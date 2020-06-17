 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   Fark ready headline: SDG&E Worker Fired Over Alleged Racist Gesture Says He Was Cracking Knuckles   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
63
    More: Asinine, White supremacy, Emmanuel Cafferty, Racism, hand gesture, white power, Supremacism, index finger, SDG&E  
•       •       •

1459 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NBC 7 spoke to the man who originally posted the picture on Twitter. He has since deleted his account and said he may have gotten "spun up" about the interaction and misinterpreted it. He says he never intended for Cafferty to lose his job.

That's exactly what he intended.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I eagerly away the calm and rational discussion in this thread regarding the fact that internet harassment campaigns are a perfectly reasonable and proportionate method of justice....

...as long as we don't like the person we are collectively harassing, of course.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: I eagerly away the calm and rational discussion in this thread regarding the fact that internet harassment campaigns are a perfectly reasonable and proportionate method of justice....

...as long as we don't like the person we are collectively harassing, of course.


It isn't wrong if the person is of a group higher on the power stack.

What might have gone wrong is that we don't know the true power factor designation of the guy who got fired.  Does he or ze trans identify?  Or is he or ze gay, or maybe trans lesbionic?  Or any other power stack score modifier?

After the power stack scoring, we can fully determine which of us may harass and doxx the him or zir, since we should all know our own power score.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scuba divers are extremely racist. That whole cult should be wiped out.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]


That was the racist white half of Obama....his mothers side....
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexican Clayton Bigsby?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another round of not-racists gaslighting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image image 460x287]


His half white part was taking control of his hand, as if it had a mind of its own.  Even the half whites can't be trusted.  They have the Nazi in them.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Reasonable doubt. There is no context


Especially since the guy in question has now deleted his account and is basically saying, he may have misinterpreted things.

The article doesn't say if there was any interaction between the two.  Just that the guy took the picture.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Hispanics are all about white power since the KKK loves the "meehecans" so much.
 
Mayhem of the Black Underclass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: /What's the male version of 'Karen'?


Keith?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]


Isn't that the "you looked at my buthole" thing, where you trick someone into looking at your hand in that pose, then laugh at them? Are buttholes racist?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]

Isn't that the "you looked at my buthole" thing, where you trick someone into looking at your hand in that pose, then laugh at them? Are buttholes racist?


and then the sign was taken over by white supremacists, just like Pepe the frog.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is a chronic crackler, I can definitely crack my knuckles in a manner similar to the picture.

And if that picture was taken mid crackle, it would look quite like the gentleman in the picture. It's plausible.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?



Probably because he's white?  The darkest timeline abhors all logic.
 
gretzkyscores [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?


Don't be dumb. If you're white, you were a nazi looooong before you stuck that hand in the air to "ask a question."
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to know the backstory of what happened on that roadway that made the photographer follow and photograph the employee.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Are buttholes racist?


All racists are buttholes, but not all buttholes are racists.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]

Isn't that the "you looked at my buthole" thing, where you trick someone into looking at your hand in that pose, then laugh at them? Are buttholes racist?


We just called it the punch game but the fainting-couchers have to get the vapors over something every day or they don't get a free frogurt at the end of the month.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mayhem of the Black Underclass: BeotchPudding: /What's the male version of 'Karen'?

Keith?


I like "Chad", except that I have a good friend named Chad, who was very mis-named.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?


Kyle or Chad.

Alternative is Tanner or Brock if you need to put some upper class into it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.


Actually I can buy that, as I've cracked my knuckles that way myself.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?


I have generally heard "Chad"
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?


If you have to ask if it makes you a Nazi, you are a Nazi.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?

I have generally heard "Chad"


I thought those were the guys taking away all the girls from incels?

Are they doing double duty?

I vote for Scott
 
Murkanen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?


I vote for Tucker.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I still can't believe 4chan kids succeeded in turning the "OK" sign into a "white power" sign. It was literally a prank someone thought up to poke fun at the gullibility of social media.
Teenagers should not be outsmarting organizations full of professional adults.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Representative of the unwashed masses: I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?

If you have to ask if it makes you a Nazi, you are a Nazi.


But all I wanted to do was go to the potty...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I still can't believe 4chan kids succeeded in turning the "OK" sign into a "white power" sign. It was literally a prank someone thought up to poke fun at the gullibility of social media.
Teenagers should not be outsmarting organizations full of professional adults.


