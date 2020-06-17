 Skip to content
Where is the missing 'Tiger King' millionaire? Investigators are on the case
    News, Hillsborough County, Florida, millionaire Don Lewis, Tampa, Florida, Police, Carole Baskin, Missing person, Lewis mystery, Tampa Bay Times  
Clarence Brown
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I learned something from TFA that genuinely surprised me.

Nancy Gray is not only still alive, but managing to look scarier than ever. I didn't think that was possible.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nancy's Grace's corpse is still animated?

That's amazing!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My theory is that he wasn't killed, but ran off to Costa Rica with a couple million dollars he had hidden to be with his mistress.  He knew that Carol farking Baskins was crazy and would either kill him or drag the divorce out (and in discovery reveal the hidden money), so he decided to up and go one day.  Carol farking Baskins took advantage of his disappearance and changed the will to her advantage, but didn't kill him.
 
Shostie
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: My theory is that he wasn't killed, but ran off to Costa Rica with a couple million dollars he had hidden to be with his mistress.  He knew that Carol farking Baskins was crazy and would either kill him or drag the divorce out (and in discovery reveal the hidden money), so he decided to up and go one day.  Carol farking Baskins took advantage of his disappearance and changed the will to her advantage, but didn't kill him.


That was my take, as well.

Dude is either balls deep in a Costa Rican girl or at the bottom of the gulf.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Dude is either balls deep in a Costa Rican girl or at the bottom of the gulf.


Well, he disappeared in the 90s, so he's probably dead now, but before that, yeah: balls deep.
 
Shostie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Shostie: Dude is either balls deep in a Costa Rican girl or at the bottom of the gulf.

Well, he disappeared in the 90s, so he's probably dead now, but before that, yeah: balls deep.


I'm not going to judge a Costa Rican woman on how she processes her grief and neither should you.
 
Opacity
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be the perfect disappearing act- write up that really stupid will, including the "or disappearing" phrase... leave behind a few mil for Carol, take the rest and run. She's happy, he's happy, Exotic is happy.
 
Nuuu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joe Lewis is definitely dead-dead.  It's really hard to fake your own death, and faking your death and moving to another country is harder still.  Costa Rica is not quite the backwater that many Americans assume it is.  And they have pretty strict immigration controls specifically because their country is gorgeous, their people are happy, and that alone is a good enough reason to keep Americans far away from it.  They're happy to take you if you've got money to bring to their country, but that requires you to actually bring your money to the country and invest it there.

The theories of Lewis's death popularized by Tiger King are pretty unlikely.  Baskin would know that feeding a person to tigers is not a sure bet.  You usually need at least a few people to care for multiple tigers, so you're risking many people accidentally discovering a half eaten Don Lewis.  The tigers would also leave behind the bones.  And even if you cut him up into pieces and then mixed the bones in with other animal carcasses, you'd have to assume the police would want to take a look at your bone pit, and would probably be able to tell the difference between a cow leg and a human femur.  One theory says Lewis was put through a meat grinder, but the meat grinder was removed several weeks before his disappearance.  Another theory says he was stashed in a septic tank.  But the septic tank was not installed until years after Lewis's disappearance.  And the fact that Lewis's family has entertained the septic tank theory tells you even they think the tiger-feeding theory is weak.
 
Rev.K
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I enjoyed Tiger King as much as anyone else, but not so much that I'm floating around in a dinghy with cadaver dogs looking for a body that may or may not be there.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he is tiger poop
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: It's really hard to fake your own death, and faking your death and moving to another country is harder still.  Costa Rica is not quite the backwater that many Americans assume it is.


Yeah, but this was the 90s.  There have been a lot of technological advances (both here and in CR) in the last 30 years which would have made all of this a lot harder.

Of course, there's no guarantee that he went to Costa Rica either.  That's just based on the suspicion of a Costa Rican girlfriend.  They could have gone anywhere.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lost when invested in a failed Atlantic City casino venture?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Video of the search, posted to Facebook, showed a black German shepherd barking animatedly in the middle of the lake as a crew filmed for Netflix. But divers plumbed the murky brown water and didn't find anything.
... Lewis disappeared in 1997

Color me skeptical, but I don't believe dogs can sniff out a corpse underwater 23 years later.
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?


