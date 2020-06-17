 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Enter through the back door, tap three times on the pipe, and ask for Father Louie. Tell them God sent you   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Mexico, Christian Church, Catholic, Christianity, Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, Nuestra Seora de Ftima church, clandestine Catholic masses, Mexican state of Jalisco  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 11:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just speeding you along to meet Jesus.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's strange it's usually the Catholics forcing people to meet in secret
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The invitations arrive via text message or social media. "They ask you for a kind of password to let you in," said Jesús Preciado, whose father has attended the secretive gatherings in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

I'd make the password "shibboleth."
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought tapping three times on the ceiling if I wanted you and TWICE on the pipe if the answer was no??
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now I have that goddamn TO&D song in my head.  Curse you!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aren't priests on double secret probation for a long history of secret meetings with back doors and pipe tapping?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spongeboob: That's strange it's usually the Catholics forcing people to meet in secret


Not in Mexico.  The Mexican Revolution was a wild time.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Euphemisms and Eucharists" Today on Fark.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HA! *ding* bringoutchadead *dingding* bringoutchadead...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: spongeboob: That's strange it's usually the Catholics forcing people to meet in secret

Not in Mexico.  The Mexican Revolution was a wild time.


The one celebrated on Cinco de Mayo?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I know
 
usahole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmmm...based on the subby's title I thought this was going to be dating advice for priests.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buntz: I thought tapping three times on the ceiling if I wanted you and TWICE on the pipe if the answer was no??


It was the other way around for me which resulted in poking a hole in the ceiling
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They sure are in a hurry to meet Jesus, huh?

The church around the corner from me had a big "We're back" sign on their marquee this week.

Good luck with that.  I hope prayers cure disease, morons.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coming in the back door and tapping on the pipe is what got churches in trouble in the first place.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wtf is wrong with people? are they so desperate to let jesus know they are praying?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.