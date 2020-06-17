 Skip to content
(Toledo Blade)   Ohio cop resigns after using police database to basically stalk a woman
46
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Ohio. Ha! Ha! Now you're stalked in Ohio!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resigned today in lieu of being fired tomorrow ... with nothing (other than Google) to point out that he in no way should be a cop... yeah, fark that.

If/when we get a national database of police officers, crap like this (resigning for cause essentially) needs to be reported on there too.  Perhaps not a 'do not hire under any circumstances' notation as he wasn't convicted of anything, but at the very least 'here's what he was accused of before, investigate the fark out of him before hiring'.

Unfortunately, as is, he'll probably just move a town or two over and continue his march towards sexual assault, perhaps rape.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He resigned to try to avoid the negative file entry to get another police job. They're doing the right thing tagging his file at least.

The union may fight to get the negative entry removed.

He's a daddy's boy who lived a charmed life on daddy's old police force. So he probably rarely hears the word "no."

Now he's trying to impress his stalking victims with what a smart, strong boy he is. He's probably got more issues than Sports Illustrated.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't fantasizing/planning on eating her.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because he's never heard of the internet?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wejash: He resigned to try to avoid the negative file entry to get another police job. They're doing the right thing tagging his file at least.

The union may fight to get the negative entry removed.

He's a daddy's boy who lived a charmed life on daddy's old police force. So he probably rarely hears the word "no."

Now he's trying to impress his stalking victims with what a smart, strong boy he is. He's probably got more issues than Sports Illustrated.


Pretty sure he will sue and get it removed on the grounds that they can't investigate him if he doesn't work there.

The he's got a clean record and will either be rehired or move a city over.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Basically' stalking?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And he will be hired by another police department in 5.4.3.2.1
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh ho ho...another one of those bad apples, that little scamp. Run along to another department!

/ACAB
 
China White Tea
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone thought this windowlicking creeper was smart enough to be given a gun and a badge and authority over other people.  If that doesn't concern you, I don't know what would.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I worked at a company that likely had (has, I reckon) more data than the cops have access to and people got busted for much the same thing fairly regularly.  It was pretty hard to get fired there but that was a zero forgiveness violation and a quick ticket out the door.

Having said that, Ms. Hackler posted the conversation with Officer Goss on Facebook Monday, and it has since gone viral with more than 25,000 shares and 4,600 comments. It also was noticed by Rossford City officials,

Welcome to today's society, where people are too dumb to contact the people who can do something about it.  Sure, post it on FB all you want, but for god's sake call the bosses and report it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Basic stalking OP?

As compared to what... advanced stalking? Where 'they' use gps trackers, drones, and teams of undercover operatives?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Police cruisers have mobile data terminals, similar to laptops, that provide information through Law Enforcement Data System, or LEADS, and the Northwest Ohio Regional Information System, said Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler.

Sounds like SCMODS is obsolete.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here's a shocker: Minneapolis police department was doing this, too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That "used to be" a major perk -- computer dating service.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait, that's not how things usually end in romantic comedies!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?


How about you tell me your name and address and I'll send you a pic to decide for yourself?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Why wouldn't a 21 year old girl be flattered by blackmail from a hard 40 year old Russell Crowe stunt double?"
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?


10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Because he's never heard of the internet?


For real. I use the trifecta of Facebook, Instagram, and Google. You can find out many a thing about someone from just those three.

/Wait, did I say that out loud?
 
schubie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lots of them do this. For years afterward. If you talk to any woman whose dated a cop they'll tell you, "Don't date a cop."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I worked at a company that likely had (has, I reckon) more data than the cops have access to and people got busted for much the same thing fairly regularly.  It was pretty hard to get fired there but that was a zero forgiveness violation and a quick ticket out the door.

Having said that, Ms. Hackler posted the conversation with Officer Goss on Facebook Monday, and it has since gone viral with more than 25,000 shares and 4,600 comments. It also was noticed by Rossford City officials,

Welcome to today's society, where people are too dumb to contact the people who can do something about it.  Sure, post it on FB all you want, but for god's sake call the bosses and report it.


There were a handful of small to-do's in various parts of the world centered around the idea that there isn't enough accountability for the police.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Wait, that's not how things usually end in romantic comedies!


https://local.theonion.com/romantic-c​o​medy-behavior-gets-real-life-man-arres​ted-1819565117
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In college I knew someone who worked part time at a drug store and had access to the pharmacy database. Whenever she was interested in a guy she'd search for him in the db to see his medication history - she literally said she was interested in a guy but he was on antidepressants so...

I told her that could get her fired or worse and she said :"if they did't want me to look people up they shouldn't have given me access."
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

schubie: Lots of them do this. For years afterward. If you talk to any woman whose dated a cop they'll tell you, "Don't date a cop."


Except for the "holster sniffers" that get passed around the departments... those chicks feel they ALWAYS have to date someone in law enforcement.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.


By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male


Heh. WTF does your age and race have to do with saying some stupid shait?
 
McFarkus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: At least he wasn't fantasizing/planning on eating her


phrasing
 
dustman81
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Resigned today in lieu of being fired tomorrow ... with nothing (other than Google) to point out that he in no way should be a cop... yeah, fark that.

If/when we get a national database of police officers, crap like this (resigning for cause essentially) needs to be reported on there too.  Perhaps not a 'do not hire under any circumstances' notation as he wasn't convicted of anything, but at the very least 'here's what he was accused of before, investigate the fark out of him before hiring'.

