(Radio.com)   So it turns out mass transit doesn't spread Covid-19 so enjoy the super clean subway cars while you can   (wcbs880.radio.com) divider line
42
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The air filters on the trains I use were designed after SARS and can filter viruses.  That assumes they put in the every expensive air filters that they have to replace every few weeks compared to the cheap ones they hose down every few years.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks and filters work, assuming everyone is wearing a mask.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.  On dirty subways, you might run into Matt Dillon.
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm going to go ahead and say we shouldn't do anything based on results coming from countries where people happily put on their masks without screaming about MUH FREEDUMZ, because we're not like that.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Masks and filters work, assuming everyone is wearing a mask.


This.  Since they are finding it less and less likely to be picked up off a surface, especially if you wash your f*cking hands properly before you go touching your face or shoving food in your mouth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 6:25 to St.Louis still smells like pee pee.  I don't think I'd feel safe if it didn't.  And on a hot summer afternoon on the ride across the river, you can almost smell the Natty Light in the urine. Harkens back to a simpler time when life was about a cold 12 of cheap beer, soft core porn on the TV and freezer pizza fast cooking on a gas burner.  Sigh.  Where did I lose my way.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Yeah I'm going to go ahead and say we shouldn't do anything based on results coming from countries where people happily put on their masks without screaming about MUH FREEDUMZ, because we're not like that.


Mask usage is better in Chicago, I'm assuming the same would be true of New York. We've got our problems, no doubts, but we're not farking Florida.

However, this advice comes from....a transport commissioner. No possible bias there whatsoever. I'll wait for the refereed papers.

However, what I've seen of transit in Chicago is everyone's wearing masks and staying apart on buses. I don't know about the trains, other than they're running and people are using them.

But yeah. Just wear a goddamn mask and we can get through this.

\ This has been the longest no-fly period of my life since 2003...and no transit since 2008.
\\ It's weird, man.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Yeah I'm going to go ahead and say we shouldn't do anything based on results coming from countries where people happily put on their masks without screaming about MUH FREEDUMZ, because we're not like that.


MUH FREEDUMZ people don't generally ride the subway anyway.  The subway has those people on it.

They'd rather drive to the city once every two years, pay $30 to park, and then regale their friends with stories of "That one time we got off at the wrong exit on the way to the stadium and there were *brothers* walking around."
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So NYC: one big coincidence?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Mask usage is better in Chicago, I'm assuming the same would be true of New York. We've got our problems, no doubts, but we're not farking Florida.


It's an rural/urban schism right now.  I live in Atlanta and it's mostly masks everywhere (except old guys for whatever reason).  When I travel out to the mountains for a hike, nobody wears them out there and 90% of people don't wear them in the suburbs.  It's a completely different philosophy of one's responsibility to the health and well-being of others.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.


Do you add anything of value to anything?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boiler plate language should read:

THIS STUDY HAS BEEN FUNDED BY THE
DONS FRIENDS NEED MORE MONEY
               ORGANIZATION
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.

Do you add anything of value to anything?


Old people think complaining is a value-add.  It's why they do it so much.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yesterday on NPR they were telling people that a motorcyclist going down the highway at 65 mph was leaving behind a 100 yard wide trail of airborne death for everyone behind him.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Just yesterday on NPR they were telling people that a motorcyclist going down the highway at 65 mph was leaving behind a 100 yard wide trail of airborne death for everyone behind him.


You listen to NPR while sipping your latte' in your Prius, lib?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The air filters on the trains I use were designed after SARS and can filter viruses.  That assumes they put in the every expensive air filters that they have to replace every few weeks compared to the cheap ones they hose down every few years.


The air filters can filter viruses, as long as they use the air filters that can filter viruses...

Well... do they use em?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

Yeah, I think the results probably depend a lot on how long your commute is. Insofar as subways shorten a lot of commutes (relative to busses), they probably help rather than hurt. But if you're stuck in a subway car for an hour (like I am if there's a delay), I'd be more than a little wary.

Also, even though subway cars all have AC units, there are several subway stations that are dug deep underground and notoriously poorly ventilated. They're not good for respiratory health in general, and especially not now with COVID.

