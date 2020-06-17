 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Man goes to get another item while his wife waits in long line at Walmart. Too bad it was after closing time   (cbs12.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Que?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement that reads, in part:

"It is abundantly clear that the defendant in this case not only hit the officer's arm, but he was actively pulling away and resisting the officer. We are thankful that the officer was able to overcome the resistance and prevent severe injury to the defendant, injury to himself, or injury to innocent bystanders."
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latino Lives Matter, too.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Walmart employee was also a dick. The guys wife is waiting in a "long line" and he wants to go grab something they forgot. What's the big deal? Walmart guy should have just let him go get whatever it was he needed. Better yet, go get it for him. That's probably asking a bit much though.

/I'm assuming it wasn't something huge like a bicycle or 4 tires
//I could be wrong
///wouldn't be the first time
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement that reads, in part:

"It is abundantly clear that the defendant in this case not only hit the officer's arm, but he was actively pulling away and resisting the officer. We are thankful that the officer was able to overcome the resistance and prevent severe injury to the defendant, injury to himself, or injury to innocent bystanders."


Yeah, not only did the OFF DUTY cop punch the guy first, he kept punching him while he was on the ground.
Also, why the FARK is the FOP releasing a statement?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Que?


So.
Queso?I likes cheeze
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close?


Coronavirus. Where have you been for the past 3-4 months?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy didn't want to home; he just couldn't stay there.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.


Many were open 24 hours before COVID. They started closing so they could "clean the store". I suppose they'll soon be back to dirty stores that are open 24 hours.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement that reads, in part:

"It is abundantly clear that the defendant in this case not only hit the officer's arm, but he was actively pulling away and resisting the officer. We are thankful that the officer was able to overcome the resistance and prevent severe injury to the defendant, injury to himself, or injury to innocent bystanders."

Yeah, not only did the OFF DUTY cop punch the guy first, he kept punching him while he was on the ground.
Also, why the FARK is the FOP releasing a statement?


Because cops can do anything they want anytime they want. At least they think so, which explains a lot of the last two weeks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close?

Coronavirus. Where have you been for the past 3-4 months?


Maybe he doesn't get out much.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me thinks that if the language barrier could have been crossed this wouldn't have escalated.  The other part of me thinks that it's irrelevant because the employee and officer both were assholes and it wouldn't matter.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.


At the moment it's for overnight cleaning/ realizing they only need to be 24hours during the holidays.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close?

Coronavirus. Where have you been for the past 3-4 months?

Maybe he doesn't get out much.


Certainly not to Walmart. Target is about as downmarket as I get.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: They started closing so they could "clean the store"


The closings are more so they can stock the shelves with merchandise arriving on trucks without shoppers pillaging the shelves to hoard things.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you live in Florida and not have enough spanish to point at your watch or a clock and say "No mas".
 
avian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an off duty police officer assaulting someone to me. Fire his ass, and charge him with the crime of assault. An off-duty officer has no more rights than any other civilian.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was already in the store, they were checking out, there's absolutely no reason he couldn't go pick up something else. Not allowed to shop anymore? Bullshiat. The store isn't closed until the last customer leaves. I hope the piece of crap security guard gets fired.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.


Walmart closes currently, due to covid
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Chemlight Battery: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close?

Coronavirus. Where have you been for the past 3-4 months?

Maybe he doesn't get out much.

Certainly not to Walmart. Target is about as downmarket as I get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrlewish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.. being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer?    Na bro, you ain't an officer when you is on Wal-Marts clock.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Zona, President of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement defending the officer, praising him for not injuring Rodriguez any further.

FFS, really?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrlewish: So.. being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer?    Na bro, you ain't an officer when you is on Wal-Marts clock.


Yet if you get attacked by an off duty cop, you get charged with assaulting a police officer.  A cop could be drunk out of his mind in a dive bar, takes a swing at you, you hit him back, you're going to jail.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Chemlight Battery: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close?

Coronavirus. Where have you been for the past 3-4 months?

Maybe he doesn't get out much.

Certainly not to Walmart. Target is about as downmarket as I get.


You live in Annapolis?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops basically say "We handled it well"

By assaulting a man who couldn't understand you and just wanted to pay for his stuff.  You must be so brave, officer bumblefark, to throw hands so quickly.  You're not the only cop who needs to be fired here if that's the expected and praised response here.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure this really helped the image of police officers. An off duty cop who spoke no Spanish was called in to physically assault a paying customer. Impressive.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: Steve Zona, President of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement defending the officer, praising him for not injuring Rodriguez any further.