Unfortunately, as is, he'll probably just move a town or two over and continue his march towards sexual assault, perhaps rape.


fnordfocus: wejash: He resigned to try to avoid the negative file entry to get another police job. They're doing the right thing tagging his file at least.

The union may fight to get the negative entry removed.

He's a daddy's boy who lived a charmed life on daddy's old police force. So he probably rarely hears the word "no."

Now he's trying to impress his stalking victims with what a smart, strong boy he is. He's probably got more issues than Sports Illustrated.

Pretty sure he will sue and get it removed on the grounds that they can't investigate him if he doesn't work there.

The he's got a clean record and will either be rehired or move a city over.


wejash: He resigned to try to avoid the negative file entry to get another police job. They're doing the right thing tagging his file at least.

The union may fight to get the negative entry removed.

He's a daddy's boy who lived a charmed life on daddy's old police force. So he probably rarely hears the word "no."

Now he's trying to impress his stalking victims with what a smart, strong boy he is. He's probably got more issues than Sports Illustrated.


Unauthorized use of LEADS (Ohio's version of SCMODS) is a felony. Can't be a cop if you're a felon, as you can't carry a firearm.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And, if that national database of officers existed, this should be entered into it because stalking citizens because you like the looks of them and using official databases without cause is illegal.

At least the city is doing what they should be doing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male


Good girl in this case is not implying not being slutty but meaning not taking someone's unwanted advances with a smile and an oh you

I think most 21 year olds would be skeeved out by a forty year old hitting on them, even 20-30 or a hundred years ago
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male

Heh. WTF does your age and race have to do with saying some stupid shait?


Because as a 50 something male I'm supposed to be calling PC BS on women getting offended by 'compliments' like being hit on if being told they shouldvsmile more or they shouldn't wear yoga pants if they don't want men staring at them etc.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: At least he wasn't fantasizing/planning on eating her.


But maybe just her soiled underwear
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: penetrating_virga: spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male

Heh. WTF does your age and race have to do with saying some stupid shait?

Because as a 50 something male I'm supposed to be calling PC BS on women getting offended by 'compliments' like being hit on if being told they shouldvsmile more or they shouldn't wear yoga pants if they don't want men staring at them etc.


You're arguing with people who have an unreasonably high bar for what they consider sexual harassment. Wouldn't surprise me if they see this entire ordeal as a compliment.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How old is this dude?  He looks a little old to be chasing after a 21 year old.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male

Good girl in this case is not implying not being slutty but meaning not taking someone's unwanted advances with a smile and an oh you

I think most 21 year olds would be skeeved out by a forty year old hitting on them, even 20-30 or a hundred years ago


As someone who, once upon a time, was a 21 year old woman, about that ...

Hint: It reeeeallly depends on the 40 year old.

I may, or may not, have had some serious Daddy issues at 21.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My niece looks like a supermodel.  Her family lived in one of the most affluent areas of Connecticut.  When she first got her driver's license at 16, there was a local cop who would follow her everywhere, and stop her daily just to harass her.  He would park at the end of the dead-end road, and whenever she drove by, he would follow.  Then stop her for things like not using hand signals when stopping or turning, and so on.  She and her parents tried to complain to the local chief of police.  That was a bad idea.  All of the local cops started to harass not only her, but her parents as well.  They eventually had to move.

Some police departments are run like organized crime sindicates, and with the law on their side.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

schubie: Lots of them do this. For years afterward. If you talk to any woman whose dated a cop they'll tell you, "Don't date a cop."


Highest domestic abuse field, 40% at least. Though I am sure a lot more occurs that doesn't/wont get reported tot heir coworkers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Welcome to today's society, where people are too dumb to contact the people who can do something about it.  Sure, post it on FB all you want, but for god's sake call the bosses and report it.


It is dumb to not get ventilated by the police chief?  Odd definition of dumb.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I think most 21 year olds would be skeeved out by a forty year old hitting on them, even 20-30 or a hundred years ago



I see your point. Thank God all 23+ year old women don't fall in that category!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This happens a lot.

A female friend of mine is staggeringly good looking. She has been pulled over by cops so many times just because they want to chat her up. She says several times, some of those cops just happen to run into her in her neighborhood or at her work.

Despite her rather impressive wedding ring and specifically bringing up the fact that she is married, a few of them have even stopped by her house to ask her out.

Turns out assholes who seek power over others tend to feel that certain basic societal rules simply do not apply to them.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wine Sipping Elitist: penetrating_virga: Perhaps we shouldn't rush to judgement... just how hot is she?

10 years ago, a hot 21 year old probably wouldn't mind a "guy in uniform" hitting on them, and society assumed cops look up people license plates for any reason, all the time.

The world has changed.

By that you mean women are being told they don't have to smile and be good girls anymore?

Yeah before you say something let me say I'm a 54 year old White male


Just to add a different perspective. 

The 2 ladies in HR (mid 30's married and fairly attractive) refer a local police officer (who has had to assist in matters at times) as Officer Scrumptious.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: spongeboob: I think most 21 year olds would be skeeved out by a forty year old hitting on them, even 20-30 or a hundred years ago


I see your point. Thank God all 23+ year old women don't fall in that category!


PROTIP: Those "dancers" aren't as interested in you as you think.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: NotThatGuyAgain: Welcome to today's society, where people are too dumb to contact the people who can do something about it.  Sure, post it on FB all you want, but for god's sake call the bosses and report it.

It is dumb to not get ventilated by the police chief?  Odd definition of dumb.


Speaking of dumb, you're now today's leader.
 
