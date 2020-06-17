 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Texas coronavirus hospitalizations jump 11% in one day. Gov. Greg Abbott: "All is well, remain calm"   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Sick, Infectious disease, total available hospital beds, Texas' hospitals, Hospital, Epidemiology, Texas Department of State Health Services, total Wednesday, total beds  
UberDave
1 hour ago  
It was at this time yesterday that we were finding out that we were hitting another record of daily cases.  And here we go again...

Y-E-E H-A-W.
 
mjjt
1 hour ago  
There is absolutely nothing to worry about. All you have to do is remain oblivious

Shaun of the Dead (2/8) Movie CLIP - Oblivious to the Zombies (2004) HD
Youtube mqQ8Y9Sjp7o
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
1 hour ago  
This sounds like the start of a truly heinous parody of "Deep in the Heart of Texas".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  
Texas coronavirus greenlights multiplying like Texas coronavirus!
 
HighlanderRPI
1 hour ago  

Serious Black: This sounds like the start of a truly heinous parody of "Deep in the Heart of Texas".


Where the funeral pyres at night
Are Big And Bright
*clap clap clap*
DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
1 hour ago  
Here in Florida, DeSantis has already said there will not be another shutdown. So I give it another 3-4 weeks before we're shutdown again because DeSantis is an idiot.
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  
"...and most importantly, keep spending your money on goods and services."
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Too bad its not that deadly or the rednecks could wipe themselves out and do the world a favor
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Republicans lie, people die.
Then they just keep getting voted back in.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
This site has been a lot of fun to poke at.

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/#/s​ite/THD/views/COVIDExternalQC/COVIDTre​nds

Texas has so many counties, you could spend all day looking at how terribly things are going in each one.
 
The Bunyip
1 hour ago  

Serious Black: This sounds like the start of a truly heinous parody of "Deep in the Heart of Texas".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's going on? We have a right to know the truth!
All right, I'm going to level with you all. But what's most important now is that you remain calm. There is no reason to panic. Now, it is true that one of the crew members is ill... slightly ill. But the other two pilots... they're just fine. They're at the controls flying the plane... free to pursue a life of religious fulfillment.
 
rogue49
50 minutes ago  
Ignorance is NOT bliss

Who would have thought??
No one told us...
 
fragMasterFlash
49 minutes ago  
I had no idea this guy was a Texan...

Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy (Official Video)
Youtube d-diB65scQU
 
CitizenReserveCorps
47 minutes ago  
Guys, guys, let's focus here. Is the economy doing well in Texas? Are people making lots of money? That's the only thing that matters to Lt Gov Dan Patrick. Human suffering is fine and hey it's OK if lots of people die, as long as Texas has a robust economy, the country club is open, and the debutante balls can proceed.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/mar/24/older-people-would-rather-die-​than-let-covid-19-lockdown-harm-us-eco​nomy-texas-official-dan-patrick

Everyone should be prepared to vote these types out of office ASAP.  They lack the basic human decency and empathy to represent any populace.
 
iamskibibitz
45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This site has been a lot of fun to poke at.

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/#/s​ite/THD/views/COVIDExternalQC/COVIDTre​nds

Texas has so many counties, you could spend all day looking at how terribly things are going in each one.


The page you were looking for could not be found.
Check the URL for errors.

Yeah, that's more fun than a barrel of monkeys.
 
T-Boy
44 minutes ago  
Hospitalization count is a more meaningful number than diagnosed positive cases. Testing results vary a lot each day depending upon how many tests are given and when results are reported. Hospitalization count and daily deaths tell you what is really going on.
 
waxbeans
43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Serious Black: This sounds like the start of a truly heinous parody of "Deep in the Heart of Texas".

Where the funeral pyres at night
Are Big And Bright
*clap clap clap*
DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS!


🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀☠💀☠💀☠💀😭😆
 
chawco
41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I had no idea this guy was a Texan...

[YouTube video: Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy (Official Video)]


That is one of the greatest songs ever written. Also appropriate to what's going on here, and it weird twisted way.
 
waxbeans
41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I had no idea this guy was a Texan...

[YouTube video: Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy (Official Video)]


Why u think he was telling himself to not worry
 
FormlessOne
40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This site has been a lot of fun to poke at.

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/#/s​ite/THD/views/COVIDExternalQC/COVIDTre​nds

Texas has so many counties, you could spend all day looking at how terribly things are going in each one.

The page you were looking for could not be found.
Check the URL for errors.

Yeah, that's more fun than a barrel of monkeys.


Site works just fine. If you're cutting & pasting from Fark, don't paste a URL directly into your browser's address bar, as you'll find that it ends up looking like this:

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/s%E​2%80%8Bite/THD/views/COVIDExternalQC/C​OVIDTre%E2%80%8Bnds

Paste it first into a text editor, remove the escapes if any exist, and paste the results into your browser bar.
 
ENS
40 minutes ago  
As best I can tell the Republican line is "they were sick already, we just know now because Trump is the Covid testing champion of the universe. If he wasn't raining testing supplies across the landscape with such deft efficiency you wouldn't even know these folks were sick so they don't count. No backsies."

Somehow the distinction between tests and human beings occupying hospital beds will be conveniently ignored and the march to the abyss will continue.

