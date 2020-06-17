 Skip to content
 
(Independent) NewsFlash Like his hats, Trump likes his elections made in China   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm.... can Bolton testify now, please?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is HOTY material right here.

Well done, subby!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, the begging might do more damage to Trump than the China part. They can justify asking China for help (Oh, he was just looking out for the country, trying to get the trade war fixed, etc), but him PLEADING for it is going to be a hard pill for the MAGA crowd to swallow.

/LOL, no it won't.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna sat the building on fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little, way too f*cking late John. F*cking coward.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to the Republicans in the Senate, it isn't a problem when he does this.

We have a Republican problem in the Senate that is more dangerous, really, than the idiocy and narcissism problems we have in the West Wing. The narcissistic idiot in the White House is also incompetent and lazy, which somewhat mitigates that threat.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He also said invading Venezuela would be "cool" and that it was "really part of the US anyway."

farking hell.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aaronx: According to the Republicans in the Senate, it isn't a problem when he does this.

We have a Republican problem in the Senate that is more dangerous, really, than the idiocy and narcissism problems we have in the West Wing. The narcissistic idiot in the White House is also incompetent and lazy, which somewhat mitigates that threat.


It's dereliction of duty on the Republican Senators' behalf to allow Dump to do stupid shiat that's damaging to our national interests.

It's a crime of omission, and they all need to be voted out when their time for reelection comes.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After hearing just a few of these revelations, it's clear that Trump could have/should have been impeached for dozens of crimes.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...I am afraid if I post in this one, it will go red.

Dangit.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: ...I am afraid if I post in this one, it will go red.

Dangit.


The fact it has the News Flash tag probably hurts its chances more than your posts do.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: ...I am afraid if I post in this one, it will go red.

Dangit.


If the link goes red then the Trump campaign might ask it for election assistance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So Trump assumed Xi was just as impulsive and susceptible to flattery as he is. Not much of a surprise there.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He gets Three Dollars $$ every time he says "China" or "Jina"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Trump wants to win, it's because he thinks it would be in the best interest of the country, which is totes cool with Senate Republicans.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Umm.... can Bolton testify now, please?


Lol, no. He's not done profiting from his criminal cover ups. Even then, I don't think he cares enough of the country to be inconvenienced by Congress asking him questions.
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked a good day to keep drinking tequila for over 24 hours straight. Regretfully, at some point the bottle will probably be empty and I will still be mostly alive.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This isn't worthy of the newsflash tag. Not even the news tag.

You can't "scandal" this asshole into submission or resignation. It's another "add it to the pile" laundry list of shiat that would get any other president sacked, but because we operate this country on the honor system apparently, we lack the tools to deal with someone who shamelessly breaks the law and taunts us while doing so.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Umm.... can Bolton testify now, please?


Nyet!
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So who is leaking the book? Moustache man himself?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could have testified six months ago, but chose not to. Fark you, Bolton.  I hope not a single book sells.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the guy who refused to testify before congress so that more people would buy his book?

F*ck him.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why am I picturing Trump throwing a temper tantrum right now in the White House and overturning furniture? Well having people do it for him anyway. He can't lift furniture. He can barely lift a water bottle.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gooch: So who is leaking the book? Moustache man himself?


Nobody. Review copies have been out and the embargo on releasing snippets of it is up today.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: After hearing just a few of these revelations, it's clear that Trump could have/should have been impeached for dozens of crimes.


You misspelled impaled.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


And then Trump tried to get the leader of South Korea a signed copy of Elton John's Rocket Man to convince him that the moniker was a sign of affection.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: He gets Three Dollars $$ every time he says "China" or "Jina"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Gospel, according to John (Bolton)?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: You could have testified six months ago, but chose not to. Fark you, Bolton.  I hope not a single book sells.


Hey, hey.

Two could be sold.  One to the House, one to the Senate.
I expect piracy to distribute the rest to the country.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thursday: I believe there's a chance SCOTUS could unleash Trump's IRS tax returns.

That'd be a fun day in the White House.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There will be a mountain of soiled Depends in the dumpster behind the White House.  Man I feel bad for the custodians there.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hhmmm, doesn't that kinda rhyme with treason?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bolton? That liberal hack?
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gooch: So who is leaking the book? Moustache man himself?


Most major news outlets received advance copies under embargo that will be lifted on the 21st.

Sounds like they're starting to drop snippets here and there to keep Dump from being able to claim anything in the book was secret or privileged.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The President of the United States is mentally ill.

That's what Bolton is telling us.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Actually, the begging might do more damage to Trump than the China part. They can justify asking China for help (Oh, he was just looking out for the country, trying to get the trade war fixed, etc), but him PLEADING for it is going to be a hard pill for the MAGA crowd to swallow.

/LOL, no it won't.


If anything, him "simping" for China after yelling about the "GYNA VIRUS" this year may be the catalyst.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Why am I picturing Trump throwing a temper tantrum right now in the White House and overturning furniture? Well having people do it for him anyway. He can't lift furniture. He can barely lift a water bottle.


He's "rich". He has people to set up Playskool furniture for him to toss around. He doesn't pay these people, of course.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Actually, the begging might do more damage to Trump than the China part. They can justify asking China for help (Oh, he was just looking out for the country, trying to get the trade war fixed, etc), but him PLEADING for it is going to be a hard pill for the MAGA crowd to swallow.

/LOL, no it won't.


No.  MAGA don't believe anything Bolton says.  As such, Xi will support Trump because of his greatness.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, this is funny. Saw this after I posted the above thing where he encouraged Xi to send he Uighur Muslims to "camps"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love that this Friday quality news drop shows up on Wednesday. This week is setting up to be legendary.

Glad I'm heading to the lake for a few days. Gonna be good to get out of any city.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While I am in dire need of a new book to read, and Bolton's does seem quite enticing, I just cannot give that corrupt, walrus looking motherfarker any of my money in exchange for it. 


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gooch: So who is leaking the book? Moustache man himself?


The original thing inspiring this is that Bolton wrote an op-ed where he says that Trump asked Xi to aid in his reelection campaign. He says he wants to tell us Trump's exact words but that the DOJ has forbidden it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x906]

And then Trump tried to get the leader of South Korea a signed copy of Elton John's Rocket Man to convince him that the moniker was a sign of affection.


North, dammit.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
J.F.C.
 
