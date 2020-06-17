 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Florida bridge infrastructure finally catching up to Minneapolis bridge infrastructure   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank God it's infrastructure week!
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Give it time, the free market will surely provide a solution.  We need to finish the wall first though, this will keep immigrants from coming across and destroying our infrastructure.
 
112Error
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, now they've done it.  This is certainly a bridge too far!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This one lasted longer than that FSU pedestrian bridge.
 
Percise1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is so farking Floriduh!

"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse break," the message blared.

"Northbound lanes are split to accommodate one northbound lane and one southbound traffic lane.

"We apologize for the delays, but the safety of all motorists and pedestrians is our priority.

Literally "It is so dangerous, do not go under it. Go ahead and drive across it. Welcome to Floriduh, we love you."
You can't make this schitt up...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You can't make this schitt up...


Pieces of concrete are falling off of it but it's still good, it's still good.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice,

"And don't even think about approaching the old Roosevelt Bridge.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, that's gonna fark with traffic.
 
OliveJuiceJones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This would be a lot funnier if they didn't close all the lanes (the only major thoroughfare through town) around 2 pm and make my typical10-minute ride home last an hour and 15 minutes today...
 