Your priorities are farked up
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nuuu: The theories of Lewis's death popularized by Tiger King are pretty unlikely. Baskin would know that feeding a person to tigers is not a sure bet.


Cold blooded biatch! She thank of everything!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?

Your priorities are farked up


Hey I got shiat to do.  It was either that or Money Heist.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?


Yes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's that biatch Carole Baskin what killed him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Husband tested, tiger approved
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice try, Eddie
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: LewDux: gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?

Your priorities are farked up

Hey I got shiat to do.  It was either that or Money Heist.


No you are not alone. I haven't watched it, been remotely interested and yet I know more about than I want too. Kind of like I know who the Kardashians are. I don't know how to spell Kardashian but my farking phone does. I am still not sure how many of the exist. Am thinking about a dozen.
 
berylman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Faith No More - We Care a Lot (Official Music Video)
Youtube LQhX8PbNUWI

This song is practically universal
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nuuu: The theories of Lewis's death popularized by Tiger King are pretty unlikely.  Baskin would know that feeding a person to tigers is not a sure bet.  You usually need at least a few people to care for multiple tigers, so you're risking many people accidentally discovering a half eaten Don Lewis.  The tigers would also leave behind the bones.  And even if you cut him up into pieces and then mixed the bones in with other animal carcasses, you'd have to assume the police would want to take a look at your bone pit, and would probably be able to tell the difference between a cow leg and a human femur.


This would be a plausible theory if they were running a pig rescue.
 
berylman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who watched like 15 minutes of Tiger King and just said NOPE ? You can read the directorial plot line from a mile away
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?


I watched a couple of episodes and gave up. It's stupid. It's like Dog The Bounty Hunter and one of those towing wars shows had a baby.
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: My theory is that he wasn't killed, but ran off to Costa Rica with a couple million dollars he had hidden to be with his mistress.  He knew that Carol farking Baskins was crazy and would either kill him or drag the divorce out (and in discovery reveal the hidden money), so he decided to up and go one day.  Carol farking Baskins took advantage of his disappearance and changed the will to her advantage, but didn't kill him.



I still have a hunch that she had him killed.....

But that is a really good theory, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if it were true.

"Stranger things have happened."  Yadda yadda.
 
Fabric_Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am so farking sick of all these crazy rednecks and their goddamned soap opera lives! And I'm sick of the way our brainless media raises these people to celebrity status, inspiring a cursed generation to emulate them. On Google, Joe Exotic is listed as an "American Public Official!" This is the same culture that gave us president Basic Cable.

I wish the whole rotten crew would just crawl back into the pit they came from.

/U mad?
//YES!
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: LewDux: gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?

Your priorities are farked up

Hey I got shiat to do.  It was either that or Money Heist.


Good choice.
 
bighairyguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only real solution to all of this is to incarcerate all involved and release the tigers in the White House.
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nancy's Grace's corpse is still animated?

That's amazing!


Well, she is the Mother of All Karens.

She went away for a while but recently she has conjured a new legion of servants, and receives sustenance from the disruptive deeds and hate generated by her legions of Karens.  They Karen, as we all know, is a past prime succubus who, is no longer able to arouse, seduce, or influence their partner, and even in their prime would have never been MILF or Cougar quality.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 244x266][Fark user image 217x272]

Nice try, Eddie


You know, I'd never noticed it before, but now that I see it it's clear that one casting decision doesn't need to be made whenever they make the film version of the current presidential administration and subsequent trial(s).
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sneakynut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mottsnil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: gunther_bumpass: LewDux: gunther_bumpass: Am I the only person who hasn't watched this hillbilly minstrel show train wreck?

Your priorities are farked up

Hey I got shiat to do.  It was either that or Money Heist.

No you are not alone. I haven't watched it, been remotely interested and yet I know more about than I want too. Kind of like I know who the Kardashians are. I don't know how to spell Kardashian but my farking phone does. I am still not sure how many of the exist. Am thinking about a dozen.


Never seen it either.
 
Opacity
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: Am I the only one who watched like 15 minutes of Tiger King and just said NOPE ? You can read the directorial plot line from a mile away


The only reason I watched more than 15 minutes of it was because it dropped at the beginning of lockdown. There was nothing else to do, every 7th Fark thread was about it, and it required absolutely no thinking, so after a day of stressing about work I could turn the brain off for 45 minutes.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.