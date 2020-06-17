 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Scientists discover there's no such thing as a 'small edit' to the genetic code of human embryos   (theweek.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Mark Zuckerberg, Historically black colleges and universities, Federal Reserve System, single edit, party's police reform bill Wednesday, new film, Twilight star, role of a single gene  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 2:54 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Baby steps.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Human genome editing is still rather new. The tech needs time to mature.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It caused the head to be elongated and super human intelligence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
apparently DNA is tamper resistant

Cool.

/It's my turn to ride the monkapotomus
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Baby steps.


Indeed.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And now we got super mutants?
 
treesloth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So... no superpowers?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: And now we got super mutants?


Not so much X-Men, more so Brundlefly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Marcus Aurelius: Baby steps.

Indeed.

[i.pinimg.com image 444x546]


It's enough when they're crawling with two hands and two feet yowza
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you want mutant mole people? Cause that's how you get mutant mole people.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There were only a couple flipper babies.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Habsburgs.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The article isn't much help, but it seems the gene they tried to remove is associated with embryonal cancer.  Did they just try and remove it or correct it to the normal expression of the gene?  If they took it out without putting anything back in its place, of course there are going to be consequences.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The professor in the article is a cowardly wimp.

Oh no! We learned something via experimentation! WE MUST STOP!

Genes aren't holy or special, we should be learning as much as possible about how to control our bodies and all these weird luddite laws against it might as well be laws against the advancement of mankind.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: Do you want mutant mole people? Cause that's how you get mutant mole people.


"An analysis later revealed 10 of those edited embryos looked normal, but that the other eight revealed 'abnormalities across a particular chromosome,' OneZero writes. Of them, 'four contained inadvertent deletions or additions of DNA directly adjacent to the edited gene,'"

Do you want more Trump voters? Because that's how we'll get more Trump voters.
 
nijika
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
<div>
<div>
A normal human face
</div>
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: apparently DNA is tamper resistant

Cool.

/It's my turn to ride the monkapotomus


Tamper resistent?  Only in that it is a massively interconnected chemical blueprint, some aspects of which are not explicitly defined, but actually depend on being currated inside a fully functional cell.  And I know I'm not explaining this correctly.

Consider our genome compared to that of a fruit fly.  In some ways, we are remarkably simple.  Pretty much a quarter (or higher) of a fruit fly's genetic code is devoted to the particular of reproduction... if the eggs are in this environment, express this gene, if the temperature goes above X express this gene, and so forth.  Ours on the other hand, has all that stripped out.  We incubate in a known environment, so those aspects are 'exo encoded' shall we say.  Ditto goes for our own dailyoperaton... being warm blooded means our internal state is constnt, and our chemical process assume that (which is one of the reasons fevers work, it farks up cell function).
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nowhereman: Do you want mutant mole people? Cause that's how you get mutant mole people.

"An analysis later revealed 10 of those edited embryos looked normal, but that the other eight revealed 'abnormalities across a particular chromosome,' OneZero writes. Of them, 'four contained inadvertent deletions or additions of DNA directly adjacent to the edited gene,'"

Do you want more Trump voters? Because that's how we'll get more Trump voters.


2/10

Your fruit, it's low hanging.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: BigNumber12: Nowhereman: Do you want mutant mole people? Cause that's how you get mutant mole people.

"An analysis later revealed 10 of those edited embryos looked normal, but that the other eight revealed 'abnormalities across a particular chromosome,' OneZero writes. Of them, 'four contained inadvertent deletions or additions of DNA directly adjacent to the edited gene,'"

Do you want more Trump voters? Because that's how we'll get more Trump voters.

2/10

Your fruit, it's low hanging.


I haven't yet heard a better explanation for how anyone can continue to support Trump after 3-1/2 years of his Presidency. If you have a better one, go for it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.