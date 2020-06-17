 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   "There's a market out there," said Judd. "You know what kinds of things get into soiled underwear, right? Sometimes you think you're passing gas and you're not. You can't trust a fart when you're over 60. But this guy will buy it"   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is enough internet for today.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking of police, we should really either limit the law to actually buying/selling/hosting the content or increase the standards of evidence collection and analysis so that it's way harder to frame someone for simply "having child porn on their computer." At least with drug possession there is some risk in obtaining and planting evidence.

That said, I admit I like having this particularly devastating weapon. I'd never use it, of course, (I'm tragically white hat) but I'm certain others have.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They let him do it again?
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crusty chocolate chip-filled panties were his favorite.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This old guy got paired up with me and a buddy one day on the course.  At some point he gave us the advice, when you get to be my age never waste an erection and never trust a fart.

He then went behind a tree and abused himself.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My hot Mormon Mom in the hot tub didn't make it but dirty diaper eating guy makes it twice in 2 days
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Operation Guardians of Innocence V

Plots in sequels always get ridiculous as they attempt to outdo the previous story.
 
