(NPR)   If you hate wearing the mask now, you're really gonna hate the ventilator
17
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sent a letter to the governor asking for the authority to set the rules and regulations on the use of face coverings.
"A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option.


one-size fits all was tyranny for states when what was needed for cities was implemented everywhere, but it's a-ok for texas when it's what a county with 5 people living in it is implemented on cities
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
baghdad bob is really getting a lot of consulting work these days
 
edmo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hervatski
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dumbfarks.
 
lennavan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love it.

"Guys relax. It's fine. Go mask free. We have TONS of free hospital beds ready for you."

I feel so reassured now.
 
monsatano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flincher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old Ironsides needs to be 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was I wrong to reopen everything too soon?
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Despite the concerning uptick in people sick with the virus, Abbott said that the reason for his news conference was to let Texans know about the "abundant" hospital capacity for treating people with COVID-19. He and other officials spent much of the briefing touting the state's hospital bed availability.

An awful lot of Hoverround Heroes don't seem to understand that a COVID-19 hospital stay isn't as easy as treating their ketoacidosis.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lennavan: I love it.

"Guys relax. It's fine. Go mask free. We have TONS of free hospital beds ready for you."

I feel so reassured now.


And while there may be plenty of hospital beds, do they have the staff and PPE to take care of every person in those beds?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: lennavan: I love it.

"Guys relax. It's fine. Go mask free. We have TONS of free hospital beds ready for you."

I feel so reassured now.

And while there may be plenty of hospital beds, do they have the staff and PPE to take care of every person in those beds?


At the end of the day, does anyone in charge really care??
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WithinReason: CarnySaur: lennavan: I love it.

"Guys relax. It's fine. Go mask free. We have TONS of free hospital beds ready for you."

I feel so reassured now.

And while there may be plenty of hospital beds, do they have the staff and PPE to take care of every person in those beds?

At the end of the day, does anyone in charge really care??


Shut up and buy stonks.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, at least go with something intelligent in your headline

almost everyone who went on a ventilator died, not lived
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, Texas!  Your governor is a dumbass.  You have reason to be alarmed.
 
cranked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lifeslammer: Subby, at least go with something intelligent in your headline

almost everyone who went on a ventilator died, not lived


I'd really hate that.
 