FFS, really?


Sounds more like the Police Frat House.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've remembered at the last minute in line at Walmart that I had to go back for a battery too
 
Tenatra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.

Many were open 24 hours before COVID. They started closing so they could "clean the store". I suppose they'll soon be back to dirty stores that are open 24 hours.


I don't have high hopes for most Walmarts returning back to 24 (Unless their competitors break the mold, c'mon Target) - there has been talk among the associates in my town that it is going to stay as is. If you didn't know - This had been an ongoing effort nationwide to phase stores out of 24 hour, shutdown overnights, and just keep a skeleton crew on hand for maintenance and such with no shopping allowed (Lower expenses). Covid accelerated their vision with a quicker phasing program than they had originally been doing and they had to hit all of their stores at once. They don't need to cater to everyone as the friendly always available shop for your everyday and emergency needs (footprint is really low overnights - sometimes I can have an entire super center to myself as a shopper traveling to various towns - clearance shopping wooo!!), they have already sunk their claws deep into the market or in a lot of cases drove smaller competitors out.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

haknudsen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement that reads, in part:

"It is abundantly clear that the defendant in this case not only hit the officer's arm, but he was actively pulling away and resisting the officer. We are thankful that the officer was able to overcome the resistance and prevent severe injury to the defendant, injury to himself, or injury to innocent bystanders."

Yeah, not only did the OFF DUTY cop punch the guy first, he kept punching him while he was on the ground.
Also, why the FARK is the FOP releasing a statement?


They still haven't figured out how video works yet.
 
Tomoko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Steve Zona, President of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement defending the officer, praising him for not injuring Rodriguez any further.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here is the video of the incident:
Florida Cop Beats Man in Walmart for Continuing to Shop after Store had Closed
Youtube 78Z22CAFQe0
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only cell phones had apps that could translate.  If only police departments had budgets for technology.  

/That said, while I don't think it's your obligation to learn English in this country I do think if you don't speak English, not for any official language sort of thing, just because it's practical, you should probably have a phone with an app to translate.

Heck, why don't we just spend some money and give everyone that app.  Someone in line would have thought... hey, wait a second... I've got an app that translates.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

morg: How can you live in Florida and not have enough spanish to point at your watch or a clock and say "No mas".


Willful ignorance, or some form of it.  Even if they know some Spanish words they refuse to use them, because they ought to learn to speak Murican.  Or just go back to where they came from.

/ you can probably guess which option they'd prefer
 
Hal5423
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've shopped at that Walmart. I was there with my husband once and a woman in one of those yellow vests walked in front of our cart and stopped.

We walked past and my husband said "uh, excuse me. Damn!!" And she wanted to get into it with us. Eventually she revealed that she was shopping as a "customer" and said "Oh, I need to go!" To which hubby responded "yeah, you need to go! You fat farking biatch."

Long story short, that Walmart is in the hood and the people who work there are rude.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Steve Zona, President of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement defending the officer, praising him for not injuring Rodriguez any further.

FFS, really?


More like, "thank God he didn't kill him" *loosens uncomfortably tight collar*
/Baby steps?
 
Amoment
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: OtherLittleGuy: Que?

So.
Queso?I likes cheeze


Don't grab any off a shelf after  'closing time' waiting in line.... Walmart Beatdown
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: How can you live in Florida and not have enough spanish to point at your watch or a clock and say "No mas".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Here is the video of the incident:
[YouTube video: Florida Cop Beats Man in Walmart for Continuing to Shop after Store had Closed]


JFC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well. It was like 4 on one cop.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I refuse to step foot in a Walmart.  Hell, I refused to drop a friend off in the Walmart parking lot.  I dropped him off nearby, but I wouldn't pull into their parking lot.  Walmart Corp is scum and will never get a single nickel from me.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [peopleofwalmart.com image 600x1011]


Stripper on her day off stocking up on glitter?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Land of the Free. Home of the Brave...
 
MBZ321
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do Walmarts ever close? If any store ought to be a 24 hour retail store, it's Walmart.

Also, fark this cop for being a dick.


Since the coronavirus, they've been closing at 8:30 every night nationwide, which is absolutely asinine, especially since most other places have gone back to semi-regular hours. And don't give me that bullshiat that it is for extra cleaning or stocking...I went into Walmart today and it was just as filthy and understocked as ever.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And they say misogyny is dead on fark
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Covid time, Covid time
Masks and lines and Racist Karens
Covid time, so much fun
Do all your shopping ... at Walmart!
 
