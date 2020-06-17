 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Restaurant wants to reopen with social distancing. Says he's got plenty of you know what   (local10.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Sociology, Broward County, Florida, Florida, Metric space, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, state ban, Restaurant  
•       •       •

1082 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 12:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cable to fix?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Florida:  Some pubs closing temporarily as Florida coronavirus cases rise
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty O'Toole?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do-Re-Mi ?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Plenty O'Toole?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]


P*ssy Galore?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Barfmaker: Plenty O'Toole?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]

P*ssy Galore?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Barfmaker: Plenty O'Toole?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]

P*ssy Galore?


Alota Vagina?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Elbo room owner Michelle Penrod"

Good grief, subby, why did you misgender the bar's owner?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are they keep the bar closed due to Covid-19, or have they just realized that most people in Florida really shouldn't be drinking?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sorelian's Ghost: Barfmaker: Plenty O'Toole?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]

P*ssy Galore?

Alota Vagina?


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spunk?  Don't let it be spunk.

I can make spunk at home.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Michelle Penrod" is my Drag Queen Karaoke stage name
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live a mile from this bar. Places around out are open because they serve good. Elbo doesn't have food and that's why they're not allowed to open. It seems rather illogical since I had breakfast at Spazio next door to it just a couple days ago.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: DarkSoulNoHope: Sorelian's Ghost: Barfmaker: Plenty O'Toole?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x360]

P*ssy Galore?

Alota Vagina?

[images-cdn.9gag.com image 700x656]


I really need to remember that Austin Powers beat around the bush with the jokes more than the Bond movies did, F instead of V. As opposed to Goldfinger which just went out and said it!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Landsharks?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: Spunk?  Don't let it be spunk.

I can make spunk at home.


danoday.comView Full Size


I hate "spunk".
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: "Elbo room owner Michelle Penrod"

Good grief, subby, why did you misgender the bar's owner?


I'm gonna guess the last name of "Penrod" threw subby off....
 
Charles of York
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Elbo room is a dump
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: bughunter: Spunk?  Don't let it be spunk.

I can make spunk at home.

[danoday.com image 276x201]

I hate "spunk".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You do you, Florida.

I'm staying far away.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, I wish I could easily screen cap the video, the fact that <50% of participants in a crowded demonstration were wearing masks just goes to prove why these idiots shouldn't be allowed to work. Bars/nightclubs have been the epicenter of almost all the mass infections other than churches.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Dork Gently: "Elbo room owner Michelle Penrod"

Good grief, subby, why did you misgender the bar's owner?

I'm gonna guess the last name of "Penrod" threw subby off....


Got it mixed up with Don Pencildick.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I live a mile from this bar. Places around out are open because they serve good. Elbo doesn't have food and that's why they're not allowed to open. It seems rather illogical since I had breakfast at Spazio next door to it just a couple days ago.


I thought all bars had to serve some type of food, maybe that's just a MD rule.

Hell this one restaurant I bartended at years ago had a 10pm-2am menu that was either $2 bag of ships or in-house made jerky.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I live a mile from this bar. Places around out are open because they serve good. Elbo doesn't have food and that's why they're not allowed to open. It seems rather illogical since I had breakfast at Spazio next door to it just a couple days ago.


I think most hand sanitizers are alcohol based.

/so there!
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lebensraum?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"People aren't going to social distance, the ones that are responsible won't show up, so it is what it is," she said.

Might as well make some money while we hold hands and jump off this cliff.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: "People aren't going to social distance, the ones that are responsible won't show up, so it is what it is," she said.

Might as well make some money while we hold hands and jump off this cliff.


There are rubes to fleece!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Lebensraum?


Clubbinsraum.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.