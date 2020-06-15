 Skip to content
 
(Boston.com)   Attention civilians: Don't drive your moped through an active crime scene   (boston.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YOUR BARRIERS DO NOTHING!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Braintree man was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving a moped scooter through an active crime scene"

I think the Apple fell a little farther away this time...
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention American citizens. There is no free bacon or minorities to be accosted beyond this line. Please divert your rascal scooters and your so called "hoverboards" through the Walmart parking lot. Domo arigato.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doofusgumby: Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.


That doesn't  make the advice less valid.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doofusgumby: Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.


Police should probably also avoid driving a moped through an active crime scene.   I'd bet that active members of the military should also, for that matter.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they don't use piano wire to surround the crime scene.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the current estimated rate of honesty in police press releases, I now doubt that there was a shooting, I doubt it was a crime scene being investigated, I doubt there was yellow tape marking it off, I doubt there was multiple units parked with flashing lights, and I doubt there were multiple officers yelling at him to stop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doofusgumby: Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.


This. Police need to keep using that stupid term.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird behavior considering DUI isn't listed in the charges.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jus don't drive a moped.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read this headline to the tune of "You Can't Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd"... and it fit.

You Can't Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd
Youtube ujxirrigR4k

/ Ain't happy, though.  Don't have the mind to.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

doofusgumby: Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.


type in "civilian" on google and hit enter.

noun
a person not in the armed services or the police force.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because he wasn't shot. Guessing not black.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Giraldy Guerrero, allegedly zipped past a police car with its lights on and straight through the crime scene tape, toward detectives who were processing the scene.

Further evidence that giving your kids unique names never turns out well.

/Exceptions for Isaac
//or Travis
///always horrible little monsters
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

doofusgumby: Subby, police are civilians.  They're not military.  Militarized sure, but not subject to the UCMJ.


I hate hearing cops use the word civilians. Any time we ever referenced them, it was "civilian law enforcement."

Cops, you might have an APC, but that doesn't make you military. Soldiers kill enemy forces. You are *supposed* to protect the population. The population you are part of. You live in the same area as the people you protect. Not a goddamn war zone. Stop seeing fellow citizens as "the enemy".
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uncleacid: This is why they don't use piano wire to surround the crime scene.


No. This is why they should use it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a way to turn a moped into a crime scene.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: At the current estimated rate of honesty in police press releases, I now doubt that there was a shooting, I doubt it was a crime scene being investigated, I doubt there was yellow tape marking it off, I doubt there was multiple units parked with flashing lights, and I doubt there were multiple officers yelling at him to stop.


I assumed the cops caught a guy and beat him with part of a moped.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He seems like the type of Bostonian who would pahk their cah in Hahvahd Yahd.
 
