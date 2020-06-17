 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Portland demonstrators pull down Thomas Jefferson statue on high school grounds. Even Founding Fathers aren't catching a pass these days   (kptv.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But nobody at the time knew that enslaving your own children was wrong", complain the same people who argue the founding fathers' political morality should be seen as more trustworthy than our own.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mount Rushmore better watch out.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No statues of slavers, no monuments to masters.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

croesius: No statues of slavers, no monuments to masters.


*Raises hand* Instead of destroying your physical cash, please just give it to me. I'll, um... dispose of it properly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F*cking jerks.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mount Rushmore better watch out.


We better do farkin' stone mountain first.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

croesius: No statues of slavers, no monuments to masters.


Aw......is that your first slogan?  Bet it was a hit when you tried it out during nap time.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

croesius: No statues of slavers, no monuments to masters.


While I agree, slaver/master is not the only defining characteristic of Jefferson. Unless you forgot
he wrote the Declaration of Indepedence
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a flipping joke!  Was slavery wrong?  YES.  Have we as a nation made amends for
slavery?  Yes, many times over.   Hell, Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the founding fathers,
set forth on our new country, freedoms and liberties that were NEVER done anywhere else.
Before, every country had a King/leader/ruler/dictator.  Our nation was one of if not the first
to have the PEOPLE vote for who they wanted to be the leader.  But, now we have to tear
down every part of our past, to make way for the "new" future?  A future of socialist/dictators
that will turn us into every other 3rd world country.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And yet no ones trying to pull down the Lenin statue in Washington.

Fark user imageView Full Size


How strange.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pkjun: "But nobody at the time knew that enslaving your own children was wrong", complain the same people who argue the founding fathers' political morality should be seen as more trustworthy than our own.


More trustworthy than yours, that's for sure.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: What a flipping joke!  Was slavery wrong?  YES.  Have we as a nation made amends for
slavery?  Yes, many times over.   Hell, Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the founding fathers,
set forth on our new country, freedoms and liberties that were NEVER done anywhere else.
Before, every country had a King/leader/ruler/dictator.  Our nation was one of if not the first
to have the PEOPLE vote for who they wanted to be the leader.  But, now we have to tear
down every part of our past, to make way for the "new" future?  A future of socialist/dictators
that will turn us into every other 3rd world country.


Whoa, we got someone afraid they'll be treated like my ancestors were over here!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: F*cking jerks.


The fact that people like you continue to refuse to understand how it got to this point is exactly why it got to this point.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


Uh....Sorry.  We spent your future wage raises and a big chunk of the pension fund on this instead
 
Aaron469
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Excuse me how do I get to the MLK building?"
Go straight down MLK rd, turn right on MLK bvd, then left on MLK drive. The MLK building will straight ahead just past the MLK building.
 
Telos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Relevant:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-Zbl​M​fZpuw
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: Have we as a nation made amends forslavery? Yes, many times over.


We aren't even at the "Minorities make as much money for the same job" step yet.  STFU.
 
