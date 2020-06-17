 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Parachute failure? That's more of a Shelbyville idea   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Routine cut away. Plenty of altitude, so no chance of your AAD firing your reserve into your partial. This used to happen about once every 800 - 1000 jumps or so when I was in the industry, but I imagine it's less frequent now simply because the lines are so much shorter on modern canopies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope he missed the ferry when he came down.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why you have a back up.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He landed right on his shadow.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now wait just a minute, Subby!  We're twice as smart as the people of Shelbyville.  Just tell us your idea for a failing parachute and we'll vote for it!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was at law school in the UK, a contemporary of mine was taking her first solo jump. Something went terribly wrong and she fell out of control into the propeller of the plane she had jumped from. Can't find any reports online, but happened in the late 80s.

/notcsb
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This just in: the Daily Fail reports on a rather non-spectacular instance of a cutaway after line twist.  You read it here, on the Daily Fail first, in gross oversimplifications that illustrate the writer's complete ignorance of everything from modern skydiving to the basic laws of physics and the definitions of words. Here on the Daily Fail where skydivers release their chutes, slip the surly bonds of earth and "glide high into the sky."

I hate this publication and feel dirty for having clicked but I can't resist a skydiving piece.  Everybody involved in that piece of shiat should have their fingers removed and be made to eat them.
 