See you at the rally on the 20th!
 
waxbeans
40 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: Guys, guys, let's focus here. Is the economy doing well in Texas? Are people making lots of money? That's the only thing that matters to Lt Gov Dan Patrick. Human suffering is fine and hey it's OK if lots of people die, as long as Texas has a robust economy, the country club is open, and the debutante balls can proceed.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/24/older-people-would-rather-die-​than-let-covid-19-lockdown-harm-us-eco​nomy-texas-official-dan-patrick

Everyone should be prepared to vote these types out of office ASAP.  They lack the basic human decency and empathy to represent any populace.


Or? Let him kill Texas?
(I'm Texan.)

This place sucks.

This is actually Mexico.

Come and take the cannon c19 I beg you
 
chawco
40 minutes ago  
I have a colleague in Texas, working on a collaborative research project. They are restarting their onsight research programs already. I think it's very probable that they will start studies out, and within three to four weeks or two or three months have to shut down all over again.

here up north, we're taking a super so approach, and hopefully when we open back up we can stay open back up because we wait until things are actually stable and put in place really good plans to keep everybody safe.

Nobody should die from covid-19 or suffer, because they volunteer for a research study.
 
waxbeans
39 minutes ago  

chawco: fragMasterFlash: I had no idea this guy was a Texan...

[YouTube video: Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy (Official Video)]

That is one of the greatest songs ever written. Also appropriate to what's going on here, and it weird twisted way.


Exactly
 
FormlessOne
38 minutes ago  
This is what you should see if you fix & paste the URL for that site:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
37 minutes ago  
"During a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott defended Texas' reopening plan by pointing to the total available hospital beds and the ability to create surge capacity if necessary."

Why the Sam Hill would you do that? If you create more hospital capacity, that just increases the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and makes the President look bad.

Y'all really should be *cutting* covid beds, if you cared about America. At least, until after the election.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
34 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: Guys, guys, let's focus here. Is the economy doing well in Texas? Are people making lots of money? That's the only thing that matters to Lt Gov Dan Patrick. Human suffering is fine and hey it's OK if lots of people die, as long as Texas has a robust economy, the country club is open, and the debutante balls can proceed.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/24/older-people-would-rather-die-​than-let-covid-19-lockdown-harm-us-eco​nomy-texas-official-dan-patrick

Everyone should be prepared to vote these types out of office ASAP.  They lack the basic human decency and empathy to represent any populace.


And yet, they accurately represent big chunks of the population. Because those chunks are assholes.
 
runwiz
32 minutes ago  
As Dr. Fauci has said, the real concern is not with a spike in coronavirus cases, it's with a spike in hospitalizations.  This is not good.
 
ifky
31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
29 minutes ago  
Good climate change metaphor but works perfectly for coronavirus deniers as well.

Climate change deniers (Erik the Viking)
Youtube rY-HOYTz-rs
 
sirgrim
28 minutes ago  
But I was told Corona Virus hated the heat and hot pants would save us.
 
dkulprit
27 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This site has been a lot of fun to poke at.

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/#/s​ite/THD/views/COVIDExternalQC/COVIDTre​nds

Texas has so many counties, you could spend all day looking at how terribly things are going in each one.

The page you were looking for could not be found.
Check the URL for errors.

Yeah, that's more fun than a barrel of monkeys.


Not sure if this is it?  But I took some of that url and google searched with covid and got this.

https://tabexternal.dshs.texas.gov/t/​T​HD/views/COVIDExternalQC/COVIDTrends?%​3AisGuestRedirectFromVizportal=y&%3Aem​bed=y&%3AdeepLinkingDisabled=y
 
sgarri7777
27 minutes ago  
Obviously they are testing too much. If they would cut down on the testing, oh wait you said hospitalizations.
never mind
 
4seasons85!
27 minutes ago  

UberDave: It was at this time yesterday that we were finding out that we were hitting another record of daily cases.  And here we go again...

Y-E-E H-A-W.


They just announced Dallas County has topped 15k cases. So this is fun.
 
duckpoopy
27 minutes ago  
Daily numbers are noisy as hell. What does the 7-day moving average look like?
 
FormlessOne
26 minutes ago  

runwiz: As Dr. Fauci has said, the real concern is not with a spike in coronavirus cases, it's with a spike in hospitalizations.  This is not good.


Yep. Gonna be a lot of folks dead, and not just from COVID-19 - ERs & ICUs clogged with COVID-19 means more folks dead from other, salvageable causes because they can't get triaged & treated fast enough.
 
dkulprit
23 minutes ago  

T-Boy: Hospitalization count is a more meaningful number than diagnosed positive cases. Testing results vary a lot each day depending upon how many tests are given and when results are reported. Hospitalization count and daily deaths tell you what is really going on.


Yes and their hospitalization rates are beating records day after day, that's literally the point of the article.
 
TXprof
17 minutes ago  
Another useful site, the local numbers from the Texas Medical Center in Houston:
https://www.tmc.edu/coronavirus-updat​e​s/
 
ifky
14 minutes ago  

sirgrim: But I was told Corona Virus hated the heat and hot pants would save us.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB
10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans lie, people die.
Then they just keep getting voted back in.


Racism is a nasty drug, very hard to kick.
 
born_yesterday
5 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Begoggle: Republicans lie, people die.
Then they just keep getting voted back in.

Racism is a nasty drug, very hard to kick.


Libs bort babbies.
 
clawsoon
3 minutes ago  
Wasn't he the one who said old people want to die for the economy?  Of course things are fine if that's the position you're starting from.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
