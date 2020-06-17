 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Snowflake gets kicked off plane for not wearing a mask, being an attention whore (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments are fun.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like a farking loser.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Brandon gets put on a airlines list as requiring an adult minder to fly and not allowed to fly unaccompanied because a severe mental handicap that keeps him at the mental age of a 4 year old.
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the law they're referring to is to obey crew instructions.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: The comments are fun.


This person's user name does not check out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, it would be such a shame if he became homeless and unemployed.

You just hate to see it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague terrorists can walk
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]


Why do all of those f*cking morons have handles like Critical*Thinking or Occams_Razor
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]


I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't MAKE me wear a mask. Ventilators are cooler looking."
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FAA & the law gives the Pilot the last word on a flight.  Therefore, if the flight crew says the pilot and/or airline says it's the law, it actually is the law.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

Why do all of those f*cking morons have handles like Critical*Thinking or Occams_Razor


Conservative Labeling 101. Always claim the opposite of reality.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

Why do all of those f*cking morons have handles like Critical*Thinking or Occams_Razor



They sound cool and they're too stupid to know their meaning?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "afternoon" whore in the headline. I was pissed and confused for a moment.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit


Surgeons have been wearing masks 12 hours at a time for a century and we hear about them passing out on patients every day.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brandon...can you fly? If you can't fly on your own, then why are you giving the folks who are flying your possibly contaminated/possible to be contaminated tochis grief? It's their place of business, and I thought that y'all freedom lovers WANTED business owners to be able to limit service?

Maybe next time you try to fly, you should book a private charter, where you can iron out those details. Or you could put a damn mask on, and STFU you whiney attention-whore...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit


And the viruses/bacteria are already in your lungs...

It's like they grasping for reasons why they want to spread their contagion everywhere.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: [Fark user image 425x389]


Hold on, stop telling them that.  We have Darwin Awards to think about.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: I read "afternoon" whore in the headline. I was pissed and confused for a moment.


Well, we don't actually know what he was flying out for, so it's possible that he was scouting locations for pre and post Convention bookings for his financially motivated nightly exercise routine...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

Why do all of those f*cking morons have handles like Critical*Thinking or Occams_Razor


They got Occam all wrong.  They think it means "The simpleton's answer is most likely correct."
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Looks at Twitter bio*

"Walk away", "red pill"

lololol
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit

Surgeons have been wearing masks 12 hours at a time for a century and we hear about them passing out on patients every day.


I'm surprised ski slopes aren't just littered with dead bodies.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]


I have found that as a general rule, people who choose use names like that are not critical, rational, intelligent, common sense or tax payer^^^ are none of the above...seeing names like that are a dead give away.

***This one especially.   They act like they are the only one who pays taxes.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]


If he ever has surgery he should demand the surgeon doesn't wear a mask, you know, for the health of the surgeon.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for you as you didn't get cock punched a hundred times by everybody else. So STFU
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: GardenWeasel: OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit

Surgeons have been wearing masks 12 hours at a time for a century and we hear about them passing out on patients every day.

I'm surprised ski slopes aren't just littered with dead bodies.


<Insert "Better Off Dead" quote>
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making me wear pants in public is communism!  The constitution says I can wave my dribbling junk in your kid's face all I want!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

Why do all of those f*cking morons have handles like Critical*Thinking or Occams_Razor


I'm not sure if Fark is the place to criticize user handles.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

grokca: The comments are fun.


thought you were being serious. regretted it. that was more derp than I was in the mood for.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If he were to have completely half-ass worn the mask, with gaping holes on each side, barely covering his nose and mouth, and therefore not even noticeable while breathing, effectively not stopping any spread of germs being exhaled, but, yes, technically, on his face, they wouldn't have said a thing. Instead he had to make a scene.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The number of people suggesting the a disabililty be claimed under ADA to avoid wearing a mask is sad and disgusting.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was unaware that "being a forking whiny wuss" was a health condition that made it impossible to wear a mask.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


The law is, on an airplane, you do whatever the fark the pilot in command orders you to do.

wearsmanyhats: The number of people suggesting the a disabililty be claimed under ADA to avoid wearing a mask is sad and disgusting.


It's gotten so bad that people have openly started calling these people out in public when they hear this shiatstain of an excuse used.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A mask might improve his dating life.  Just sayin.  It won't get him a second date, though.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: The number of people suggesting the a disabililty be claimed under ADA to avoid wearing a mask is sad and disgusting.


Yeah, I think that started proliferating on Facebook (surprise surprise).  Folks with GED's in law the world over just ate that shiat up.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wonder why he was wanting to fly to Tulsa? Hope he enjoys the covid convention.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: The comments are fun.


They should each be prefaced with "Study it out sheeple!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at all these sick people passing out from lack of oxygen!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: The number of people suggesting the a disabililty be claimed under ADA to avoid wearing a mask is sad and disgusting.


IANAD, but the only disabilities I'm aware of that would render someone incapable of wearing a mask are things like anencephaly, and that's only because the act of wearing a mask is likely difficult for someone who's missing a huge part of their skull.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

enry: OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit

And the viruses/bacteria are already in your lungs...

It's like they grasping for reasons why they want to spread their contagion everywhere.


I guarantee this is Russian+/-Chinese misinformation seeping into FB groups.  These people are just too dumb to exist.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: styckx: grokca: The comments are fun.

This person's user name does not check out

[Fark user image 425x421]

I've seen several "Karens" biatching about the CO2 thing too.  This must be included in their Karen-starter kit


I wonder what the relationship is between people worried about too much CO2 in their masks, and too much CO2 in the atmosphere.  Something tells me there won't be much crossover there.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if this dude was black...someone from the airline would be resigning right about now.

/kidding!  of course we'd still be on the airline's side.
//right?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x264]
Look at all these sick people passing out from lack of oxygen!


Look at them all! Downloading mindfulness apps to assist their breathing to a manageable level!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their's no specific law about wearing masks on planes just like their's no rule against dogs playing basketball in Air Bud or using a gun in a football game like in The Last Boy Scout.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, he is a former hairstylist and actor....saw the grift train going by and jumped right on.
 
