(The Irish Times)   Rats big enough for 'saddles' infest Dublin. Pizza Rat says hold my metrocard   (irishtimes.com) divider line
12
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


not as bad as in victorian london
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or The Fire Swamp:
theother87.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saddled or bareback, riding rats is not recommended.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kind of misleading.  The Irish aren't as fat as Americans, so the rats don't have to be so big.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, that's what happens when you get rid of all the snakes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since the restaurants and fish plants were shut down right below us (we live straight up a steep hill from the waterfront), we have seen rats out in the open for the first time in the decades we have lived here.   First it was the small black rats, but the neighborhood cats "discouraged" that.   This past week or so...my husband's man cave (aka our bedroom) is up 2 1/2 stories from the ground and there are cherry and walnut trees right off the deck up there.

Anyway, he has seen the really big Norwegian rats climbing through the tops of those trees, moving horizontally, he says "running" through them.   One was being chased by a raccoon.   Or followed, who knows.   Husband said it was like watching "Animal Planet" live.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any rat is big enough for a rat-saddle.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can they be milked?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Free food,

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't worry that's not a rat.
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's funny how newspapers love to report stories of giant rats, rats the size of cats, or some other hyperbolic BS. And then when you see a picture of the rat, it's just a rat.
 
