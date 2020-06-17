 Skip to content
 
"B-b-but is it haunted? This is important"
    Upstate New York, New York, Western New York, Syracuse, New York, Utica, New York, Grover Cleveland, Rochester, New York, Henry Graves  
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Due to safety concerns, potential buyers are not allowed to enter the property."
That's more important. I guess they are looking for potential buyers that are so rich they don't care how much restoration costs. Which makes the $55k price tag a bit odd.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great looking house. I hope somebody buys it and restores it. Would make a good B&B.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only scary thing about ghosts is the thought that there's somebody invisible watching you do all those embarrassing stuff you do when you think you're alone.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never buy the nicest house in the neighborhood. And definitely never buy a fixer upper that would be the nicest house in the neighborhood once it's fixed up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The scariest part of that place are the neighbors.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ghosts I can work with, but this worries me more:

"The flooring is beautiful," she said. "There are some water damage. The property definitely needs someone to refurbish it soon before it gets ruined."

*some* water damage covers one hell of a large range.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Zoinks!
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yee hah!  9 acres and no HOA!  Buy that.  Ignore the house.  Park a couple trailers out front and you're all set!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
looks like it's haunted by meth addicts
 
