(AutoBlog)   For sale: 1998 Plymouth van, V-6, auto, periscope camera, blacked out windows, electronics enclosure, AC, stereo, 100K miles runs good...wait, backup   (autoblog.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Van, Vans, Plymouth Voyager, unmarked van, government agency, Warped Tour, goodness ex-government surveillance van, need of repair  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 5:20 PM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But does it have a Rush mural painted on the side?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could at least paint FREE CANDY on the side.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: They could at least paint FREE CANDY on the side.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back in the day, I used to test out coverage for wireless Internet. We would drive around town, open the side door of the van, and point a rather big antenna in random directions. I used to joke that people were in houses flushing weed down the toilet when they saw us outside their house.

/In general, someone called and asked if they could get service, so we were usually at a house that knew we were coming by. But ever once in a while, we just checked randomly to see what kind of signal we could get in a neighborhood.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Crikey! Those shock towers are blown out!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the tint street legal?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Back in the day, I used to test out coverage for wireless Internet. We would drive around town, open the side door of the van, and point a rather big antenna in random directions. I used to joke that people were in houses flushing weed down the toilet when they saw us outside their house.

/In general, someone called and asked if they could get service, so we were usually at a house that knew we were coming by. But ever once in a while, we just checked randomly to see what kind of signal we could get in a neighborhood.


back in my day, we called that wardriving
 
neofonz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Crikey! Those shock towers are blown out!


Yeah no kidding! One good railroad crossing and those struts will be through the cowl!
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fix the lighter.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, she handles great!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why, with a few rolls of duct tape, chloroform, and some zip ties, a fella could have a helluva weekend with that!

/I'll take the aisle seat to hell.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Is the tint street legal?


Yes. It's only behind the driver's seat.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: But does it have a Rush mural painted on the side?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby sucks

But did you see the TrumpChi?
Tweren't it featured by Harpo Industries, LLC?

And for featured Fark member d_s, the joke goes: Hey! Little Girl! You wanna buy some candy?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can I use it to hand out free candy?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
virulent_loser:  [Fark user image 425x355]

Maybe you fail to see juke joints hidden on a plane cite.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neofonz: bucket_pup: Crikey! Those shock towers are blown out!

Yeah no kidding! One good railroad crossing and those struts will be through the cowl!


Actually, I've seen far worse. That generation of Chrysler minivan is well known for it, but they can actually get pretty damn bad before the strut actually pushes through. The towers are double layered, and the rust pushes up the top layer, which makes it look worse than it actually is (though it's still not good) Slip- on replacement towers or reinforcements are readily available. You grind away the rust, and then either attach the replacements with a really expensive, specialized structural adhesive, or you can weld or pop rivet them in place.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$2200 seems a bit steep since the playground behind my bedroom is still shut down.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Archer - Krieger's Van
Youtube SUtud5NoqFQ
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: CipollinaFan: But does it have a Rush mural painted on the side?

[Fark user image 772x1200]


You're getting an aisle seat...
 
Percise1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Funny enough, a friend of mine has a van very similar, minus the light and camera, but it is reinforced and a handicap ramp folds out of the side door. He isn't handicapped, and I don't ask questions.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

you can put a buncha stuff in it. It's been studied.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does it say Flowers By Irene on the side?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can I live in it, down by the river?
 
