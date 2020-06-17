 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   If you stopped in Orlando International Airport recently, you might want to see if you got coronavirus as a parting gift   (clickorlando.com) divider line
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More like Forlandno, amirite.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Orlando coronavirus cases Bloom.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woe-lando
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did I say 260 workers tested positive recently? My mistake. I meant only 2.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FutherMucker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this point, anywhere I "stop", I just assume that I may have been exposed to this virus.

/Germaphobe (So my friends say)
/But my house and car aren't very clean.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So since March 132 airport workers have tested positive and another 128 that are probably family but do not work in the airport. Then there's this 500 test number. I'd assume that more than 500 people work in the airport. Are they only testing limited batches? You'd think that they would want full test coverage of all employees due to the high traffic and close quarters.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flamark: Did I say 260 workers tested positive recently? My mistake. I meant only 2.


2 is only from the last batch tested.  132 Since March. 128 who had contact with them.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this some talking point lie that gets walked back later but is meant to make people who don't follow the complete story think we're on the cusp of herd immunity (often generically cited as 50-90% for a viral illness)?

"Come on down to Orlando! Everyone here has already had it, so you don't have to worry about a thing! Hug that mouse! Kiss that princess!"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Florida, the gift that keeps on giving.
 
