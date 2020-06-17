 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   In a shock to everyone, drunk people don't like being told what to do   (detroitnews.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Want, Mask, welcome back customers, Need, wear masks, first weekendMetro Detroit bars, Caf Muse owner David Smith, Royal Oak  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 10:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America, fark yeah!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, Trump fans confirming once again that they are massive douche bags.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yeah?  Says you!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Yep, Trump fans confirming once again that they are massive douche bags.


Where in the story does it state political affiliation?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a shock to everyone, people don't like being told what to do.

FTFY Subby and Author.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, "Drop the taser?"
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't understand what is so upsetting about having to wear a mask?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I want to tell a little "devil's advocate" story to show people on the other side of the equation can be just as bad.

I firmly believe that people who serve you food should be treated with the utmost respect and deference.  It's a hard job, they constantly have to deal with assholes, and as I mentioned, they are serving you your food.  Which is a pretty high position of trust in my opinion.  And things are especially touchy right now, servers deserve a good bit of leeway as well as a ridiculously generous tip.

Anyway, my town just moved from phase 1 (bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity) to phase 2 (restaurants at 50% capacity and bars at 25%).  I just finished some tough work, I really enjoy sitting at a bar with a cold one and some wings, so I decided to grab some lunch at a bar nearby.

They have a sign on the door: "per city ordinance, all customers must wear masks."  Cool cool, these guys get it.  I go in... not one customer is wearing a mask.  But there were only about 8 people, and the way it is set up I could sit at the bar where no one was, and far away from everyone else.

So I sit down at the bar -- first time in 3 months! -- and I ordered a beer.  Ask for a menu.  Unexpectedly, it's a limited menu like at Mardi Gras.  A burger, fried food, a couple of po boys, red beans and rice and that's it.  No wings.  Oh well, don't want any of that so I guess I'll enjoy my cold beer and move on.

The barkeep comes back to take my food order, and I am understanding but had my heart set on wings.  So when I politely explain that, she gets a bit huffy and tells me that the phase 2 rules require that I order food.  Which is utter horseshiat.  Which I explain, politely.  Besides the fact that they only have like a half dozen things out of their normal menu none of which I want to order, I know full well she just pulled that "rule" out of her ass for some reason.

So she gives me a snippy "rules are rules" speech and stares me down.  Now I am pissed.  "Customers wearing masks is a rule, too.  It's right there on your door.  Anyway, I can still take my beer and go somewhere else, right?"  Paid and left without waiting for an answer.

I think maybe the places that are just starting to open up are a little desperate, so she was trying to bump up the tab any way she could.  I also got grossly overcharged for some take out from my (formerly) favorite Vietnamese place last week.  I may have to stay at home a little longer until everyone settles the fark down.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T TELL ME WHAT I DON'T LIKE
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: DON'T TELL ME WHAT I DON'T LIKE


You don't, like, sound very nice, man.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: So I want to tell a little "devil's advocate" story to show people on the other side of the equation can be just as bad.

I firmly believe that people who serve you food should be treated with the utmost respect and deference.  It's a hard job, they constantly have to deal with assholes, and as I mentioned, they are serving you your food.  Which is a pretty high position of trust in my opinion.  And things are especially touchy right now, servers deserve a good bit of leeway as well as a ridiculously generous tip.

Anyway, my town just moved from phase 1 (bars closed, restaurants at 25% capacity) to phase 2 (restaurants at 50% capacity and bars at 25%).  I just finished some tough work, I really enjoy sitting at a bar with a cold one and some wings, so I decided to grab some lunch at a bar nearby.

They have a sign on the door: "per city ordinance, all customers must wear masks."  Cool cool, these guys get it.  I go in... not one customer is wearing a mask.  But there were only about 8 people, and the way it is set up I could sit at the bar where no one was, and far away from everyone else.

So I sit down at the bar -- first time in 3 months! -- and I ordered a beer.  Ask for a menu.  Unexpectedly, it's a limited menu like at Mardi Gras.  A burger, fried food, a couple of po boys, red beans and rice and that's it.  No wings.  Oh well, don't want any of that so I guess I'll enjoy my cold beer and move on.

The barkeep comes back to take my food order, and I am understanding but had my heart set on wings.  So when I politely explain that, she gets a bit huffy and tells me that the phase 2 rules require that I order food.  Which is utter horseshiat.  Which I explain, politely.  Besides the fact that they only have like a half dozen things out of their normal menu none of which I want to order, I know full well she just pulled that "rule" out of her ass for some reason.

So she gives me a snippy "rules are rules" speech and stares me down.  Now I am pissed.  "Customers wearing masks is a rule, too.  It's right there on your door.  Anyway, I can still take my beer and go somewhere else, right?"  Paid and left without waiting for an answer.

I think maybe the places that are just starting to open up are a little desperate, so she was trying to bump up the tab any way she could.  I also got grossly overcharged for some take out from my (formerly) favorite Vietnamese place last week.  I may have to stay at home a little longer until everyone settles the fark down.


Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: PaulRB: Yep, Trump fans confirming once again that they are massive douche bags.

