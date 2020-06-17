 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   "The front lines of the Covid-19 fight have shifted from I.C.U.s to wards where the sickest patients relearn how to walk and eat without choking." And then when they get home they have the hospital bill(s) waiting for them   (nytimes.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.


But that can never work here in the USA because reasons!
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but in the US we believe that you only deserve to get better if you can actually afford it.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just found at my sister ( in San Antonio, TX) tested positive for covid...
I feel good for her insurance-wise but still it is gonna take a toll on her if she gets hit hard with it.
F***...
She is like me, wouldn't want others to know and worry, found it thru my niece...
so this is an area where I can say it outloud without violating her trust.
Just kind of need to see it...  god I hope she is able to handle it.

/worried little brother.
//ugh
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S jUsT Like ThE fLu
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.


And a lot of them figured out how to take care of the stuff to prevent the first part.

I'd say, Maybe I should move to Japan or South Korea, but I don't think they'd want me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But I need to get out and party wooooooooooooooo"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm all gravy baby
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry!
The gangsters and thugs that take over once the police are gone will save them!
/Wanna sell your food stamps?
//Here smoke this rock
///Time for you to hit the street & make my money
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.

But that can never work here in the USA because reasons!


Hey, I don't want someone who is unemployed or contributes less to the health care system to get the same level of care!  It's not like I'll ever be in the position where I don't have enough money to pay my bills.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdkOyOte: Just found at my sister ( in San Antonio, TX) tested positive for covid...
I feel good for her insurance-wise but still it is gonna take a toll on her if she gets hit hard with it.
F***...
She is like me, wouldn't want others to know and worry, found it thru my niece...
so this is an area where I can say it outloud without violating her trust.
Just kind of need to see it...  god I hope she is able to handle it.

/worried little brother.
//ugh


Hopefully she gets just a mild case!!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, the VA is just awesome.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need to look into implementing a system comparable to how we handled dialysis back in the 70s. Helping these people recover is going to cost a fark-ton of money.

/Kind of weird how Nixon was the most liberal President we've had since LBJ.
//Nationalized healthcare for some, took us off the gold standard, implemented the EPA, Clean Air Act, OSHA...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: Don't worry!
The gangsters and thugs that take over once the police are gone will save them!
/Wanna sell your food stamps?
//Here smoke this rock
///Time for you to hit the street & make my money


This isn't a fishing pole thrown the water.  It's a brick.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.


I'm seriously considering voting with my feet and moving to a country with functional governance we hike I can still contribute to society.

As to the article, it's a recipe for suicide.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdkOyOte: Just found at my sister ( in San Antonio, TX) tested positive for covid...
I feel good for her insurance-wise but still it is gonna take a toll on her if she gets hit hard with it.
F***...
She is like me, wouldn't want others to know and worry, found it thru my niece...
so this is an area where I can say it outloud without violating her trust.
Just kind of need to see it...  god I hope she is able to handle it.

/worried little brother.
//ugh


No snark intended, thoughts and prayers, bro
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdkOyOte: Just found at my sister ( in San Antonio, TX) tested positive for covid...
I feel good for her insurance-wise but still it is gonna take a toll on her if she gets hit hard with it.
F***...
She is like me, wouldn't want others to know and worry, found it thru my niece...
so this is an area where I can say it outloud without violating her trust.
Just kind of need to see it...  god I hope she is able to handle it.

/worried little brother.
//ugh


Wish you and your family the best of luck ..
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, the government here in Quebec is recruiting 10K workers to enroll in orderly training programs to offset the thousands who have dropped out of the work force due to attrition and burnout over the last couple of years. Hopefully it won't be a waste of time and money.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.

But that can never work here in the USA because reasons!


No, just one, real, actual reason: Because the Senate is biased towards giving extra political power to the most rural, most hick, most conservative, most anti-tax, most anti-government voters in the country (IE, rural states like Wyoming get the same number of Senators as urban states like California, even though California has 68 times the voters), the best we can hope for are half measures like the ACA, and the conditions in which that passed (60 Democratic Senators) probably won't happen again any time soon.

All of the conservative Federal laws in this country can be traced to this built in, unfixable, conservative bias in the Senate.

/well, there is a fix, but nobody is actually going to do it
//have a million liberal voters move from California to five small rural states like Wyoming (200k each), and a million liberal voters move from New York States to five other small rural states (200k each)
///that will flip 20 Senators but not change anything in California and New York, since they have tons of extra liberal votes
////no voter will change how they vote, just where they live
//the fact that that is the fix shows how flawed out constitution really is
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

patrick767: BumpInTheNight: Meanwhile all the first world countries all figured out how to take care of that second part.

But that can never work here in the USA because reasons!


I was infromed that if everyone's ICU bill is covered then those blah people will take advantage of the situation by taking as many visits to the ICU as possible!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This has been building nationwide for months and could have devastating long-term consequences.  Physical rehab takes time, and new COVID patients are entering these facilities more quickly than they can be discharged.  A rehab bed shortage won't kill patients outright, but IMHO, having seen what these patients go through, untreated critical-illness myopathy and its attendant complications is a fate worthy of assisted suicide.
 
adamatari
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It'S jUsT Like ThE fLu


Worst flu I ever had, laid me up for a week and it took me another 2 weeks to recover. I was a big hiker at the time but for 2 weeks after that, just walking to classes and around campus (I was in college) was tiring.

I didn't have to relearn to walk, though. Yup, just like the flu...
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Just found at my sister ( in San Antonio, TX) tested positive for covid...
I feel good for her insurance-wise but still it is gonna take a toll on her if she gets hit hard with it.
F***...
She is like me, wouldn't want others to know and worry, found it thru my niece...
so this is an area where I can say it outloud without violating her trust.
Just kind of need to see it...  god I hope she is able to handle it.

/worried little brother.
//ugh


I know Fark isn't generally the place to look for sympathy or compassion, but I wish your sister and family the best
 
