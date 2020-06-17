 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   How welcome are drunk Brits in holiday places throughout the world? The 'good' Germans are raving about Brit-free Majorca and relishing how 'quiet' it is without blotto Brit 20-somethings causing trouble   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the Brits?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day it was the Italian boys. They liked to violate passed out folks.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British tourists in Europe are like American tourists in Florida. It's cheap, relatively close, and the purpose it get shiat-faced on vacation/spring break. If you had spent a ton of money going somewhere far away you probably wouldn't waste it getting... well, wasted.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//obscure
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am considering going to Spain this year, for that very same reason
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will not stand! AMERICA REPRESENT! We are the world's arsehole travelers!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking to tour guides in Ireland, they said that it was the Germans that were the worst tourists.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course they don't have to get up as early in the morning to place their towels on all the sun loungers.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This will not stand! AMERICA REPRESENT! We are the world's arsehole travelers!


British tourists are a lot like American ones, just drunker, ruder and they spend less money.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Just the Brits?


What is understood need not be discussed...
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I'm concerned, the drunk British babies were the best thing about visiting Las Palmas.

Baby trashes bar in Las Palmas
Youtube cds7lSHawAw
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: British tourists in Europe are like American tourists in Florida. It's cheap, relatively close, and the purpose it get shiat-faced on vacation/spring break. If you had spent a ton of money going somewhere far away you probably wouldn't waste it getting... well, wasted.


American tourists aren't the problem here, it's NY/NJ snowbirds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A list of all the usual suspects:

Ugly Americans
Ugly Russian neo-riche mafiosi with too much money
British louts
Rude Chinese tourists
Rude German tourists
Rude French tourists (but who ever met a French tourist outside of France, or at the limits Italy?)
Drunk Canadian byes (passing for British louts and Ugly Americans if we're lucky)
Aussies with back packs and roo jerky

The Plague Years must be very Heaven to ex-pats and travelers who don't want to be confused with tourists or surrounded by their own kind. If only I were rich, I'd join the floaters in this septic tank of international white trash, plus Asians.

Make way for the Fat Berg, the waiters and rent boys and girls would cry!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This will not stand! AMERICA REPRESENT! We are the world's arsehole travelers!


Spring break was sort of a dud this year, so I'm sure that there are a lot of Mexican hotel halls that didn't get crapped upon, and a sea of vomit that didn't run through the streets of Cancun and Cozumel.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I visited Majorca a couple times when I was in the Navy, don't think we saw a Brit that wasn't wasted. Ran into some Hash House Harriers one evening, they could drink sailors under the table.

*drunken fist bump* 👊
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't mention the war.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm no Fat Berg, but I am kind of reserved and some people claim I am cold. Most of me is about nine tenths underwater, though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The entire world is happy theres no americans or mainland chinese tourists, the worst of the worst
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The thing about Europe is that they secretly hate all their neighbouring countries with a hatred that's embedded in their DNA.
Most of the folks who emigrated to North 'merikuh did it so they could simplify their hatred to a collective Europe.
Anyhoo, we're all assholes & such.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Don't mention the war.


If you suppress water or your natural instincts, it turns them into artisian fountains, geysers of embarassment. Angry hotelier at the front desk should have told you.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby is missing the (often) older stag/hen parties and older British female sex tourists. The first is definitely loud and obnoxious. Not to mention while the men might buy a hooker in Amsterdam.

The women are quite grabby with the guys, to the point one of my friends told two British gals she'd sic the cops on them if they continued grabbing her friend's junk while he was working. Also older female sex tourists in the Dominican Republic, Bali, Kenya, are also apparently quite obnoxious.
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image image 268x188]

//obscure


Obscure? That was the only reason I came into the thread.

\Torremilnos, Torremilnos
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The thing about Europe is that they secretly hate all their neighbouring countries with a hatred that's embedded in their DNA.
Most of the folks who emigrated to North 'merikuh did it so they could simplify their hatred to a collective Europe.
Anyhoo, we're all assholes & such.


