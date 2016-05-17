 Skip to content
(The Vintage News)   Archaeologists think they've found tomb of Cleopatra. Probably won't open it until at least 2021, we've got enough going on right now   (thevintagenews.com)
    Julius Caesar, Augustus, Cleopatra VII, Mark Antony, Alexandria, famous Romans, Plutarch, Caesarion  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear it's not going to open until 2525.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: The Great Pyramids were older to Cleopatra (~2500 years) than she is to us (~2000 years).
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a horribly irresponsible story to publish. Now, everyone with a pulse is gonna go try to make it rich.

/ Ancient Egypt is absolutely fascinating, but I think that I'd rather watch a documentary than actually go.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: What a horribly irresponsible story to publish. Now, everyone with a pulse is gonna go try to make it rich.

/ Ancient Egypt is absolutely fascinating, but I think that I'd rather watch a documentary than actually go.


Been watching a bunch of these on Amazon, some great, some wacky
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She kept slaves, blow all her shiat up
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: She kept slaves, blow all her shiat up


When she wakes up we will be ready to #cancleo.

I say open it up, I can only imagine an ancient mummy curse improving the world slightly.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to warn them... as hot as she was, she's going to be a bit dry...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is where it gets complicated.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fat boy: iheartscotch: What a horribly irresponsible story to publish. Now, everyone with a pulse is gonna go try to make it rich.

/ Ancient Egypt is absolutely fascinating, but I think that I'd rather watch a documentary than actually go.

Been watching a bunch of these on Amazon, some great, some wacky


I have as well, the narrow underground shafts they are willing to crawl down give me the creeps.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's this same story:

PBS - Secrets of the Dead - Season 15 Episode 4 - Cleopatra's Lost Tomb
First aired - May 17, 2016
"Join Kathleen Martinez, criminal lawyer turned maverick archaeologist, as she searches for Cleopatra's lost tomb. Very little evidence remains of Egypt's last queen, but a radical new theory has led Kathleen to look where no one else has dared - and her hunch is paying off as she stuns the archaeological establishment with her discoveries of incredible artifacts, a network of mysterious tunnels, and even a vast city of the dead dated to the time of the Queen and her Ptolemaic dynasty. Now Kathleen has made her biggest breakthrough so far: a 35-meter deep underground shaft that, according to the experts, has all the hallmarks of a royal burial shaft. Could Kathleen be closing in on Cleopatra's final resting place?"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I say open it up, I can only imagine an ancient mummy curse improving the world slightly.


Considering all the people she slept around with, it's probably the clap.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's been in there 2000yrs. She has to be ready by now.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: She kept slaves, blow all her shiat up


I hadn't really thought about it until you mentioned that, but I wonder if an aspect of why religious conservatives oppose tearing down monuments to slaveholders and genociders is that so many heroes from the bible owned slaves and committed genocide? Maybe they're afraid that if people start to think too much about whether Columbus and Washington are heroes, they'll also wonder if, hey, maybe Abraham and St. Paul aren't such great guys, and maybe the bible ISN'T such a useful guide to morality?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She once told Mark Anthony to keep his hands off of her Asp ..
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does she have Elizabeth Taylor eyes
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given the circumstances surrounding her demise I'd be surprised if she has a tomb.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She was also pretty dope on the mic

Cleopatra vs Marilyn Monroe. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube vICX-6dMOuA
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did they find evidence that the tomb construction was horribly over budget?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/anne_theriault/st​a​tus/960359269987160064
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I hear it's not going to open until 2525.


If man is still alive. If woman can survive.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2020, the year that Pandora's Box was rediscovered and opened.  What's a mummy's curse to that?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Artist's reconstruction.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: It's this same story:

PBS - Secrets of the Dead - Season 15 Episode 4 - Cleopatra's Lost Tomb
First aired - May 17, 2016
"Join Kathleen Martinez, criminal lawyer turned maverick archaeologist, as she searches for Cleopatra's lost tomb. Very little evidence remains of Egypt's last queen, but a radical new theory has led Kathleen to look where no one else has dared - and her hunch is paying off as she stuns the archaeological establishment with her discoveries of incredible artifacts, a network of mysterious tunnels, and even a vast city of the dead dated to the time of the Queen and her Ptolemaic dynasty. Now Kathleen has made her biggest breakthrough so far: a 35-meter deep underground shaft that, according to the experts, has all the hallmarks of a royal burial shaft. Could Kathleen be closing in on Cleopatra's final resting place?"


basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: 2020, the year that Pandora's Box was rediscovered and opened.  What's a mummy's curse to that?