Where in the story does it state political affiliation?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: In a shock to everyone, people don't like being told what to do.

FTFY Subby and Author.


^This. It ain't just drunks- they're just louder about it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want a drink or not?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.


I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you going to do, beat me with your badge?"
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.


I'm on the fence with this one.  We got take out the other night, local sub shop.  Thought it would be nice to help out local business.

Didn't think anything about the price when ordering/paying but noticed on the receipt when we got home there was a "covid charge for $2"

I understand times are tough for business owners.
But they're also tough for business customers.  People are out of work, just like businesses are closed.

So while I understand they've lost money, and now have to pay more for cleaning supplies, etc, I'm not sure it's fair to charge customers for that who ALSO have lost money

Now, charging more because food prices have gone up I understand.  But simply tacking on a charge and calling it a 'covid charge' well, I'm not sure.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.


They are.  If they don't charge $16.95, it's likely they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
counterpoint:

Jerk: "Hey, you drunk farkface - grab me a beer from the fridge and make it snappy. Take one for yourself."

Drunk: "On it!" *hic*
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buntz: Random Anonymous Blackmail: PaulRB: Yep, Trump fans confirming once again that they are massive douche bags.

Where in the story does it state political affiliation?

[Fark user image 172x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


It is a simple question.
Or is it better to be filled with blind, misdirected hostility
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

buntz: So while I understand they've lost money, and now have to pay more for cleaning supplies, etc, I'm not sure it's fair to charge customers for that who ALSO have lost money


Supply and demand. Capitalism has nothing to do with fairness. It has everything to with efficient outcomes, for better or for worse.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Requiring masks where the predominant activity requires usin​g the mouth is as stupid as it gets.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.

They are.  If they don't charge $16.95, it's likely they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business.


Good point.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.

They are.  If they don't charge $16.95, it's likely they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business.


Nail me even once with a bill thats double what it should be, and you permanently lose a customer.

Sometimes the business has to grin and eat the loss... because if they don't, they lose their entire customer base.
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For starters, I don't get the masks required except at your table. That is going to lead to problems. You are in a closed system, eating and breathing and sneezing. Your shiat is spewing everywhere and the ventilation system is spreading it to others.

I also don't get the compulsion for "dining in". We are in the middle of a virus outbreak which in all indications is actually on the uptick. Stay safe and stay at home still applies. Carry out is cool. Wear your damn mask though while inside. Bars? Ughhh. They should be kept closed. Pandemics and drunks don't mix well. Also, people being more on a mental edge and drinking don't mix either.

Pre-Covid we used to dine out at least once or twice a week. Now, we get carry out about twice a month. It's not my job to keep the economy going. Approximately 70% of our economy depends on people buying stuff. Consumerism. That's not a sustainable model, especially considering that robots and algorithms will be coming for your jobs within 5-10 years. McD could probably be nearly employee-free if they wanted within that time frame.
 
buntz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Supply and demand. Capitalism has nothing to do with fairness. It has everything to with efficient outcomes, for better or for worse.


Yeah, I get it.  And I DO understand.   I just feel bad because it's a slippery slope.  Like I said, (most) of us are hurting.

Like I said, I understand charging more for food, too, if THEIR prices went up.  But like someone said up there:  "they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business."

But if you're charging $6 more for the same food item pre-covid, then people won't be able to afford it for long and they'll go out of business anyway.

I don't know the answer.  It sucks for everyone (well, mostly everyone)
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Requiring masks where the predominant activity requires usin​g the mouth is as stupid as it gets.


You don't need to use your mouth to shuffle past me on your way to the shiatter to make room for your third pass at the buffet, Infected. Keep your disease to yourself. At least at your socially distant table you're only spewing your virus on your tablemates. You go coughing your way through the restaurant during your 'stroll' and you've increased disease likelihood for everyone.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The barkeep comes back to take my food order, and I am understanding but had my heart set on wings.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Geotpf: gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.

They are.  If they don't charge $16.95, it's likely they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business.

Nail me even once with a bill thats double what it should be, and you permanently lose a customer.

Sometimes the business has to grin and eat the loss... because if they don't, they lose their entire customer base.


They've probably been shut down for three months or so, and still owe that rent, plus other fixed costs like equipment leases, wages assuming they didn't just fire everyone, licenses, etc. Meanwhile, demand is very likely way down from what it was, both because they're probably operating at limited capacity and because people are a little wary of going out to eat, or spending money in general. So there are some very good reasons why the bill in fact should be higher than it was in pre-covid times.

/been to two restaurants since they started re-opening, neither had a surcharge, but made sure to tip extra good
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Yep, Trump fans confirming once again that they are massive douche bags.


Just to be THAT GUY

I was at a private concert with a bunch of hippies this past weekend. I would say 100% masked. BUT as the night went on and the booze flowed people got lax.

So it doesnt have much to do with political affiliation when the booze comes out
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.


Waitress to owner: "That asshole couldn't take a hint for the last fifteen years is back."

