 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Having spent a ton of cash to only partially screw up the nation's public school system, Netflix founder builds secret summer camp for it   (vox.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Education in the United States, Reed Hastings, Education, new training center, education reform movement, Lone Rock, luxury retreat ranch, last year  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 6:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Knowing how things go, I suspect few teachers will make it while administrator conferences will be quite popular.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Secretly" Ooga Booga!

I hate when media does that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a standardized edusystem, online, free, self paced, or tutored, depending on abilities?
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: How about a standardized edusystem, online, free, self paced, or tutored, depending on abilities?


We can't even manage a standardized in person system.  Add technology to the mix and you're just asking for teachers / administrators / school boards to spontaneously burst into flames.  Why the US can't have a standard, nationalized curriculum when the rest of the world can seem to manage it is beyond me.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: How about a standardized edusystem, online, free, self paced, or tutored, depending on abilities?


Online education has its place but is a pale comparison for direct human instruction.

Humans need to interact with each other.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gadian: Why the US can't have _________ when the rest of the world can seem to manage it is beyond me.


You can fill that sentence with a lot of things.

A first-world education. Living wages. Universal healthcare. Guaranteed paid vacation. Retirement plans for the non-wealthy. National vote by mail. Snap elections. A humane penal system.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gadian: vudukungfu: How about a standardized edusystem, online, free, self paced, or tutored, depending on abilities?

We can't even manage a standardized in person system.  Add technology to the mix and you're just asking for teachers / administrators / school boards to spontaneously burst into flames.  Why the US can't have a standard, nationalized curriculum when the rest of the world can seem to manage it is beyond me.


It's not God's will

HAHAHAHAHAHA
only joking - we're dumbasses.
 
xanderak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: gadian: Why the US can't have _________ when the rest of the world can seem to manage it is beyond me.

You can fill that sentence with a lot of things.

A first-world education. Living wages. Universal healthcare. Guaranteed paid vacation. Retirement plans for the non-wealthy. National vote by mail. Snap elections. A humane penal system.


Roundabouts
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eiger: vudukungfu: How about a standardized edusystem, online, free, self paced, or tutored, depending on abilities?

Online education has its place but is a pale comparison for direct human instruction.

Humans need to interact with each other.


For social skills yes. I don't know what school you went to, but I went to a public technical highschool in a city. Learning math and science from depressed and worn out teachers and vandalized old textbooks did us no favors. Not that long ago I went through a K-12 mathamatics and science course online to brush up on skills that had rusted over the last decade, and it was a night and day difference. Even the free courses offered online now are better than anything we had in the 2000's. In a week I'd learned more than had ever stuck to me in a classroom setting.

Some kind of hybrid setup seems ideal. Make school days shorter, focus on social skills and critical thinking, and then send students home or to a study hall to learn from online courses. For any students struggling, that'd give teachers the flexability to work more directly with them as well.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.