Lastly I'd just like to say how ironic it is that the MTA used to always justify its exorbitant capital improvement costs by saying "New York is unique" compared to Hong Kong, London, etc, but now they're saying "there's no risk, just look at other cities with mass transit systems!"
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is so much misinformation and half-baked information floating around from articles like this. making sweeping statements like mass transit is okay based on the flimsiest of pretext, as far as I could see do actual research, and then suggesting new behaviours you should engage in that are potentially dangerous for you.

there may not be strong evidence of spread from Mass Transit, but that doesn't mean Master as it is not a factor. people on Transit at this time or probably mostly being very cautious. In Cities like Hong Kong, where Transit is maybe more open, everybody wears a mask.

so I'm going to go ahead and keep avoiding first for now, because it's better if I can, and I'll ignore the advice from some hack author who s editor told him to go out and get some clicks.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

No, no, no.  The current, scientifically determined, danger level and mitigation mandate forbids you from using a playground or attending an outdoor funeral - but you're perfectly safe, and no threat of being an asymptomatic carrier, if you get on a subway to attend a peaceful BLM protest (where paver stones and combustible materials will be available to express your first amendment rights), or return from said rally with your new 4K TV, that you got for a five-finger discount.

/Mazel tov cocktails also still illegal until further notice

morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, well as long as "research" shows that we're good. Never linking to "research".
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prussian_Roulette: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

No, no, no.  The current, scientifically determined, danger level and mitigation mandate forbids you from using a playground or attending an outdoor funeral - but you're perfectly safe, and no threat of being an asymptomatic carrier, if you get on a subway to attend a peaceful BLM protest (where paver stones and combustible materials will be available to express your first amendment rights), or return from said rally with your new 4K TV, that you got for a five-finger discount.

/Mazel tov cocktails also still illegal until further notice

As much as you may disagree with black lives mattering, Trump supporters should stop murdering cops.

/can we get back on topic now or do you want to do more deflecting
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.


This is one of the dumbest of the current crop of right derp points.

1) Protests are not an organized group with a leader who can control the plans or behavior. A trump rally is.
2) Trump actively mocks wearing masks and has rejected any plans for health and safety
3) If you look at protest pictures the majority show protesters wearing asks and at least trying to be safe. Trump is having the magats sign waivers because he is NOT going to encourage safety and may well mock it.
4) Two wrongs don't make a right

So you maga morons can stuff this particular false equivalency where the sun don't shine but a bright light, maybe a UV light, does.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.


Who, exactly, said the rallies were low risk? Be specific!

Or, you know, admit you are lying.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: China White Tea: Yeah I'm going to go ahead and say we shouldn't do anything based on results coming from countries where people happily put on their masks without screaming about MUH FREEDUMZ, because we're not like that.

Mask usage is better in Chicago, I'm assuming the same would be true of New York. We've got our problems, no doubts, but we're not farking Florida.

However, this advice comes from....a transport commissioner. No possible bias there whatsoever. I'll wait for the refereed papers.

However, what I've seen of transit in Chicago is everyone's wearing masks and staying apart on buses. I don't know about the trains, other than they're running and people are using them.

But yeah. Just wear a goddamn mask and we can get through this.

\ This has been the longest no-fly period of my life since 2003...and no transit since 2008.
\\ It's weird, man.


Illinois has millions of less people living in their state and thousands of more COVID Deaths.  What is Florida doing wrong that Illinois is doing right when it comes to COVID-19?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Again, it's back to the "the way the virus spreads is via airborne transmission".  IE, the fact that the subways are being cleaned is meaningless-you aren't going to get the virus from the seat unless it is literally covered in pee or poop (which, subways being subways, does happen from time to time), or from touching the hand rail or touching anything else.  But the guy next to you, coughing (or even breathing) without a mask...yeah, that's a possible transmission source.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.

Do you add anything of value to anything?


But he's an edge lord that always argues the contrarian view. Can't YOU SEE HOW SMART THAT MAKES HIM!?!?!?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

Yeah, I think the results probably depend a lot on how long your commute is. Insofar as subways shorten a lot of commutes (relative to busses), they probably help rather than hurt. But if you're stuck in a subway car for an hour (like I am if there's a delay), I'd be more than a little wary.