You think Europeans hate each other? I spent two years in Switzerland. Every village and valley hates the next one over more than cannibal tribes in Papua New Guinea, and they are kind to tourists with money as long as the money keeps coming. One of the oldest and most advanced civilizations in Europe, although I do love the American Herman Melville's word "snivilization" and think it applies to almost everything human.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I learned in Switzerland that if I broke the rules, I heard bad things about Americans behind my back, but if I wore a plaid shirt while breaking the rules, I heard bad things about the British.

Canadian dollar was really low at that time. Two Swiss francs, IIRC.

Canada: The Invisible Enemy. Hee, hee, hee. RAOTFLMAO.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm as embarrassed as anyone by the vile drunken Brits abroad but please, the Germans in Majorca are equally devoid of legs to stand on at the end of the night.
Dutch too

Just stay the hell away from Magaluf. Nothing good ever happened there.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Talking to tour guides in Ireland, they said that it was the Germans that were the worst tourists.


I wonder why that is. Us Irish tend to get along very well with Germans, they find our light-heartedness amusing, and we find their seriousness amusing, and we both like beer.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Subtonic: British tourists in Europe are like American tourists in Florida. It's cheap, relatively close, and the purpose it get shiat-faced on vacation/spring break. If you had spent a ton of money going somewhere far away you probably wouldn't waste it getting... well, wasted.

American tourists aren't the problem here, it's NY/NJ snowbirds.


*hits on your girl and vomits on your shoes*
 
Artist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lived in the South of France. Yeah, the Brits were "interesting", more arrogant than the French. I thought the Germans were worse-"move out of my way, I'm taking up the entire sidewalk", and sidewalks were narrow in that little town. Aussies, good fun, nice group. Cafe I used to frequent was torched recently, as they were (supposedly) hiring out of towners to work there. Not illegal aliens, people from other parts of France.
CSB: Go to France if you love food, it's great. Learn some French. A more formal society than is realized here in the US, manners count, make the effort, and you should have a good time. Or be the Ugly Tourist, complain about the attitudes, that you couldn't get in to see something, that the cabbies were rude, waiters got your order wrong or didn't come back and the best food you had, was at the MacDonald's in Paris.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in the day it was the Italian boys. They liked to violate passed out folks.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brap: As far as I'm concerned, the drunk British babies were the best thing about visiting Las Palmas.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cds7lSHa​wAw]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh please, the Germans aren't any better. Eurotrash is Eurotrash, no matter what country they originate from.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Monty Python at Hollywood Bowl -- The holiday
Youtube vQODVsl5pFY
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last time I was in Spain I didn't see another person from the UK except for my wife. I didn't hear any English, and I didn't speak any, except to my wife. It was great. We caught the shuttle bus to the airport half an hour after they announced the lockdown would start midday the next day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If I am in another country and I hear lots of people talking in English, I find the quality of my trip abroad declines rapidly.

I don't go to other countries to be unable to tell the difference between there and here.

I especially don't go to feel like I am in Manchester city centre.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cheap package tours are partly to blame.

cheap drinks and alcoholism is a bad combo.

only solution is to cut off their Watney's Red Barrel
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Prodigy feat. Sleaford Mods - "Ibiza" (Official Video)
Youtube qbxUQsJHIuU
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...and Germans go to Ibiza like this

Vengaboys - We're Going to Ibiza!
Youtube MXXRHpVed3M
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: Just the Brits?


Actually yes, probably just the Brits.

There is a certain level of being drunk that exceeds anything that I've ever seen before with any other groups of people. "British Drunk" is at a level of drunk that is difficult to imagine. You have to see it... witness it... it's... fascinating, but can quickly become annoying.
 
dready zim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Oh please, the Germans aren't any better. Eurotrash is Eurotrash, no matter what country they originate from.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: special20: Just the Brits?

Actually yes, probably just the Brits.

There is a certain level of being drunk that exceeds anything that I've ever seen before with any other groups of people. "British Drunk" is at a level of drunk that is difficult to imagine. You have to see it... witness it... it's... fascinating, but can quickly become annoying.


It's the inverse of the 'British Hot' equation.
 
dready zim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Talking to tour guides in Ireland, they said that it was the Germans that were the worst tourists.


The Brits are loud and obnoxious and want everybody to speak English. The Germans are aggressive and pretend not to understand English when they cut in line in front of you.

This is true in Arizona, anyway.

And we get LOTS of tourists
 