It was a joke until gullible racists made it reality.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

haknudsen: OldJames: lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]

Isn't that the "you looked at my buthole" thing, where you trick someone into looking at your hand in that pose, then laugh at them? Are buttholes racist?

and then the sign was taken over by white supremacists, just like Pepe the frog.


Which everyone is supposed to know because there's a white power gang sign notification that's sent around every time some dillweed on 4chan concocts another one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Scuba divers are extremely racist. That whole cult should be wiped out.


Ja wohl.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Axeofjudgement: Scuba divers are extremely racist. That whole cult should be wiped out.

Ja wohl.


shiat.  Replied to the wrong comment.

Representative of the unwashed masses: I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?


Ja wohl.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God-is-a-Taco:

I still can't believe 4chan kids succeeded in turning the "OK" sign into a "white power" sign. It was literally a prank someone thought up to poke fun at the gullibility of social media.

White supremacists had been doing it legitimately for 2 years prior to the "It's just a joke" thread, so no it wasn't 4chan's fault despite them trying to claim they were doing it "ironically to own the libs".
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldJames: lectos: So, a dude with his hand out the window is racist if you take the picture at the correct time?  Reasonable doubt.  There is no context.  Case in point:
[Fark user image 460x287]

Isn't that the "you looked at my buthole" thing, where you trick someone into looking at your hand in that pose, then laugh at them? Are buttholes racist?


Had 2 young guys at work, early 20s, goofing around that way at work, still punching each other.  Didn't realize I was witnessing a Klan rally rather than just 2 idiots
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
p.s:  Was the obvious tag out at a protest or something?
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mayhem of the Black Underclass: BeotchPudding: /What's the male version of 'Karen'?

Keith?


Kieren?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.


I've never seen someone cracking knuckles by making the upside down okay sign before either.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we just get to a PC era where mittens and hazmat suits are a way to protect yourself from camera wielding volunteer 'citizen enforcement squads'have us all in jail?


/start working on your Belter gestures before going into The Expanse?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Mayhem of the Black Underclass: BeotchPudding: /What's the male version of 'Karen'?

Keith?

I like "Chad", except that I have a good friend named Chad, who was very mis-named.


Sorry - "Chad" has already been co-opted by the Incels... You'll have to go with something else, lest you raise their ire. Or making the inference that you could be an Incel!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok Trump,   cut the crap.

This joke didn't work son

okay-girl.gif
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is something that's been going on for a while. Racist people on Twitter started it. They couldn't use symbols like swastikas, so they started using innocuous random symbols like Pepe the frog. When Twitter banned that, they would just pick another symbol, that's how we got to the point of having the okay symbol be a secret calling card for racists. The entire point of picking an already existing symbol is that the symbol could mean anything, and that they might or might not be racist, that it is impossible to tell.
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: Axeofjudgement: Scuba divers are extremely racist. That whole cult should be wiped out.

Ja wohl.

shiat.  Replied to the wrong comment.

Representative of the unwashed masses: I've stuck my hand up to ask a question. Does that now make me a nazi?

Ja wohl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murkanen: nitropissering: Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.

I've never seen someone cracking knuckles by making the upside down okay sign before either.


inglixthemad: nitropissering: Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.

Actually I can buy that, as I've cracked my knuckles that way myself.


Ditto, and I used to do it with my hand out the window just like the guy victim in TFA.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murkanen: nitropissering: Not buying the cracking knuckles.  Should have gone with flicking a boogie.

I've never seen someone cracking knuckles by making the upside down okay sign before either.


No? I do it... using my thumb to crack the knuckle on each of the 4 other fingers in turn. So if I was caught just when I started doing it, I'd be cracking the knuckle on the index finger and it'd look pretty much exactly like what's in the photo. Never even occurred to me that I'd be making a racist symbol by doing so until this thread
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm probably in trouble. I've got arthritis and that's the relaxed position of my left hand most of the time.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Oztemprom: BeotchPudding: Why didn't NBC out the douchebag who posted the picture?

/What's the male version of 'Karen'?

I have generally heard "Chad"

I thought those were the guys taking away all the girls from incels?

Are they doing double duty?

I vote for Scott


Don't you dare! Why I've known scores of Scotts of every race, creed and color and to a person, they were kind, considerate, intelligent and ridiculously good looking, every single one! Why, if more Scotts were running the place, we'd all have free flying cars by now.

Signed,

... um... Bob
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.