Also, even though subway cars all have AC units, there are several subway stations that are dug deep underground and notoriously poorly ventilated. They're not good for respiratory health in general, and especially not now with COVID.

Lastly I'd just like to say how ironic it is that the MTA used to always justify its exorbitant capital improvement costs by saying "New York is unique" compared to Hong Kong, London, etc, but now they're saying "there's no risk, just look at other cities with mass transit systems!"


I have pretty bad asthma and have used the NYC subway system many hundreds of times. I can absolutely confirm that the air quality in many stations is terrible on a good day. (Think "trapped in a monkey habitat at the zoo)
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Prussian_Roulette: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

No, no, no.  The current, scientifically determined, danger level and mitigation mandate forbids you from using a playground or attending an outdoor funeral - but you're perfectly safe, and no threat of being an asymptomatic carrier, if you get on a subway to attend a peaceful BLM protest (where paver stones and combustible materials will be available to express your first amendment rights), or return from said rally with your new 4K TV, that you got for a five-finger discount.

/Mazel tov cocktails also still illegal until further notice

[Fark user image 212x155]

As much as you may disagree with black lives mattering, Trump supporters should stop murdering cops.

/can we get back on topic now or do you want to do more deflecting


Take a good hard look at that pic - your projection is visible from 4 billion miles out in space.
 
way south
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It can only be spread through church.
Not in a massive blm rally, not in a Walmart, not in a subway car, not in your essential job packing goods into refrigerated trailers. Just at church, only at church.
...and maybe at a Trump Rally, but nowhere else.

/at some point it must become obvious we are being played.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.


What's a bingdu?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's an rural/urban schism right now. I live in Atlanta and it's mostly masks everywhere (except old guys for whatever reason). When I travel out to the mountains for a hike, nobody wears them out there and 90% of people don't wear them in the suburbs. It's a completely different philosophy of one's responsibility to the health and well-being of others.


Obligatory mask-shame aside, the divide you're pointing out is just another facet of the much needed self segregation that we're undergoing.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.

Who, exactly, said the rallies were low risk? Be specific!

Or, you know, admit you are lying.


I'll say rallies, if properly done, are low risk.  Outside, wear a damn mask, don't scream in people's faces, keep your distance from people near you.  Just like going hiking or to the beach is low risk under proper conditions.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: INTERTRON: Prussian_Roulette: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

No, no, no.  The current, scientifically determined, danger level and mitigation mandate forbids you from using a playground or attending an outdoor funeral - but you're perfectly safe, and no threat of being an asymptomatic carrier, if you get on a subway to attend a peaceful BLM protest (where paver stones and combustible materials will be available to express your first amendment rights), or return from said rally with your new 4K TV, that you got for a five-finger discount.

/Mazel tov cocktails also still illegal until further notice

[Fark user image 212x155]

As much as you may disagree with black lives mattering, Trump supporters should stop murdering cops.

/can we get back on topic now or do you want to do more deflecting

Take a good hard look at that pic - your projection is visible from 4 billion miles out in space.


Hey man, I don't care if you think that Trump supporters killing cops is okay, I'm just saying Trump supporters need to stop killing cops.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: dittybopper: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

You only have to worry about it if it's a Trump rally.  That's when you get massive instantaneous spread of the most virulent and deadly strains of the bingdu.  They want to kill your grandparents, after all.


Things that urban liberals do, like attend BLM rallies and take mass transit?   Perfectly fine, very low risk.

What's a bingdu?


It's the same as a dikfur.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There isn't a study, and there is no evidence provided, in the article.

Do Americans even have a single credible person who can talk about COVID? Like, even one? Fauci has been out of the news for a while.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: China White Tea: Yeah I'm going to go ahead and say we shouldn't do anything based on results coming from countries where people happily put on their masks without screaming about MUH FREEDUMZ, because we're not like that.

Mask usage is better in Chicago, I'm assuming the same would be true of New York. We've got our problems, no doubts, but we're not farking Florida.

However, this advice comes from....a transport commissioner. No possible bias there whatsoever. I'll wait for the refereed papers.

However, what I've seen of transit in Chicago is everyone's wearing masks and staying apart on buses. I don't know about the trains, other than they're running and people are using them.

But yeah. Just wear a goddamn mask and we can get through this.

