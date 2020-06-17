 Skip to content
(CNN)   Guess we needed a pandemic to show that the rent is too damn high   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5k a month is still too damn high.  And WTF is the deal with brokerage on a rental?  Do you go through agencies for this sort of thing?  I've never done that (don't even know if we have those in Canada).
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good gawd, $5000/mo for a 2 bedroom??!!!   I aint paying near that, and I'm in L.A.  f***ck. I guess i shouldnt  complain about it now 😬
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Five grand? That's a mortgage payment on a goddamn mansion in a lot of places.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's half a year of my mortgage payment.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$400 bucks off of a $5300 rent is a significant discount?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obligatory image:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Say what you will, but this dude had a unique sense of style. Indoor gloves?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At the end of May, Ilana Freund landed a deal on an apartment in New York City where she will be attending graduate school. She and her roommate signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $4,995 a month.

I'm still trying to figure out how a student can afford that kind of rent at all without being independently wealthy. "Slumming" it in the outer boroughs not even a consideration?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hissatsu: At the end of May, Ilana Freund landed a deal on an apartment in New York City where she will be attending graduate school. She and her roommate signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $4,995 a month.

I'm still trying to figure out how a student can afford that kind of rent at all without being independently wealthy. "Slumming" it in the outer boroughs not even a consideration?


Most PhD programs where you do primary research pay a stipend.  That and you can take out loans.
 
flemardo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good gawd, $5000/mo for a 2 bedroom??!!!   I aint paying near that, and I'm in L.A.  f***ck. I guess i shouldnt  complain about it now 😬


You should complain. New Yorkers should complain louder.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guess we needed a pandemic to show...

...inevitable results of Conservative policy?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: At the end of May, Ilana Freund landed a deal on an apartment in New York City where she will be attending graduate school. She and her roommate signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $4,995 a month.

I'm still trying to figure out how a student can afford that kind of rent at all without being independently wealthy. "Slumming" it in the outer boroughs not even a consideration?


Student loans. In LA the rent is super inflated because you automatically add $3k/month to your student loan amount to cover rent. At least that what it seems like is happening
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: $5k a month is still too damn high.  And WTF is the deal with brokerage on a rental?  Do you go through agencies for this sort of thing?  I've never done that (don't even know if we have those in Canada).


Depends on the city.  In places like Boston, NYC, LA, San Fran, etc., where the demand is way high relative to supply, using a 3rd party like a rental agent is common.  In other cities where the supply/demand ratio is more favorable to renters, it's probably more likely to find on-site rental offices that are part of the apartment complex itself.  Across all these, there are still plenty of small landlords who just operate direct-to-tenant via craigslist or some other dedicated rental website.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ashelth: hissatsu: At the end of May, Ilana Freund landed a deal on an apartment in New York City where she will be attending graduate school. She and her roommate signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $4,995 a month.

I'm still trying to figure out how a student can afford that kind of rent at all without being independently wealthy. "Slumming" it in the outer boroughs not even a consideration?

Most PhD programs where you do primary research pay a stipend.  That and you can take out loans.


I don't think a stipend is going to cover her share of the rent (30K a year) let alone the rest of her expenses. Just how much debt is she going to have? She's choosing to live in a expensive area of an expensive city. Sounds more to me like money just isn't a big issue for her.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good gawd, $5000/mo for a 2 bedroom??!!!   I aint paying near that, and I'm in L.A.  f***ck. I guess i shouldnt  complain about it now 😬


Yeah, but New York is the GREATEST CITY ON EARTH, you can literally walk to any of the 500 pizza restaurants, 100 museums, and hobos pissing on your leg, all within 20 feet of the shoebox sized apartment.

/s
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not worried.  As a 28 year-old millionaire who put down 5% on 12 different rental properties, I'm making a ton of money.  Read all about me on CNBC!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: $5k a month is still too damn high.  And WTF is the deal with brokerage on a rental?  Do you go through agencies for this sort of thing?  I've never done that (don't even know if we have those in Canada).


Counterpoint:  if $5k is what the market will bear, then it's not too high.  The market is bearing it.

Now, in 6 months it might be too high, but it's not right now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ashelth: hissatsu: At the end of May, Ilana Freund landed a deal on an apartment in New York City where she will be attending graduate school. She and her roommate signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $4,995 a month.

I'm still trying to figure out how a student can afford that kind of rent at all without being independently wealthy. "Slumming" it in the outer boroughs not even a consideration?

Most PhD programs where you do primary research pay a stipend.  That and you can take out loans.


In a place like Boston, you'll also find many grad students living in apartments with 2-4 other people.  That can take your monthly cost down from 2200+/- for a 1br/studio to ~600-900/mo for a bedroom in a 3-4br apartment.  These aren't luxury units.  They'll be small or even tiny and in old buildings.  Lots of converted units, where it was originally a 2br + dining + living room that have been turned into 4br + kitchen and bath only.  It's not glamorous, but it's generally OK for 2-4 years, especially if it's your first independent non-college living experience.  A lot of them just end up spending the entire day at school/library/gym/around town.  Then you return to your 10x12 cell shared with 3 of your closest friends craigslist randos, sleep and repeat.
 
Elzar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's half a year of my mortgage payment.


That's half a year of property taxes on a very modest 200+yr old house in NJ
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Raleigh Durham area where everyone uses "market prices". Some of those places should be dropping dramatically but they are not.
Especially since seems the same companies run all of them and if you renew your lease the price seems to go up
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whosits_112: raerae1980: Good gawd, $5000/mo for a 2 bedroom??!!!   I aint paying near that, and I'm in L.A.  f***ck. I guess i shouldnt  complain about it now 😬

Yeah, but New York is the GREATEST CITY ON EARTH, you can literally walk to any of the 500 pizza restaurants, 100 museums, and hobos pissing on your leg, all within 20 feet of the shoebox sized apartment.

/s


Or you used to.  495 of the pizza joints have shut down permanently due to COVID.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: whosits_112: raerae1980: Good gawd, $5000/mo for a 2 bedroom??!!!   I aint paying near that, and I'm in L.A.  f***ck. I guess i shouldnt  complain about it now 😬

Yeah, but New York is the GREATEST CITY ON EARTH, you can literally walk to any of the 500 pizza restaurants, 100 museums, and hobos pissing on your leg, all within 20 feet of the shoebox sized apartment.

/s

Or you used to.  495 of the pizza joints have shut down permanently due to COVID.


WHAT! Now I don't have the wide selection of oily cardboard covered in cheese that I have come to expect! This is an outrage!
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: $5k a month is still too damn high.  And WTF is the deal with brokerage on a rental?  Do you go through agencies for this sort of thing?  I've never done that (don't even know if we have those in Canada).


In NYC, brokers are everywhere, the business is cutthroat as hell, and they charge an arm and a leg (up to 15% of the annual rent. So that $5,000 a month rental has a fee of $9,000!).

Also, both tenants and landlords use them, and some landlords will make you use their broker if you want to rent an apartment. It's a racket.

A tip: if you want to rent an apartment in NYC, avoid the summer months if at all possible. The rents get jacked at that time. From October to March, you may be able to get a discount on the fee, if there is a fee at all.

Another tip: if you get a rent-stabilized apartment, you may have hit the jackpot. But giving it up is a biatch and a half.
 