Owner: "Charge him double."
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buntz: But if you're charging $6 more for the same food item pre-covid, then people won't be able to afford it for long and they'll go out of business anyway.


Think of it this way; revenue is rate-based, while fixed costs are not.

Your cook in the back working for 8 hours a day is going to cost you $100 whether he makes 100 sandwiches or 1. Your rent each week is $700, whether you're open for business or not.

Your daily intake just to cover your fixed costs is then $200. If you assume a $2 sandwich has $1 in materials going in, you are earning $1 per every sandwich which you can then put to fixed costs. In this case, you have to sell 200 sandwiches to 'break even.'

In this day and age, you realise that only 100 people will buy sandwiches because of disease concerns. If you still need to cover your $200 fixed cost off of 100 sandwiches, what do you charge? You need $2 per sandwich in margin, so you up the price to $3.

Yes, you'll see some reduction in demand by increasing prices 50%. But they're making the bet that the price lost business from a 50% increase in price is less than the lost demand from the virus itself.

Instead of arguing that businesses shouldn't raise prices, you should be arguing that landlords should charge less rent. Or, if you're a minarchist, you argue that workers should just accept lower wages...after all, they should just be thankful to have a job at all.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kindms: So it doesnt have much to do with political affiliation when the booze comes out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: For starters, I don't get the masks required except at your table. That is going to lead to problems. You are in a closed system, eating and breathing and sneezing. Your shiat is spewing everywhere and the ventilation system is spreading it to others.

I also don't get the compulsion for "dining in". We are in the middle of a virus outbreak which in all indications is actually on the uptick. Stay safe and stay at home still applies. Carry out is cool. Wear your damn mask though while inside. Bars? Ughhh. They should be kept closed. Pandemics and drunks don't mix well. Also, people being more on a mental edge and drinking don't mix either.

Pre-Covid we used to dine out at least once or twice a week. Now, we get carry out about twice a month. It's not my job to keep the economy going. Approximately 70% of our economy depends on people buying stuff. Consumerism. That's not a sustainable model, especially considering that robots and algorithms will be coming for your jobs within 5-10 years. McD could probably be nearly employee-free if they wanted within that time frame.


so much this. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES IS IT NECESSARY TO SIT DOWN AND EAT AT A RESTAURANT, YOU F*CKING BABIES.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: buntz: But if you're charging $6 more for the same food item pre-covid, then people won't be able to afford it for long and they'll go out of business anyway.

Think of it this way; revenue is rate-based, while fixed costs are not.

Your cook in the back working for 8 hours a day is going to cost you $100 whether he makes 100 sandwiches or 1. Your rent each week is $700, whether you're open for business or not.

Your daily intake just to cover your fixed costs is then $200. If you assume a $2 sandwich has $1 in materials going in, you are earning $1 per every sandwich which you can then put to fixed costs. In this case, you have to sell 200 sandwiches to 'break even.'

In this day and age, you realise that only 100 people will buy sandwiches because of disease concerns. If you still need to cover your $200 fixed cost off of 100 sandwiches, what do you charge? You need $2 per sandwich in margin, so you up the price to $3.

Yes, you'll see some reduction in demand by increasing prices 50%. But they're making the bet that the price lost business from a 50% increase in price is less than the lost demand from the virus itself.

Instead of arguing that businesses shouldn't raise prices, you should be arguing that landlords should charge less rent. Or, if you're a minarchist, you argue that workers should just accept lower wages...after all, they should just be thankful to have a job at all.


Wasn't the key issue that he wasn't told about the massive price increase beforehand?

I mean, I'd be angry if my regular takeaway almost doubled its prices without making that pretty clear.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: GrogSmash: Geotpf: gilgigamesh: The_EliteOne: Our local sushi place is charging more but they let us know up front before we ordered.

I ordered take out grilled shrimp bun, an appetizer which is normally $8 or 9.  It was $16.95.  And I wasn't told until they brought it out.

I've been going there regularly for 15 years or more.  That's the last time they'll see me for a long, long time; if ever.

I know a lot of places need to make up lost revenue, and I don't mind and even expect a little upcharge.  But that is highway robbery.  They need to start thinking about their long game.

They are.  If they don't charge $16.95, it's likely they will have no long game; they will go bankrupt and be out of business.

Nail me even once with a bill thats double what it should be, and you permanently lose a customer.

Sometimes the business has to grin and eat the loss... because if they don't, they lose their entire customer base.

They've probably been shut down for three months or so, and still owe that rent, plus other fixed costs like equipment leases, wages assuming they didn't just fire everyone, licenses, etc. Meanwhile, demand is very likely way down from what it was, both because they're probably operating at limited capacity and because people are a little wary of going out to eat, or spending money in general. So there are some very good reasons why the bill in fact should be higher than it was in pre-covid times.

/been to two restaurants since they started re-opening, neither had a surcharge, but made sure to tip extra good


Oh I know they have bills as well, and I do expect things to cost a bit more.

But there is a difference between a small surcharge, or 10% general price hike, and doubling the price without telling me until I go to pay.

You hit me with that sucker punch, and you lose a customer.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.