I don't think we call it "box" in this enlightened time. It's vagina. VAGINA!
You barbarian.
Notice I didn't call you "dick head"?
You're welcome.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let them rest in peace. Why the fascination with digging up dead people, robbing their graves and putting their corpses on display?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only one I knew..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OkieDookie: 2020, the year that Pandora's Box was rediscovered and opened.  What's a mummy's curse to that?

I don't think we call it "box" in this enlightened time. It's vagina. VAGINA!
You barbarian.
Notice I didn't call you "dick head"?
You're welcome.


Triggered and lacking knowledge on Greek myths.  Truly a success of the modern educational system.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fat boy: iheartscotch: What a horribly irresponsible story to publish. Now, everyone with a pulse is gonna go try to make it rich.

/ Ancient Egypt is absolutely fascinating, but I think that I'd rather watch a documentary than actually go.

Been watching a bunch of these on Amazon, some great, some wacky


Any suggestions for the good ones?

/These days are spent listening to documentaries in the background while working.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not to worry, it's a dry curse.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: johnny_vegas: She kept slaves, blow all her shiat up

I hadn't really thought about it until you mentioned that, but I wonder if an aspect of why religious conservatives oppose tearing down monuments to slaveholders and genociders is that so many heroes from the bible owned slaves and committed genocide? Maybe they're afraid that if people start to think too much about whether Columbus and Washington are heroes, they'll also wonder if, hey, maybe Abraham and St. Paul aren't such great guys, and maybe the bible ISN'T such a useful guide to morality?


Minor point, but before around 1890 or so, it's kinda hard to pick a historical figure that didn't own slaves, or have some other "problematic" thing going for them. It was not a new thing whatsoever to humanity, and even now it persists among many cultures of the world.

Same thing goes for genocides and/or mass killings. There's not a damn point in history where it wasn't happening somewhere, and still is to this day.

This is the farking history of the world, and the human race. Only recently-ish did we even begin to morally oppose the notions and start to change for the better.  Denying it or trying to wipe out any mention of it from history is to basically deny and wipe out most of the history of mankind.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Let them rest in peace. Why the fascination with digging up dead people, robbing their graves and putting their corpses on display?


Student: "So, Professor, when exactly does it go from grave robbing to Archaeology?"
Professor: "That's a very awkward question.."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a whiteboard in the woods somewhere showing MURDER WASPS that needs a W erased.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SEXY WITCHES
MURDER WASPS
KEVIN
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Flashlight: Let them rest in peace. Why the fascination with digging up dead people, robbing their graves and putting their corpses on display?

Student: "So, Professor, when exactly does it go from grave robbing to Archaeology?"
Professor: "That's a very awkward question.."


I'd say it's technically always "grave robbing", but at a certain point not enough people from the original culture are alive to care.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: The exact location of their tomb has remained a mystery. According to a recent report in the Sun, that may be about to change.

The Sun, the celebrated Archaeological Journal.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Does she have Elizabeth Taylor eyes


Eyes?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: Flashlight: Let them rest in peace. Why the fascination with digging up dead people, robbing their graves and putting their corpses on display?

Student: "So, Professor, when exactly does it go from grave robbing to Archaeology?"
Professor: "That's a very awkward question.."


The answer is methodology.  Are you carefully recording artifacts in situ and documenting provenience?  Are you attempting to analyze your findings and publish them so others can study your data and processes?

Can you conduct your entire investigation from start to publish without selling any of the artifacts you found?

If the answer to ALL of these questions is yes, then congratulations: you're conducting an archaeological project.  Otherwise, you're a treasure hunter and society should actively root for your arrest and/or public disgrace.
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Schmerd1948: OkieDookie: 2020, the year that Pandora's Box was rediscovered and opened.  What's a mummy's curse to that?

I don't think we call it "box" in this enlightened time. It's vagina. VAGINA!
You barbarian.
Notice I didn't call you "dick head"?
You're welcome.

Triggered and lacking knowledge on Greek myths.  Truly a success of the modern educational system.


Don't forget the Barbary coast pirates!
 
