(The Hill)   Rick Romero Institute for Contact Tracing discovers that homeowners don't answer phone call from numbers they don't recognize   (thehill.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they don't leave a message, it wasn't important.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reading all of the comment on the various threads about contact tracing being so important, I thought that the tiny flaw to that plan is people not answering unknown numbers.  I don't know if a message is left or not, but even if there is a message left, I imagine a lot of people will think it's a scam and not call. That's what we've been conditioned to believe over the past decade or so of robocallers and spoofed numbers.
 
