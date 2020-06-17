 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   When things finally open back up, a "must"on every Farkers future vacation itinerary is a visit to Exploding Whale Memorial Park in Florence, OR   (oregonlive.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
is the whale mascot named "Boomer"?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: is the whale mascot named "Boomer"?


It is now
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did subbys mom get her own park?
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be nice. Now it's too commercial.  Can't go 5 feet without some hawker trying to sell you exploding whale novelty toy. Perfect for the kids, they say and each one made in China with asbestos filling and a sharpened fluke that means the TSA will confiscate it as a weapon and your plane will sit on the tarmac as the cops give all luggage a go over and the stewardesses are out of Whatley s Red Barrel....
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop...Rewind
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town has a whale statue that sprays water every few minutes, so it looks like it's breaching.
Fark user imageView Full Size
.

They could do something like that, but with viscera.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a concrete whale skeleton on the shore. You know, for the kids.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sea Lion cave is worth a visit
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see that FARK has opened back up, wonder how long it will last? You can pry my adblock from...nah, you can't.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I haven't ventured more than a few hundred miles from home in many years. Is there a virtual visit option?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for a visit to Fark's Acres of Slatted Chairs park.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or.....what?

\the suspense is killing me
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This has already opened way up.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Or.....what?

\the suspense is killing me


I see you quiver with antisi . . .
 
puffy999
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Albert911emt: Or.....what?

\the suspense is killing me

I see you quiver with antisi . . .


Antisemitism? Antiseptic? COME ON MAN
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: TommyDeuce: Albert911emt: Or.....what?

\the suspense is killing me

I see you quiver with antisi . . .

Antisemitism? Antiseptic? COME ON MAN


LOL that's 2020 for you - you get lynched for a one letter typo

(You shouldda used the RHPS image, it's everywhere on the internets)
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"land lubber newsmen, shortly to become land blubber newsmen, for the blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds".

Now that's quality journalism!

11/12/70 - Never Forget
 