\ This has been the longest no-fly period of my life since 2003...and no transit since 2008.
\\ It's weird, man.


What drives me crazy is people who are running with out masks who run up behind you panting. It seams like it is mostly mid 20's folk. Don't seem to get that even if you are out doors, if you huff on someone as you run past, it is still bad.
 
farkdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

way south: It can only be spread through church.
Not in a massive blm rally, not in a Walmart, not in a subway car, not in your essential job packing goods into refrigerated trailers. Just at church, only at church.
...and maybe at a Trump Rally, but nowhere else.

/at some point it must become obvious we are being played.


Except literally nobody said that. It's definitely spreading a lot in packing plants and such -- have you been keeping up with the news at all? Crowded, indoor spaces without masks is the very highest-risk activity.

But by all means, keep going to packed churches without wearing a mask, then blame the liberals when you get sick.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
American-Irish eyes:  Illinois has millions of less people living in their state and thousands of more COVID Deaths.

About 9 million less people, yes. And the numbers have a bit over twice the deaths (~6400 vs. ~3000)

What is Florida doing wrong that Illinois is doing right when it comes to COVID-19?

We have the third busiest international airport in the country, and we got hit early, and mostly importantly, our governor isn't doing everything he can to hide the actual COVID-19 death count.

Really, you say? See, you can try to hide WHY people die. But it's much harder to hide THAT they died. Illinois assumes that if you die with COVID-19 symptoms, you died of COVID-19, even if a test wasn't done. This means the official count is probably an overestimate, but not by much. There may be a few influenza-turned-pnemonia or unrelated cardiomyopathy in there, true.

Let's look at Florida.

For the timeframe 02/01/2020-06/12/2020 (19 weeks)
From the CDC.
Deaths in Florida due to Pneumonia not related to influenza: 6389 (Includes COVID-19)
Deaths in Florida due to COVID-19: 2542
Deaths in Florida due to Pneumonia not COVID-19 or Flu: 3847

Deaths in Florida due to Pneumonia not Influenza, 2019: 3019 (No COVID-19 present)
Deaths in Florida due to Pneumonia not Influenza, 2018: 3082 (No COVID-19 present)

Predicted 2020 deaths based on 2019/2018 average for 19 weeks: 1115
Actual minus Predicted: 5274
Listed COVID 19 deaths + Excess Pneumonia over predicted: 7,816

Hmm.... Either Florida is missing a lot of COVID-19 deaths, or they have a massive pneumonia outbreak that we need to be aware of.

Oh, yeah, all that "new testing?"

New Cases, 16-Jun-2019
Illinois: 623
Florida: 2783

Why is all this new testing finding over four times as many cases in Florida as is in Illinois? If new testing was the cause of these, you'd expect them to be the ratio of population between the two states. But Florida doesn't even have twice as many people as Illinois, much less over four times.

So, I ask you? What is Florida's standard for collecting this data? Are the testing all possible cases? Do they demand a positive test pre-mortem to count as a COVID-19 death? Or are they doing all they can to hide the count so that they can say they've met targets and reopen everything?
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Prussian_Roulette: INTERTRON: Prussian_Roulette: SpectroBoy: So "avoid indoor spaces crowded with stranger, but don't worry about subway cars full of strangers"!?!?!

[media3.giphy.com image 364x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, no, no.  The current, scientifically determined, danger level and mitigation mandate forbids you from using a playground or attending an outdoor funeral - but you're perfectly safe, and no threat of being an asymptomatic carrier, if you get on a subway to attend a peaceful BLM protest (where paver stones and combustible materials will be available to express your first amendment rights), or return from said rally with your new 4K TV, that you got for a five-finger discount.

/Mazel tov cocktails also still illegal until further notice

[Fark user image 212x155]

As much as you may disagree with black lives mattering, Trump supporters should stop murdering cops.

/can we get back on topic now or do you want to do more deflecting

[Fark user image 240x265] [View Full Size image _x_]

Take a good hard look at that pic - your projection is visible from 4 billion miles out in space.

Hey man, I don't care if you think that Trump supporters killing cops is okay, I'm just saying Trump supporters need to stop killing cops.


Uh huh, BLM, except for the cop ones, right?  Keep digging.  There's a long way to go 'til you hit China, comrade.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok ago.
 
