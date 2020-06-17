 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "ICUs are full, patients are dying." Is the article referring to A) Alabama, B)... you know what? It's Alabama   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
53
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The states reasoned response will be to cancel elections in urban counties. Just to be safe.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona is in the same boat.  Plus some other states are heading that way, but hey, STONKS!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICU is full. Patient laying on gurney gasping for air outside should have told you.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICU Nurse: "Ok, let me see your phone for a second.  Give me your password."
Patient: (cough) "1" (breathes) "2" (breathes) "3" (breathes) "4" (breathes") "5"
ICU Nurse: "Ok.  Well, I see back in Februrary you posted on Facebook about COVID being a hoax and hype, went on several anti-mask rants to include liking 72 anti-mask posts and 10 days ago there's a photo of you at a bar-b-que with what looks like 50 people crowded around a pool."
Patient: (cough)(gurgle)
ICU Nurse: (squeeksqueeksqueeksqueek) "Here's your farking hallway and your phone back."
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rachel Maddow was sounding the alarm on this a couple of weeks ago when Montgomery had maybe 1 free ICU bed per hospital.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump: Coronavirus, their new hoax
Red state Governors: We don't have to shut anything down. Bossman said it was a hoax.
Months later: OMG ICU's are full! Patients are dying!!!!
Red state Governors: No one could have predicted this
????????
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're just mad she lost.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In my nearly six decades on this planner, not once have epidemiologists steered me wrong.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder how many of them were like this in the past couple weeks?
Oh wait!  Protesting doesn't give you the Rona virus...only packed church pews, restaurants,
bars, movie theaters & swimming pools LOL.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, the national understakers and death workers confederation is planning a real celebration at the convention in Alabam this fall.  Alabam -- the Windfall State.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I do not wish death on the people of Alabama.

Direct that anger at the people who saw this chart, where during one day the state reported almost as many new cases as my province has had in the last 90:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-​c​ases-50-states/alabama

And said "Yep, looks good to me"
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
leftistcritic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The states reasoned response will be to cancel elections in urban counties. Just to be safe.


Username checks out.
 
tjfly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is due to poor treatment capacity, not abnormal infection rates.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"There's nothing we could do to prevents this!", shouts the party that routinely rejects options for preventing this.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From yesterday's Fark-linked blog:

We had previously done charts for about half of the states, so at the time Alabama looked pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's compare that with.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We originally said "the next two weeks will determine how Alabama fared in this whole thing, probably." But since this article took forever to write, because holy shiat why did we undertake this project, we can now say, fairly confidently, that yeah, it's starting to look like Alabama farked this up.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wokeness boost the immune system.

Study it out.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned"

Roll Tide!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I told you so" is a shiatty reward. Good luck to everyone down there.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ifky: ICU is full. Patient laying on gurney gasping for air outside should have told you.


This IS funny until you actually see it happening
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

So points for the attempt, but you'll never see an ICU nurse turn someone away that needs their help.
 
pennyrave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So I live near Huntsville. I also happen to be a large white middle aged man. I wear a mask when I am near other people. It's astounding to me just how many other middle aged white men give me looks like I'm a traitor to the cause, or some bullshiat. I've never gotten so many hate filled looks, and all because of a little common sense on my part.

I tried to explain it to some loose acquaintance in Kroger's the other day by contrasting Alabama to South Korea as such:
1) We have more land area (52.4k mi^2 versus 38.7k mi^2)
2) We have less than 1/10th of their population (4.9m versus 51.6m)
3) Our population density is 36/km^2, versus 500/km^2
4) South Korea has 12k cases and 280 deaths
5) We (Alabama) have 27k cases and 780 deaths

The approach to the pandemic didn't seem to mean anything to him. His great orange leader says we are good, so he thinks he's safe.

I tried to lead the horse to the water, but he just couldn't let his brain stop Trumping.

People gotta starting thinking for themselves.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay safe.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You are as bad as a scratched Yoko Ono album.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anfrind: They were warned.


And yet they persisted.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Most protesters I saw had masks on, not like the MAGA protesters protesting they couldn't get a haircut.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: In unrelated news, the national understakers and death workers confederation is planning a real celebration at the convention in Alabam this fall.  Alabam -- the Windfall State.


I doubt undertakers like this much. All the people who died from the 'rona would have died of something else eventually and probably spent more money for actual funerals that people can go to.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take it from me ... the best thing about living in Alabama is you don't have to be all that smart to be above average.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

How many of those demonstrations were in Alabama?  Ore are you blaming good-ol'-boy outside agitators for not wearing masks and bringing the virus home with them?
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hopefully they will get the resources they need to fight this and not just thoughts and prayers. Hopefully they will go back in lockdown before it gets too late.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tjfly: This is due to poor treatment capacity, not abnormal infection rates.


Poor capacity or not, this is the situation in Alabama and most rural states.  It's one of those things that should figure into the calculus of flinging your state's doors open.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean. We tried to tell you.

Not because we don't like Trump. This is true, we don't like Trump.

Not because we wanted to "win" - whatever that means.

We wanted to warn you because Chicago and Detroit had it hit hard and New York got creamed by it and, well...we didn't want you to go through that. We wanted to save your lives.

That's all.

And you told us to go to hell because you were FREE!

Well. You are free. Just like we are.

Freedom doesn't stop a virus.

I hope you find wisdom before you need refrigerated trucks to act as morgues.

Like New York did.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So close.  The next line is "They were given an explanation"
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1) Alabama is a shiathole
2) don't wish evil it comes back in you
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in PA a republican has introduced a measure trying to impeach the governor for his quarantine response.

The fact that I was able to say "I bet it was Daryl Metcalfe" without reading the article only to have that confirmed once I opened the article told me everything I needed to know about the validity of effort.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe if they stopped testing people for corona, they'd stop going to the ICU.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

"FARK YOUR BREATHINGS"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

So points for the attempt, but you'll never see an ICU nurse turn someone away that needs their help.


Really?  I actually thought that would be the case.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Hopefully they will get the resources they need to fight this and not just thoughts and prayers. Hopefully they will go back in lockdown before it gets too late.


There a racist red state; they have Carte Blanche.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

COVID-19 seems to be a disease primarily transmitted indoors.

Viral load. The amount of virus you breathe in a given amount of time. Outside, the virus disperses faster. Indoors, it lingers and accumulates.

The more you know, the better off you'll be. Tell your local pastor to hold a service outside.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
#ALABAMASTRONG #HURRICINEKAREN2020
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

My go-to response here in Tennessee when my mask-wearing mug gets this reaction is "I just came back from North Alabama (actually true). Do you really want me going without a mask?"
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: #ALABAMASTRONG #HURRICINEKAREN2020


They're sharpie-ing themselves in on this one.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

There's a herd of white folk that the world could do without.  Although, the local trailer parks would lose a lot of business.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The guy holding up the quote from The Prisoner is too ironic for words.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

COVID-19 seems to be a disease primarily transmitted indoors.

Viral load. The amount of virus you breathe in a given amount of time. Outside, the virus disperses faster. Indoors, it lingers and accumulates.

The more you know, the better off you'll be. Tell your local pastor to hold a service outside.


But it's cool now. Restaurants are opening for dine in. 50% capacity. Instead of 100 breathers there are 50. No masks.

The ROI on this stupidity will be added to the mess.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arkansas is next.
 
