his rap sheet are correct


1)he didn't know he was under arrest, he was never told
2)he didn't start a fight, he tried to flee. He never hit the officers
3)he took the taser they tried to use on him, not his firearm
4)this never happened
5)he was outside of the range of the taser, it was not a lethal threat.

This is the exact script made up by pieces of shiat like yourself who feel cops should be judge, jury, and executioner, EXACTLY the problem we have in this country right now.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

saturn badger: Let's see... Floyd and Brooks, both with murder charges. I wonder if this is enough to make the rest of them stop and think for a minute or two. They have good incentive to do so.

Or will it take five more. Ten? Who knows. They are not known for speed learning.


They only got Cs in high school. Cut them some slack.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I think the firing and charging of Rolfe are appropriate; but I think this DA has a HUGE uphill battle on his hands with multiple cases given the charges he filed today weighed against the charges he filed just a few days ago.

Firstly, a Taser that has been "fired twice" is still capable of being used against a person, there are two methods a Taser can be used, by firing the probes and being used as a "drive stun" mode (where the Taser, sans cartridge is placed directly on a person). Both cause pain. The probes, if spread far enough, cause neuromuscular incapacitation, the drive stun mode is used for pain compliance, like getting a person to loosen their grip on a throat, steering wheel, etc.

secondly, in a Probable Cause Affidavit filed by this same DA just a few days ago he referred to the use of a Taser as "deadly physical force." Either a Taser is "deadly physical force" or it's not. The legal standard for it cannot change depending on whose hand the Taser is in. If it's "deadly physical force" when it's used by a police officer; then it has to be deadly physical force in the hands of somebody else who uses it against police.

What the DA should have done, is consult with experts on police use of force and at Taser prior to charging the police officers in the previous case, and never said that the use of a Taser was "deadly physical force." Their actions alone in that case warranted a charge of battery (or assault) or even an aggravated battery charge given the use of a weapon. There was no need to refer to it as "deadly physical force" to sustain the charge.

Obviously the DA had no way of knowing that this case would happen in the same jurisdiction a few days later; but the sworn statement to the court in that PCA is going to be used by Rolfe's attorney's to fight the murder charge on a self defense argument.

I want to believe this is a charge they're bringing because they believe they have enough to convict; but I have a feeling it's a charge filed to quel ...


Yep.
 
